New Britain man sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor

A New Britain man was sentenced to 17 years in prison followed by 12 years of special parole on Monday for sexually assaulting a minor in October 2018, according to Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Christopher Rodriguez of New Britain, was found guilty of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree attempted sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor in a jury trial on May 5.

“We are hopeful that the victims of Mr. Rodriguez can find some solace and peace following the jury’s verdict and sentence of the court,” said Senior Assistant State’s Attorney David Clifton, who prosecuted the case.

Clifton and State’s Attorney Christian M. Watson, Watson credited the New Britain Police Department for their investigative efforts as well as members of the Division of Scientific Services of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and the Hospital of Central Connecticut.