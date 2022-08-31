New Britain man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for assaulting relative

A New Britain man was sentenced to over 15 years in prison on Tuesday for assaulting a relative in 2020, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Kenneth Bozeman was sentenced to 15 ½ years in prison with 4 ½ years of special parole after being convicted of second-degree assault on June 1, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Bozeman also entered a guilty plea to being a persistent serious felony offender.

The charges stem from an incident in November 2020 where Bozeman attacked a relative after an argument over the television volume.

Bozeman allegedly took out a handgun and repeatedly hit the 39-year-old victim in the face, causing serious physical injury, according to the State Attorney’s Office. A 76-year-old relative intervened and stopped the attack.

“Mr. Bozeman’s conviction reaffirms our office’s dedication to focusing on seriously violent offenders,” said Senior Assistant State’s Attorney David Clifton, who prosecuted the case.

Bozeman has been convicted of assault-related charges several times previously, according to state judicial records.