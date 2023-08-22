New Britain man whose dog suffered fractures consistent with abuse sentenced to 6 months in prison

A New Britain man has been sentenced to six months in prison after a pit bull he once owned was found to have multiple fractures.

Christopher Vantull, 33, received the sentence Friday in New Britain Superior Court on four counts of cruelty to animals. He pleaded guilty to the charges during a previous hearing in July, according to court records.

Vantull’s prison term will be followed by three years of probation during which time a violation would expose him to additional prison time, a judge ordered.

Vantull’s attorney, Berlin-based Jill Levin, did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

According to the New Britain Police Department, officers on April 12, 2019, responded to Bassett Street on a report of a verbal domestic incident. Police said Vantull — the owner of a pit bull named “Socks” — and another tenant were involved. The tenant was upset that Vantull was allowing the dog to urinate and defecate inside the residence, police said. No action was taken at that time. However, officers on the scene noted the dog cowered when the owner came near it.

Days later, a New Britain Animal Control Officer followed up on the case and discovered that Vantull relinquished Socks to a rescue group in New Haven. Upon contacting the New Haven rescue group, the ACO was told that Socks was turned over with some visible injuries. The rescue group, concerned for the dog’s well-being, scheduled an appointment with a veterinarian, who concluded that the animal had multiple fractures consistent with blunt force trauma.

When questioned about the injuries, Vantull told the ACO that he struck the dog once by accident and another time when he disciplined the animal, according to police. The injuries, however, were confirmed by two separate veterinarians to be consistent with abuse.