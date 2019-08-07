Britain will manage risks of Brexit: Foreign Secretary Raab

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain will manage the risks of its withdrawal from the European Union "come what may," and is determined to forge ahead with Brexit, its Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday after talks with his U.S. counterpart in Washington.

"We will manage the risks come what may. We will leave at the end of October and are determined to make a success of it," he told a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.





(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bernadette Baum)