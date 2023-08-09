Britain may come to regret avoiding a punishing recession

bank of england

It used to be known as the “Greenspan put”, the tendency during Alan Greenspan’s tenure as chairman of the US Federal Reserve for central banks to come riding to the rescue at the first sign of trouble in the economy and markets with a fresh injection of pain-killing anaesthetics.

Up until the financial crisis, it broadly worked in supporting asset prices and ironing out the peaks and troughs of the traditional business cycle. Investors began to believe they couldn’t lose, which is partly what stoked the credit bubble.

The banking crisis was something else; mindful of the precedent of the Great Depression, hitherto unimaginable quantities of central bank stimulus were applied to the task of calming the waters. Again it sort of worked.

A cascading tsunami of interlinked bankruptcies was largely prevented, asset prices recovered, and jobs were substantially protected; unemployment did admittedly surge to just over 8pc in the UK, but this was still low by the standards of previous post-war recessions and quickly subsided.

Fast forward to today, and a not dissimilar narrative seems to instruct thinking about the latest bout of economic turbulence, with Bank Rate rocketing all the way from virtually zero to 5.25pc in little more than a year and a half.

In the past, a monetary tightening of such size and speed might have been expected to induce a deep recession, with strongly rising unemployment, and with a housing and stock market crash to match. This may be coming, admittedly, but thus far at least there is not much sign of it.

Even the housing market is showing an amazing degree of resilience in the face of surging mortgage rates, with nominal house prices just 3.9pc off their peak of a year ago, and volumes holding up surprisingly well given the circumstances.

True enough, the economy’s apparent resilience doesn’t have anything to do with central bank stimulus this time around, though it may in part be underpinned by the lingering effects of the massive fiscal and monetary support applied during the pandemic.

Yet right now, there is no such shoring up of demand by the authorities. To the contrary, the Bank of England is desperately trying to bear down on it so as to tame runaway inflation.

What’s happening nevertheless speaks to the same story as has ruled for a long time now – that of the normal business cycle being essentially suspended.

Is it really possible to have such a fierce monetary squeeze while simultaneously achieving what in the jargon is known as a “soft landing” – a return to target levels of inflation without a big rise in unemployment?

That’s what the Bank of England’s latest forecasts point to, and it is a view shared by most outside economists. Despite these much higher interest rates, no recession is predicted, nor even any fall in household consumption.

It’s true that the labour market is beginning to show early signs of weakness; there have been some eye-catching job loss announcements recently, most of them associated with corporate insolvency, and the unemployment to staff vacancy ratio – a crucial measure of stress in the labour market – is rising.

But there is little evidence of an upcoming cliff edge.

The Bank meanwhile estimates that a combination of falling inflation and rising wages is already resulting in a resumption of real income growth, albeit pretty marginal.

This nonetheless underpins the idea that there won’t be a recession. Even under the Bank’s most gloomy projections, unemployment rises to less than 8pc, and in its central, or most likely scenario, to little more than 4pc.

All this is puzzling, and not at all in line with what historically you would have expected after such a serious spike in inflation. But here’s the rub. Even if we are about to avoid a recession, both output and productivity growth – pedestrian even at the best of times in the past 15 years – have now essentially ground to a halt.

A resilient economy is not the same thing as a growing economy. It may indeed be the case that its very resilience is a major cause of its lack of growth.

Few people would welcome a big rise in unemployment, or indeed a housing market crash. These are grim, socially destabilising events which cause untold misery.

There is nothing worse or more confidence sapping than the scourge of joblessness. The surge in negative equity and foreclosures that we have seen in past housing market crashes is similarly destructive. Policymakers can allow these outcomes at their peril.

But recessions are also in some sense a vital part of economic progress.

The Austrian-born economist Joseph Schumpeter called it “creative destruction”.

By weeding out unviable incumbents, they make way for the new; only the fittest survive the drought, allowing the economy to reboot and for the cycle of rebirth to begin anew. The overstretched, reckless, lazy and unproductive go the way of the dinosaurs.

That’s what should happen, in any case. It’s a cruel, Darwinian process, but it keeps things moving forward.

Yet instead, the British and large parts of the European economy have become frozen in time. In part, this is just a manifestation of ageing demographics. One reason the much tighter monetary policy seems to be having so little traction in depressing demand is that most of us own our houses outright.

Only 30pc of UK homes have a mortgage attached to them. We ageing home owners are therefore little affected by rising interest rates, and because we are likely to have cash savings, may actually benefit from them.

As for the labour market, many of us seem to have given up work entirely, using the excuse of long-term illness, real or imagined. This has in turn prompted acute staff shortages, despite the fact that the wider economy is completely becalmed.

It may be that the Bank’s tightening is on a long fuse, and that the destructive phase of it hasn’t yet hit us.

Any move in interest rates is generally thought to take up to two years to have its full effect. The Bank didn’t even start raising rates until December 2021. And certainly anecdotally, many businesses are already in trouble. It won’t take much to tip them over the edge.

Yet banks are being heavily leaned on politically to show forbearance, and in any case are very reluctant to take the bad debt and PR hit of closing a business down.

A strangely resilient economy, as the Bank of England has framed it? Or just a moribund mishmash whose underlying lack of competitiveness is repeatedly swept under the carpet? You choose.

