New Britain mayor: Missing person accounted for following deadly fire
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
New Britain mayor: Missing person accounted for following deadly fire
New Britain mayor: Missing person accounted for following deadly fire
Hyperloop One is shutting down, a staff member has confirmed to Engadget after Bloomberg published a report about its closure.
Netflix opened a pop-up experience in Los Angeles where fans can pay to play games inspired by the show, eat Korean snacks and maybe even buy some costumes.
A London judge has sentenced the teenage hacker who infiltrated Rockstar Games, leaking Grand Theft Auto VI footage, to an indefinite hospitalization. The 18-year-old, Arion Kurtaj, breached Rockstar’s servers from a Travelodge hotel while under police custody, using only an Amazon Fire TV Stick, smartphone, keyboard and mouse.
This universally flattering lippie will look great on any wearer — get it while it's still in stock!
If you're looking for an eleventh-hour present, this little boomer delivers with tremendous bass and a budget-friendly price.
As numerous scholars have observed even before the documentation of the "Eliza effect" in the ’60s, humanity is dangerously overeager to recognize itself in replica: A veneer of natural language is all it takes to convince most people that they are talking with another person. The advent of large language models has produced engines that can generate plausible and grammatical answers to any question. Obviously these can be put to good use, but mechanically reproduced natural language that is superficially indistinguishable from human discourse also presents serious risks.
A few years ago, Karine Mellata and Michael Lin met while working at Apple’s fraud engineering and algorithmic risk team. Both engineers, Mellata and Lin were involved with helping to address online abuse problems including spam, botting, account security and developer fraud for Apple’s growing customer base. Despite their efforts to develop new models to keep up with the evolving patterns of abuse, Mellata and Lin felt that they were falling behind -- and stuck rebuilding core elements of their trust and safety infrastructure.
Rising Medicare expenses, a smaller Social Security COLA, and potential taxes on benefits loomed large going into 2024.
An explosive investigative report chronicles patterns of blame-shifting and deliberate neglect at Tesla. A damning exposé details the Elon Musk-led company’s long-running tendency to blame vehicle owners for “driver abuse,” charging them for repairs over failures caused by parts the company secretly knew were flawed.
Switch out your pillows for hotel-quality and see why nearly 160,000 people on Amazon left five-star reviews
This past year, the video game industry shrank, even as it grew financially.
In today's edition of Yahoo Sports AM: Nebraska lands top QB recruit, Seahawks stun the Eagles, Ja Morant's return, the red-hot Timberwolves, and more.
This bestseller is a fantastic gift for those 'who love looking up at the stars in the night sky.'
This body lotion from Gold Bond has earned over 19,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
Tiger Woods enjoyed some family time with his children this weekend, but questions remain about what lies ahead for the legend.
When deciding between money market accounts vs. high-yield savings accounts, they differ in terms of APYs, fees, and minimum deposits.
Can you lose money in a money market account? Maybe not in the same way as an investment account, but it is possible to lose value. Here's what to know.
When choosing the best savings account for your needs, look closely at the account fees, rate terms, customer service options, and how easily you can make withdrawals and deposits.
A high-yield savings account can be an excellent way to build your savings. Here’s what to know about high-yield savings accounts and how to find the best one.