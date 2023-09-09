How Britain is memorialising the late Queen: from a 180ft high steel blade to clay corgis

One year ago, almost as soon as the public had come to terms with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a question rose through the grief: What would be an appropriate memorial to the longest-reigning sovereign in British history?

Newspaper editorials opined that whatever is chosen, it must be prominent and respectful, and at least as grand as the monuments erected for her predecessors. Other pundits urged caution, warning that whatever piece of public art is commissioned, it must not be too “modern” – by which they meant too abstract. A few preferred quantity over quantity: let’s have something in every town. That’s a lot of statues. Potentially, a lot of bad statues.

The public debate – or discussion, at least – has simmered ever since, and will do for a while longer. Last week, the Government announced that a national memorial to the late Queen will be announced in 2026, coinciding with what would have been her 100th birthday year, and that The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee will consider proposals for both the memorial and a “national legacy programme”.

“Queen Elizabeth II will forever be an icon of the very best of our values and the British spirit. I know that her memorial and programmes created in her honour will champion the example she set and inspire a renewed sense of public service for generations to come,” Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, wrote in the Telegraph.

Heading up the project is Lord Janvrin, a loyal aide to Queen Elizabeth II who served as her private secretary from 1999 to 2007. The committee will be informed by the public’s ideas and suggestions, as well as working with the Royal household and the Government, before King Charles and the Prime Minister have final sign-off.

Whatever monument is chosen, it’s expected to be installed in a central London location, close to monuments memorialising many of her relatives. In front of Buckingham Palace, on the Mall, is Sir Thomas Brock’s vast Victoria Memorial, designed in 1901 and installed in 1911. Just off the same road, towards Admiralty Arch, is the bronze statue of King George VI, which Queen Elizabeth II unveiled after her father’s death in 1955. Almost 60 years later, she unveiled an adjacent, accompanying statue of the Queen Mother.

All over London, and indeed all over the country, other memorials to sovereigns can be found. For a long time it was thought the eventual Queen Elizabeth II statue should be placed on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square, which has hosted a rolling series of sculptures and artworks since 1999.

Almost a year ago, a spokesman for London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed there are planned exhibits on the plinth for the next four years, but that it “is a matter for the Royal family to consider, and of course the Greater London Authority stands ready to support them in their wishes.” The consensus now appears to be that the plinth isn’t exactly ideal: too small, too inconspicuous, and already put to (subjectively) good use.

While London dithers and debates, the rest of the country has proceeded without fuss or delay. The first new statue of the late Queen was unveiled by the King at York Minster in November 2022. Depicting Elizabeth II in the robes of the Order of the Garter, it was created by the stonemason Richard Bossons, but had originally been intended to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, and was finished a month before the Queen’s death. It became the seventh official statue of Her Majesty in the country.

The first official memorial statue, however, is intended for Britain’s smallest county, Rutland. Hywel Brân Pratley’s 7ft sculpture shows the Queen in her youth, dressed in regal state robes and with her beloved corgis at her heels.

“A very important phase in her life was when her children were young and she was such a powerful force in the Commonwealth; so vibrant and beautiful and going around the world,” Pratley told the Telegraph in July.

“Her reign was a period of British history, during which she represented something so hopeful – and that’s what people would like to be looking at as they gaze upon their statute.”

Once complete, the memorial is intended to be installed outside the library in Oakham. King Charles has been asked to personally unveil it. “We haven’t heard the fateful word ‘no’ yet,” Pratley said. Nor had he heard the word “yes”. He may be receiving quite a few letters like that.

Delayed Platinum Jubilee commissions continue: two life-size bronze “sister” statues by Amy Goodman, one depicting the late Queen early in her reign and another in her later years, are planned for Andover and Romsey Abbey in Hampshire. Coventry is planning a city centre statue, too.

The Cabinet Office has warned that the late Queen’s name will be “closely protected”, and that only locations with royal connections would be granted permission to mark her reign with a park, garden or street, and that pubs will only be allowed to be named after her if they are “dignified and appropriate.”

That rule may or may not apply overseas: the French seaside resort of Le Touquet, once popular with the Royal family, where the England rugby team are currently based during the World Cup, is renaming its airport after Queen Elizabeth II. Le Touquet received King Charles’s blessing, and will become “Elizabeth II International Airport of Le Touquet Paris-Plage”.

“This is a tribute to a great Queen and her uncle who had a fondness for France, as well as a recognition of the ‘most British of French resorts’,” Le Touquet’s town hall said in a statement last month.

But without question, the boldest celebration of the Queen’s reign will one day be found in the rural wilds of Northumberland, close to the Scottish border. You won’t be able to miss it, if you happen to be in the area: a weathered steel blade 180ft high and just off the A68, “Ascendant: The Elizabeth Landmark” will be one of the most striking – and massive – pieces of public art in the country.

“[Unlike others] we know when, where and how, we’ve got planning permission, we just need the money, then we can crack on and do it,” says sculptor Simon Hitchens, who designed the landmark, which is destined for Cold Law near Kirkwhelpington, on land owned by Viscount Devonport. It will be three times taller than Antony Gormley’s nearby Angel of the North.

Hitchens describes it best with: “imagine a giant has cut a slice out of Cold Law and risen it so it points to the sun at its zenith and Midsummer’s day, due south.” A snappier nickname seems inevitable. In CGI designs, it looks like a huge quill. Hitchens will soon launch a fundraising campaign, and thinks “ballpark, we’re looking for £9 million”, given it will also involve roads, viewing areas and car parks, but is confident investors will come forward.

It is another project that was commissioned before the Queen’s death. The design was completed in 2018, with the only change being the 96 lateral fins in the sculpture – one for each year of the Queen’s life. “It’s a big old chunk of metal,” Hitchens says, “and it’s important to say this is a landmark, not a memorial, we’re celebrating Queen Elizabeth II and the Commonwealth, but also the geography, other local events, and the location. It celebrates the North, and is more northerly than the capital cities of all the Commonwealth member states. I want it to raise the profile of Northumberland too, and bring in the coffers to what is a fairly deprived area, at least economically. Certainly not culturally.”

Rather than sense any competition, Hitchens believes there is a place for multiple statues, monuments and landmarks to the Queen, pointing to the variety and scale of the many Duke of Wellington memorials around the country – from Wellington Arch near Hyde Park to the 175 ft-high obelisk in the Blackdown Hills, Somerset.

“She’s worth it, she was utterly unique. I’m 56, so she’s been a part of my life story in a sense, and I respect her phenomenal dedication and commitment for so long. Hers was an amazing example of what a dedicated life can be. She won’t be repeated, there were so many wonderful things about her. Right around the world she was loved. It was maybe the end of a long line of great monarchs.”

He never heard what the Queen thought of the design, or what the new King reckons, but was wished well with his “journey” by an official letter from the Palace several years ago. The support locally wasn’t always as fulsome – some critics called the design “ecological vandalism” – but Hitchens and his team now believe there is a “groundswell of support” from the powers-at-be in Northumberland, “because they know how much of a benefit it would be for the north-east.”

Before a spade falls, though, there’s still the small matter of funding. It is the hurdle with a lot of these projects. In the best case scenario, The Elizabeth Landmark will only take “a couple of years” to build, Hitchens says. And the worst? “The worst? The only worst case scenario is that it doesn’t happen… but I know already that these big projects take time.”

That much we know. But then, a 70-year reign shouldn’t be commemorated with a bodge job. So, statue, airport, pub or sculpture: to match the legacy of the woman, there’s no harm in taking our time.

