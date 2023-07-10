Britain can do more for Ukraine - and Labour will

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey (centre left) speak to military personnel during a visit to a RAF base in Oxfordshire to meet troops

This weekend marked 500 days since President Putin ordered his tanks and troops into Ukraine to launch his illegal invasion. A bloody milestone, and an important moment for us to reinforce UK unity in support of Ukraine and against Russian aggression.

As the Ukrainians strive to maintain their counter-offensive, they need UK solidarity, Nato unity and international military aid as much now as at any time since 24 February 2022.

Steadfast support and patience are needed. Ukrainian forces face dug-in defences, landmines sowed across an area which is larger than England, Wales and Northern Ireland combined, and attacks from superior Russian air power. Despite these challenges, Ukraine has taken back more ground in the last few weeks than Russia seized in the last year.

Following Prigozhin’s mutiny, cracks have also appeared in Putin’s power and his justification for the war is being bashed publicly at home. Nevertheless, there is no sign of change in Putin’s strategic aims and the Russian military is far from being a spent force, despite the damage done by such fierce Ukrainian resistance. Putin is expanding his war effort and massing his troops and firepower, while his Russian industry is on 24/7 wartime production.

This is long term. Ukraine has been fighting Russia for over nine years now, not one. And the next UK Government will inherit this Ukraine conflict. There may be a change to Labour next year, but there will be no change in Britain’s resolve to stand with Ukraine, confront Russian aggression and pursue Putin for his war crimes.

I am proud of Britain’s leadership on Ukraine, and I want to be able to say the same in six months’ time. If UK military support for Ukraine is accelerated in the coming days, this will have Labour’s total backing.

Labour has also been pressing ministers to move beyond ad hoc announcements and set out a full 2023 action plan for military, economic and diplomatic support to Ukraine. This was promised by the Defence Secretary in August last year but has still not been delivered.

It would help to give the Ukrainians confidence about sustained supplies, to ramp up our own industry, to encourage allies to do more and to make clear to Putin that things will get worse not better for Russia.

I also want British leadership at Nato’s summit in Lithuania this week to strengthen European security in response to Ukraine.

No country comes out of a war in the same way as it went in. 26 of Nato’s 31 nations have rebooted defence plans since the invasion. Chancellor Scholz discarded decades-long German policy and boosted defence by €100 billion. President Macron doubled France’s defence budget. Poland will spend 4% of GDP this year. Both Finland and Sweden have set aside decades of non-alignment to apply for Nato membership.

But 500 days on since the conflict began, there is still strategic inertia from British Ministers over any deep rethink of international and domestic defence planning. There has been no reboot of UK defence plans, despite the Defence Secretary pledging a new strategy would be “published in June”.

With a new defence plan delayed, the Government continues to hollow out our Armed Forces. While Nato is increasing its high readiness force from 40,000 to 300,000, the UK is cutting a further 3000 soldiers from the British Army to its smallest size since Napoleon. Last month, Nato’s second-in-command warned that the British Army was now “too small” and the former head of the UK’s Armed Forces said that “the Army is now too weak”.

There are growing concerns about the UK’s Nato obligations. Delays and mismanagement in vital defence contracts such as AJAX armoured vehicles, E7 Wedgetail surveillance planes and a modern war fighting division are undermining our UK capabilities to fulfil our full Nato commitments.

No wonder retention rates are dropping among military personnel and satisfaction with service life has fallen to record lows of around 40%. Ministers must reboot defence plans now by halting army cuts, ensuring our Nato obligations are fulfilled and renewing Britain’s moral contract with our Forces.

After 500 days, we must reaffirm our commitment to stand with Ukrainians for as long as it takes. And as we strengthen support for Ukraine, we must also secure Britain’s defence for the future.

John Healey MP is Shadow Secretary of State for Defence

