Britain’s mortgage crisis is the worst for 30 years – this is how we can avoid disaster

A shocked friend recently shared a letter from her lender: after her two-year mortgage fix ends in September, her interest rate could jump from 1.85 to 7.5pc.

Since rates began to rise in January 2022, around two million fixed-rate deals have expired; this rises to around 4.4 million by December 2024. For the many borrowers on variable rate mortgages, the hit to their finances has already begun.

What is a mortgage crisis? It is defined by a sharp rise in numbers of borrowers in payment arrears and in those losing their homes through repossession. The two previous crises were in 1991-95 and in 2009-11. The questions are, how bad is the current crisis going to be and are there policy lessons from the past?

In research for the Government in 2016, we showed that the economic drivers of arrears and repossessions in past crises were rising negative equity – where debt exceeds the value of the home, rising debt service-to-income costs, and unemployment. We found that income support for distressed borrowers and increased forbearance and generous refinance options from lenders softened the blow.

Currently there is high and entrenched inflation. Interest rates are expected to rise and may peak at the end of 2023, then take years to recede. Current inflation has foreign sources, from Brexit and high gas prices, and the pandemic-related disruption to global supply chains.

The Bank of England currently can have only a limited influence on inflation. Had the models at the Bank predicted the rise, earlier action might have constrained inflation to a degree. Their models lack “threshold effects” where shocks exceeding a threshold cause a large reaction (such as wages’ response to price rises). Weak models of consumer spending caused the Bank to under-estimate the post-Covid demand surge.

The UK has predominantly short-term mortgage fixes and adjustable rates: higher interest rates quickly feed into big rises in servicing costs for mortgages. This contrasts with mainly ten-year fixes in the US, Germany and France. This links to the UK’s volatile history of interest rates and inflation, and especially of housing price booms and busts. There are ways to address this.

Poorly regulated lending standards featured in the previous crises but far less so today. The 1991-5 crisis followed the 1980s boom in credit and house prices, after deregulation of mortgage markets, often resulting in overly lax lending standards. The house price boom was fuelled at its height by replacing the property tax – domestic rates – by the community charge, better known as the poll tax.

Another difference with past crises is that even with recession, unemployment is likely to be moderate in the current tight labour market, suggesting fewer housing arrears and repossessions from this source. Also, with inflation far worse than in the 1990s or in 2009-11, nominal house prices will not fall far, suggesting that negative equity will be less of a problem than in the past.

However, the household debt service-to-income ratio is now far higher. The combination, for stretched mortgage borrowers, of 13 years of austerity and stagnant real incomes, exacerbated by food and energy price rises, is devastating. Many households are vulnerable to housing arrears and repossessions from this source. Stagnant real incomes are linked with the past lack of investment in human capital, innovation and infrastructure, badly affecting productivity growth.

Moreover, landlords are passing on costs in a new rental crisis. Rent controls were finally eliminated in 1989 when public sector rents were a larger part of housing. Selling off at half price much of the stock of council houses without replacing affordable housing has worsened the housing crisis.

Inflationary pressure from private landlords thus matters more. Moreover, with low interest rates encouraging the Government’s pension fund liberalisation, it failed to provide a safe, low-fee investment fund for savers. Many resorted to buy-to-let housing purchases, fuelling house prices.

On balance, the incipient mortgage crisis of 2023-25 is likely to be worse than 2009-11 but probably less severe than 1991-95.

Our top housing policy reforms are: reform the planning system to incentivise building, use land value capture to pay for infrastructure costs and make housing more affordable, and gradually introduce a market-related type of property taxation that does not penalise the poor unfairly as it does today. And we would offer some protection against likely arrears and repossessions for the most vulnerable.

As these reforms take time to implement, an early start is advisable.

John Muellbauer is professor of economics and Janine Aron is a senior research fellow. Both work at the Institute for New Economic Thinking at the University of Oxford

