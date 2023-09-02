Britain’s most in demand Airbnbs (and what you can learn from them)

The tiny Scottish village of Drimnin is home to three of the most popular Airbnbs in the UK - NIGEL RIGDEN

While the British staycation is no longer at its pandemic peak, regular flight chaos has meant many tourists are continuing to spend their holidays closer to home.

Tourists are increasingly looking to stay in scenic locations in properties offering something more interesting than traditional hotels – alongside five-star amenities and Wi-Fi.

This is plain to see from the most popular properties on the accommodation booking site Airbnb. Three of the most popular UK locations are in the same tiny village in Scotland, while the ever-popular Devon coastline features twice.

But some of the other most wishlisted properties are in places that might surprise the average holidaymaker.

Amanda Cupples, manager of the Northern Europe wing of Airbnb, says: “It’s no surprise that this year’s most-wishlisted listings are located in some of the more popular tourist destinations, but we’re also seeing more and more people choosing to travel to lesser-known parts of the country, such as Lindfield and Irton.”

Irton in Cumbria, Linfield in West Sussex and Maidstone in Kent might not be top of everyone’s list for holiday destinations, but Airbnb properties in these locations are getting booked up months in advance, as visitors are drawn to the stand-out houses and cabins being rented out.

Hosts on the property platform often rent out more than one property, and become experts at quick tips and tricks to improve the overall look of a house.

Here, Telegraph Money takes a look at some of the most popular Airbnbs across the country – and how you can harness their visitors’ appeal.

The tower at Dollarbeg Castle in Clackmannanshire can sleep up to six for £2,139 for three nights

Drimnin, west Scotland

The tiny Scottish village of Drimnin is home to three of the most popular Airbnbs in the country.

The three “cosy curvy cabins”, include an “Airship” with a panoramic window that’s so big it allows visitors to stargaze from indoors, a Pilot House and a Captain’s Cabin nearby.

The Airship 002 is fully booked until January 2024. At the time of writing, a three-night stay for two costs £596, and holidaymakers will need to stock up with food in the nearest town eight miles away.

The key to these properties’ success? Sticking to a theme.

Paloma Harrington, of the Home Stagers Association – an expert in the art of “dressing” homes to help them sell faster – says the steampunk-style Airship 002 stays “true to the experience throughout”, but suggests that she would have added more soft furnishings to make the space even more welcoming.

With a two-night minimum stay, a break in the Captain’s Cabin will set you back around £330 (£165 a night) in September, with a £56 service fee.

‘Airship’ in Drimnin has a panoramic window so big it allows visitors to stargaze from indoors - NIGEL RIGDEN

Ms Harrington says of the colonial-themed cabin: “The decor and styling are consistent to what the property is: a beautiful coastal home, inviting the guest to spend a memorable holiday by the sea.”

The final of the three small properties in Drimnin is a one-bedroom structure known as “Pilot House”. It looks like a mini aircraft hanger from the outside, and is decorated with aircraft memorabilia and models.

With a three-night minimum stay, it’s £170 a night, with an £86 service fee.

Other popular Scottish stays include a three-bed private apartment available in the tower at Dollarbeg Castle in Clackmannanshire, which can sleep up to six for £2,139 for three nights. You can expect ornate king beds, mediaeval-style decor and views across the castle grounds.

Elsewhere, a tiny home near Pittentrail in the Highlands is also one of the most popular stays in Scotland. It has space for four guests, and dogs are allowed if they are kept on a lead. A minimum stay of two nights costs £255 in the “almost off-grid hut”, where guests can enjoy complete seclusion – and an outdoor shower.

Devon, South West England

It’s pretty easy to see why a luxury holiday home that sleeps 13, with views of the River Dart has been proving popular.

The home has a maritime theme, but its standout feature is a large balcony and garden to enjoy in warm weather.

It costs £625 a night to rent, with a three-night minimum stay. However, with an additional service fee and cleaning charge the total is actually £2,865 – just over £220 per person, if the home is full.

Just down the coast on the BackBeach in Teignmouth, a converted loft apartment big enough for two is another sought-after property.

This Devon property with views of the River Dart has a large balcony and garden to enjoy in warm weather

The apartment is often fully booked months in advance, and costs £110 a night. However, there’s a three-night minimum stay, meaning you’ll need to spend at least £415, including the service charge.

Few property owners will be able to mimic its floor to ceiling window with views of the River Teign, but touches such as exposed brickwork, a mezzanine bedroom and coastal-themed ornaments can still provide some inspiration.

Ms Harrington says: “Using colour, natural elements and textures, this coastal listing sends a consistent message with their decor, being inviting while showing all the practicalities the property offers.”

Irton, Cumbria

The Lake District is always popular with British tourists, but if you want to get even closer to nature these timber cabins can offer all-weather holiday options for up to five people – and two pets.

With a two-night minimum stay, the cost of the family trip comes to £275 (£138 per night), cheaper than many of the other most-wanted stays.

Simply decorated, a little like a wood cabin, travellers can enjoy the seclusion of staying on a farm, without giving up Wi-Fi.

This woodland lodge, situated in a bluebell meadow on the outskirts of Maidstone, sleeps two at a cost of £491 for a three-night stay

Maidstone, South East England

Situated very much on the outskirts of Maidstone, this woodland lodge for two is situated in a bluebell meadow, and costs £491 for a three-night stay.

The “quirky” interior features touches such as wood-panelled walls and mounted wicker moose heads, and is complemented by large modern bi-fold doors opening up to a deck, which has a barbecue and a hot tub.

For bigger groups, a sister property is a minute’s walk away, which can house four.

Interior expert Ms Harrington says the only thing about the property she would change would be the bed, as “adding more cushions and plump sleeping pillows would give it that hotel look that we all love – and that sells more”.

Lindfield, South East England

A rustic barn conversion in Lindfield, West Sussex, is another of the most popular places for a staycation, proving that being in a tourist hotspot isn’t everything.

The Granary is a Grade-II listed building, meaning many of its original features have been preserved, including wooden beams that stripe the ceilings and walls.

The Granary in Lindfield is a Grade-II listed building, meaning many of its original features have been preserved - Ben G Waller Photography

Some of the decor sticks with the more historic look – think velvet wingback armchairs and vintage patterned plates on display, offering a contrast to the contemporary bathroom and kitchen fittings. Electric car owners can also charge their vehicles for an extra £20 a day – another modern touch.

At £100 a night, with a £15 cleaning fee and £19 in Airbnb service fees, the £134 cost of a short stay is one of the cheapest of the most popular accommodations.

Ms Harrington says: “Beautifully styled, making use of traditional pieces that really speak to the property, as well as bringing in a modern touch like the shower tiles, for example – which, by the way, are a great choice when it comes to durability, cleaning and hiding wear and tear.”

Northamptonshire, East Midlands

This standalone Victorian red-brick cottage on a family farm is fuelled by solar power and air source heating, and also offers electric car charging for 20p per KwH.

Available from £204 per night, it has quite a few striking interior features, including a standalone bath, luxury kitchen and plenty of bright colours throughout.

Ms Harrington says that while some may find the colour choices overwhelming, when it comes to renting out holiday lets, “it’s all about being different and providing an unforgettable experience”.

Making your rental property cosy can boost its year-round appeal for visitors

How to make your home look like a top Airbnb

While many of these top-tier Airbnbs will have had a lot of time and money spent on making them a striking place to stay, home stager Sophia Cramer has tips for things you can do to your own home or holiday rental – that don’t necessarily come with a big price tag.

She says adding a hot tub or an outdoor shower if you are near the beach and using lots of plants in your home could help you achieve the Airbnb feel.

Replacing normal sofas with sofa beds can also increase the number you can have to stay, which might make the property more appealing to those who are keen to spread the costs.

In the bathroom, switching out a normal bath with a roll top model can make you feel as if you live in the lap of luxury, Ms Cramer says.

In the kitchen, simply investing in a proper coffee machine can prove popular with guests, making them feel like they are getting more of a hotel experience.

Finally, buying an outdoor firepit (or, if you can afford to, installing a fireplace indoors) can improve the cosiness of your home and make it more appealing to visitors all year round.

Alternatively, creating little “snugs” with cushions and blankets in bedrooms and hallways can also create this effect.

