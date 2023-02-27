Britain’s ‘most notorious prisoner’ coached to be ‘remorseful’ in parole hearing

Anita Singh
·3 min read
Charles Bronson in sunglasses with a large bushy beard - Parnaby/Channel4/Shutterstock
Charles Bronson in sunglasses with a large bushy beard - Parnaby/Channel4/Shutterstock

Charles Bronson, Britain’s most notorious prisoner, has been secretly filmed for a new documentary being coached into expressing remorse for his crimes.

Bronson was sentenced to an indefinite life term in 2000 for taking a prison art teacher hostage. His latest parole hearing will take place next month.

A Channel 4 documentary – Charles Bronson: Fit to be Free? – features conversations conducted over Zoom between the 70-year-old inmate and George Bamby, a paparazzi photographer who claims to be Bronson’s son.

Prison rules do not allow inmates’ calls to be broadcast on television without written permission from the Governor, which Channel 4 did not obtain.

Ministry of Justice sources said that Bronson would likely have privileges removed as a punishment.

Charles Bronson during his Zoom call from prison with George Bamby
Charles Bronson during his Zoom call from prison with George Bamby

In one conversation, Bronson is asked about Phil Danielson, the teacher whom he took hostage for two days at HMP Hull in 1999.

“Looking back on it now, I probably over-reacted,” says Bronson.

Bamby tells Bronson that he must appear more contrite to convince the Parole Board of his fitness for release.

“When you’re talking about Phil Danielson, I want you to say to me, ‘Do you know what, I think about that every day. I ruined that guy’s life’,” Bamby coaches him.

“Well, what I would go as far as to say is, I do feel sorry for him,” replies Bronson, but Bamby says: “Remorseful. That’s the word that they want.”

Bronson says: “You can’t live life regretting your life.”

Bronson with his dog Della - PA
Bronson with his dog Della - PA

Danielson is interviewed in the documentary, to be broadcast on Monday and Tuesday this week. He suggests that “maybe justice has been done” and Bronson should be allowed his freedom if he shows remorse.

However, he adds: “It needs to be documented remorse and not just clever talk to get himself in the papers.”

Danielson said of the incident, which was captured on CCTV: “I was terrified out of my mind. I thought, ‘I’m going to die now. What’s he going to do, how’s he going to do it?’

“The damage that was caused by him has moulded my whole life. It will be with me for the rest of my days.”

He said that Bronson had told him during the ordeal: “Take your last breath, because this knife is going in you.”

Bronson’s hearing will be held on March 6 and will be heard in public following a successful application by his lawyers.

He was originally sentenced to seven years for armed robbery in 1974, but a series of violent episodes behind bars has kept him locked up ever since, bar two brief periods of freedom.

He has been in jail for 48 years, during which time he has been responsible for 11 hostage-takings and nine rooftop protests.

The Parole Board has repeatedly refused his release but his solicitor, Dean Kingham, said this hearing is “hands down, the closest he has ever come to release”.

Bronson said he hoped to move into a caravan in Devon if he is released.

