Britain’s most senior black police officer retires after complaint

Britain’s most senior black police officer, who was responsible for tackling police racism across all forces in England and Wales, has left his job amid bullying allegations, The Telegraph can disclose.

Dep Chief Constable Tyron Joyce, the head of the Police Race Action Plan – an initiative to combat discrimination against the public and within the police, has retired following a complaint by his second in command.

The Telegraph understands that the complaint by a senior female civil servant has been sent to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), who said on Sunday night that it had been referred to a local force for investigation.

“We received a mandatory conduct referral from West Yorkshire Police in April relating to allegations of bullying and discrimination by a senior officer. After careful consideration of the available information, we determined the matter should be subject to a local investigation”, an IOPC spokesman said.

Sources close to the case confirmed that Liz Unwin, who previously worked as the action plan's programme lead, accused Mr Joyce of undermining her professional role in front of colleagues which led to a deterioration in her mental health.

Equivalent seniority

Mrs Unwin is a senior civil servant of equivalent seniority to Mr Joyce, with decades of experience working for police forces and the Foreign Office. It is understood that Mrs Unwin resigned in January this year and raised concerns with the head of the National Police Chiefs’ Council at the time, later putting in a formal complaint.

Until his retirement, Mr Joyce was the highest ranking officer of black heritage in the police across England and Wales. Before his appointment at the council to lead the race plan, he held the position of Asst Chief Constable at West Yorkshire Police.

Documents seen by The Telegraph show that prior to Mrs Unwin’s complaint, Mr Joyce was subject to an internal investigation in 2019, based on concerns by multiple members of staff about bullying and discrimination.

The internal inquiry took place when he ran the National Police Air Service, which is headquartered in West Yorkshire. The Telegraph understands he received a warning regarding his behaviour, but some of those who complained feel the response was inadequate.

David Howell, one of the senior managers at the air service who complained to the professional standards department of West Yorkshire Police, said he believed that diversity issues and Mr Joyce’s current role made it more “complex” for senior officers to respond adequately to accusations against him.

“The organisational and personal fall out was too great”, said Mr Howell.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council confirmed that Mr Joyce had left his role and he updated his social media account to describe himself as the “former” temporary Dep Chief Constable at the race action plan.

Mr Joyce’s departure has caused consternation among whistleblowers who are concerned that it could prevent a thorough investigation into his behaviour being carried out. They question how he was promoted to such a sensitive role after complaints were made.

Six accusations of bullying

The Telegraph understands that in recent years more than six staff at the National Police Air Service staff have accused Mr Joyce of bullying.

Allegations include intimidation, offensive and lewd comments in the workplace and comments about a disabled employee which were believed to be discriminatory.

It is understood that some of those who complained were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements, meaning they were prevented from discussing details of their concerns.

Mr Joyce was alleged to have called a disabled member of staff “Ironside” – a reference to the eponymous 1970s TV detective in a wheelchair – and asked the same man if he needed “crayons” to explain something at a meeting.

Despite the findings against Mr Joyce, he went on to be promoted several times to Commander and later Assistant Chief Constable at West Yorkshire Police. Mr Joyce joined the race action plan in April 2022.

West Yorkshire Police, from which Mr Joyce was seconded to the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said it was “unable to comment on named individuals”. The organisation also has responsibility for the National Police Air Service and did not comment on allegations that the investigation into Mr Joyce was insufficient.

Mrs Unwin did not respond to questions. Mr Joyce did not respond to requests for comment.

