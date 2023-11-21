Britain’s most unjust tax – Telegraph readers deliver their verdict

"A nimble or even half-witted Treasury would assess that they’ll reap more tax by lowering stamp duty rates," writes one reader - The Telegraph/The Telegraph

The Telegraph’s campaign to scrap inheritance tax has widely been backed by MPs and readers alike, as pressure piles on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to scrap the divisive duty.

However, the focus on death duty has left some urging for other controversial levies to not be forgotten. Namely, stamp duty.

A short excerpt of a letter written into The Telegraph by one reader, who prefers to remain anonymous, reads:

Our anonymous reader is not alone in his views on stamp duty. The growing cost of stamp duty levied on property transactions means that buying a home now usually comes with a large tax bill, and many Telegraph readers, including Adam Atkinson and Jack T P, argue that it “taxes aspiration” and is “a tax to stifle growth that has always been counterproductive.”

In last year’s mini-Budget, then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng doubled the nil-rate stamp duty band from £125,000 to £250,000 in England and Northern Ireland.

The other tax bands remain unchanged, so one will pay stamp duty at a rate of 5pc on the value of a property above £250,000 up to £925,000, 10pc on the value between £925,000 and £1.5m, and then a top rate of 12pc above £1.5m.

In a country which increasingly feels like the Government is out for every penny you earn, stamp duty is one of the taxes that readers feel is the most unjust - second only to inheritance tax (IHT).

The anonymous reader’s letter on stamp duty, and others alike, prompted the commission of an exclusive poll conducted by this newspaper asking which tax readers believe to be the most unjust.

62 per cent of over 12,000 voters believe inheritance tax is the most unjust tax of all, while 18 per cent think stamp duty is.

Despite a vast number of readers agreeing that stamp duty is the unfairest tax, IHT still comes out on top for reasons which our readers go on to explain.

Many, for example, warn how easy it is under the current system for the very wealthy to avoid paying, while the middle classes get stung for the full 40 per cent.

Reader Nigel Curtress, for example, supports the argument that it’s the middle classes who are hit the hardest - “it’s only the little people who pay the tax,” he says.

Nigel explains that “the really rich avoid it completely by transferring estates to their children when they still have a very good chance of survival. They then live in a nice house on the estate and the children inherit the stately pile. And so it goes on.”

In another vein of argument, Simon Pearson argues: “Any tax that can be avoided by people like the King and the Duke of Westminster, or anyone else with the wit and resources to get timely advice, is pure evil.”

Some also emphasise that IHT is double taxation, which they view as deeply “immoral”.

As David Summers explains, “hard earned money that an individual used to accumulate wealth has already been taxed. Just because they get old and die should not give the Government the right to take it, denying loved ones and families what is rightfully theirs.”

Others despise the tax for more sentimental reasons.

“People forget that an inheritance is about more than hard cash,” asserts R Whinnett, whose maiden aunt, a nurse her whole life, was liable for IHT when she died at 82.

“Her many beneficiaries considered themselves lucky to inherit the remaining money and for me it transformed my life.

“What hurt was the realisation that all her worldly goods had to be valued and sold, including items of sentimental value… Seeing cherished but not particularly valuable items monetised in this was distressing.”

This sentiment is shared by John Hall who believes, “leaving the family home to one’s children is an act of love. The state stealing it is criminal.”

While some take issue with not having a say over how their hard-earned money is spent, raising fears of it being wasted in the hands of the Government, particularly on strategies and causes such as immigration and net zero.

D Morrell argues that it is “better for private individuals to have the money than give it to the Government to waste.”

Reader K Furley shares how his kids have worked since they were 14, and went to university, but cannot afford a house. Therefore, Mr Furley feels it is his “right and theirs to benefit 100 per cent from my meagre estate”.

“Why should the Government take from it? Who personally will benefit? It would be wasted and disappear into government hands,” he continues.

Echoing Mr Furley, John Youngs sees inheritance tax as “stealing from the responsible members of our community and giving to the feckless.”

For most, scrapping the levy is the only reasonable outcome, urging the Government to follow in the footsteps of Australia, New Zealand, Israel and Sweden. Reader Andrew Okoye, for example, believes that “no one should be punished for being highly productive, sensible with money or for sacrificing themselves for prosperity.”

Some, however, favour reform over abolishing the tax entirely. Reader J Ward, for example, suggests “raising the threshold to £5 million for each person” to make it “much fairer”, while the likes of Tim Higgs suggest closing those exclusionary loopholes so “everyone eligible actually pays.”

For others, such as our original anonymous reader, along with another reader, Mark Johnson, stamp duty is more unjust as “inheritance is an unearned gift to the beneficiary”, whereas stamp duty is “a tax on the mobility of the living, where you get taxed time and time again on the same income every time you sell your house.”

Others in agreement highlight how the current rate of stamp duty discourages pensioners from downsizing when necessary.

Fritz Smith, for example, shared: “We are in a five bed in London and would want to downsize locally but paying stamp duty of over £120,000, plus all the costs of moving, isn’t worth it.”

Reader Gertrude Bloom, who believes the levy “discourages mobility and reduces transactions,” instead suggests “a property tax on the value of the property would be fairer and would incentivise downsizing.”

Graham Barnes advocates for the scrapping of stamp duty, and like Ms Bloom, argues that “it is hugely damaging to mobility around the country and to economic productivity.”

Mr Barnes continues: “Why take a new job somewhere in the country if you have to pay £20,000-£30,000 stamp duty to buy a new house?

“The bottom line is that everyone is put off moving by stamp duty, not just pensioners.”

Of the rates, P. ED thinks they are “totally out of whack with house prices, particularly in areas like London and the Home Counties where you would be coughing up the guts of £100,000 for moving into a good family home.”

Mikael Armstrong believes stamp duty should be axed or significantly reduced, as it would allow for people to “move to properties which suit their needs and would allow for a much better allocation of property. It would allow people to move house to where they work more frequently and it would also dissuade people from endlessly extending houses rather than just moving to somewhere more suitable.”

Few would disagree with paying a certain amount of tax, but it is clear when listening to Telegraph readers that it is not simply inheritance tax that they find unpalatable and in need of abolition - stamp duty needs revising, too.

