Britain must be punished for Brexit, says France

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie arrive in Rome for the G20 summit - Andrew Parsons/Number 10 Downing Street

Britain must be shown that Brexit is "damaging", the French prime minister told Brussels as he called for support for tougher sanctions in the fish war.

In a major escalation, Jean Castex wrote to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, attempting to get EU allies to back a hardline stance against London.

Paris is threatening to increase checks on British boats, stop UK fishing vessels landing in French ports, slow customs arrangements in Calais and increase tariffs on energy bills in Jersey from Tuesday unless French fishermen are granted more licences to access British waters.

But on Friday Boris Johnson vowed to "do whatever is necessary to ensure UK interests" as London made clear that retaliatory action would be taken if France carried out its threats.

Mr Johnson said the Anglo-French relationship was enduring "turbulence" and warned that the French authorities' decision to impound a British fishing vessel may have broken international law.

A senior government source expressed astonishment on Friday that Paris was openly saying Britain should be punished for Brexit – a view rarely expressed publicly by European government ministers.

Mr Johnson will meet Emmanuel Macron, the French president, on Sunday for their first face-to-face discussions in four months after a summer of strained relations. An awkward interaction may also arise on Saturday, with the two set to pose for a "family photo" of leaders at the G20 summit in Rome.

Mr Macron claimed Britain's international "credibility" was at stake, telling the Financial Times: "Make no mistake, it is not just for the Europeans but all of their partners.

"Because when you spend years negotiating a treaty and then a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility."

France is threatening a cross-Channel trade war because it accuses Britain and Jersey of refusing to grant permits to French fishermen to operate in their coastal waters.

On Friday night, both sides were claiming that the other was breaching the Brexit trade deal struck between the EU and the UK.

In his letter to the Commission president, sent on Thursday, Mr Castex wrote: "It ... seems necessary for the European Union to show its full determination to obtain full compliance with the agreement by the United Kingdom and assert its rights by using the levers at its disposal in a firm, united and proportionate manner.

"It is essential to make clear to European public opinion that compliance with the commitments entered into is non-negotiable and that leaving the Union is more damaging than remaining in it."

A key part of the letter from Castex reads: “It therefore seems necessary for the EU to show its total determination to obtain full respect for the agreement by the UK and to assert its rights by using the levers at its disposal ... It is essential to clearly show the European public opinion that honouring the commitments entered into is non-negotiable and that there is more damage to leaving the union than to remaining in it.”

However, speaking as he arrived in Rome for the G20 summit of world leaders on Friday night, Mr Johnson said: "We fear that there may be a breach in terms of the Trade Cooperation Agreement implicit in what's happening. We will stand by to take the appropriate action."

He stressed that any infraction of the agreement by any partner is "something we would need to respond to".

The Prime Minister attempted, to limit the personal row with Mr Macron, signalling he would use the encounter on Sunday to emphasise that France is "one of our best, oldest, closest allies, friends and partners" and adding: "The ties that unite us and bind us together are far stronger than the turbulence that currently exists in the relationship."

His remarks struck a different tone to pugilistic comments by French ministers this week. They have said the disagreement amounts to a "fight" and warned that there will be "no tolerance, no indulgence" of British boats.

In apparent reference to these outbursts, Mr Johnson said there may be "people on either side of the Channel" trying to project "disharmony" for self-serving ends, but added: "I don't think Emmanuel shares that perspective personally at all."

Mr Johnson has not seen Mr Macron face-to-face since their talks in Cornwall at the G7 summit in June, meaning their meeting on Sunday will be the first for four months. Since then, a series of diplomatic rows have seen their relationship deteriorate both personally and professionally, according to government sources.

One Cabinet minister told The Telegraph last month that Mr Macron was "very spiky and very vain", reflecting animosity in some quarters towards the French leader. A government source who has heard discussions between Mr Johnson and Mr Macron in recent months expressed surprise at the French president's forthright tone.

Earlier on Friday, after talks between Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, and Maros Sefcovic, the EU Commission vice-president, London issued a new statement warning Paris of retaliation.

A spokesman said that if France followed through with its threats, the UK could launch "dispute settlement proceedings", arguing that the UK-EU trade deal will have been breached, or enforce "rigorous enforcement processes and checks" on EU boats in UK waters.

Meanwhile, Wendy Morton, the Europe minister, expressed concern over the "unjustified measures" announced by Paris to Catherine Colonna, the French ambassador, who was summoned for a meeting on Friday.

France was also facing calls in Europe to drop its threats to drag the bloc into a tit-for-tat trade war with Britain. In a blow to Mr Macron, Germany ordered Paris to back down and leave it to EU and UK negotiators to resolve the dispute.

Some European diplomats claimed the French president was using the dispute to build support ahead of next year's presidential elections. A source said: "It's clear that France is once again using the EU for its own national interests. But without the support of the EU, there are questions over what Emmanuel Macron can actually achieve."

The commission, which negotiates on behalf of the bloc, confirmed receipt of the letter from Mr Castex and said it was analysing France's proposed sanctions to establish whether they are in line with the Brexit trade agreement.

However, raising doubt over whether Mr Macron will pull the trigger on the sanctions, the commission revealed it had not been officially notified of his intentions. A spokesman said: "We will carefully assess any specific actions."

Industry sources also claimed they had not received any detailed information on Mr Macron's plans to slow down cross-Channel trade.

During intensive negotiations, Britain has agreed to approve permits for a further four French boats, bringing the total to 16 out of 47 applications. Earlier this week, the commission agreed to withdraw 17 applications because of "poor evidence" to prove their status under the post-Brexit trade deal.

There is also anger in Paris at Jersey, which it claims delivered less than half of the 216 permits it had requested.

Julien Denormandie, the French agriculture minister, suggested that there had been no progress in the discussions and insisted Paris was right to threaten the UK with sanctions.

He said: "What is sure is that we must be firm. After nine months of talks, the British are not honouring their signature. When a partner isn't honouring its signature, when after such a long time negotiations are still not making progress, it's perfectly normal that France puts in place retaliatory measures to make things move."

So far only Ireland has publicly backed Mr Macron in his dispute with Mr Johnson. Thomas Byrne, the Europe minister, said: "Vessels fishing in traditional waters should be allowed to continue. We support all efforts to resolve this quickly, to ensure compliance and to protect impacted communities."

Meanwhile, the crew of a British trawler detained by French authorities were advised to stay on board for their own safety as tensions continued in the fishing row.

French authorities said the captain of the Cornelis Gert Jan had been ordered to appear in court on Aug 11 next year, accused of operating in French territorial waters without a valid permit.

Scottish seafood giant Macduff Shellfish, the owner of the vessel, insisted it had been operating legally. The trawler was held while its captain was interrogated and threatened with a €75,000 fine.

Andrew Brown, the director of MacDuff Shellfish, said it appeared the boat may have fallen foul of an "extremely technical rule" after fitting a more powerful engine earlier this year.

"It may be that fitting the engine meant that the licence had to be renewed," he said. "But these are new licences and the whole area is extremely complex. These are technical rather than substantive offences and could have been sorted out with a phone call. We are working with the UK Government and our legal team to resolve this."

On Friday night, British embassy staff arrived on the boat to speak to the captain and his crew. The French prosecutor left the boat and said she did not know when it would be allowed to leave Le Havre. The skipper then left the boat with his lawyer and said they were not leaving Le Havre on Friday night.

