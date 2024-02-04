Britain must stop funding those who wish to destroy our borders

You need medical help,” said the Metropolitan Police officer, addressing Abdul Ezedi directly. “So, do the right thing and hand yourself in.”

Appealing to the better nature – or Christian ethics – of this man might seem completely absurd. He had just attacked a woman and two children with an alkaline substance, leaving the woman, with whom he had apparently been in a relationship, with “life-changing injuries”. He had previously hidden in a lorry to enter Britain illegally, twice failed to be granted asylum, and then converted to Christianity in order to claim he faced persecution in Afghanistan, his home country – while continuing to live as a Muslim.

After arriving here in 2016, Ezedi was convicted two years later of sexual assault and indecent exposure. While he was put on the sex offenders’ register for a decade, somehow his crimes led only to a suspended sentence. Although Home Office guidelines said this was enough to mean his asylum appeals should be refused, in 2020 an immigration tribunal ruled the other way. Crucial was the tribunal’s acceptance of evidence from a priest, reportedly Catholic, who claimed Ezedi was now a Christian and “wholly committed” to the faith.

Yet we know that he sought a Muslim wife, bought only halal meat and was described by staff at his local Kurdish shop in Newcastle as a “good Muslim”.

And the absurdities do not end there. Afghanistan was supposedly too dangerous for him, but he planned to return to “find a wife”. He was apparently so destitute, he needed the support of charities to house him, but he could plan international travel and sought to buy a car for thousands of pounds. He was supported by charities – directly and indirectly funded by the taxpayer – yet has a brother with a home in London and other family members in Britain.

There is no better case study in the weakness of our criminal-justice system, the absurdity of our immigration courts, the consequences of our human rights laws, and the complicity – conscious or not – of many people and institutions in the failure to uphold the law, secure the border and protect the public.

No sooner had the details of the case emerged than commentators and politicians lined up to insist that Ezedi’s immigration status had nothing to do with what happened. One barrister insisted that “acid attacks are crimes of misogyny… culture-war point-scoring won’t stop acid attacks – tackling cultures of misogyny will”. While nobody denies the existence of misogyny in Britain, the trouble with this argument is that uncontrolled immigration means we are importing misogynistic cultures – from places exactly like Ezedi’s home country.

Such denialism and displacement activity is now common among liberals when the reality of clashing cultures challenges their assumption that competing values and rights are easily reconciled and that radical diversity – in truth a serious challenge for us to overcome – is simply an unquestionable good.

Those who in other circumstances rail against sexism, homophobia and racism often look the other way when the perpetrators are themselves minorities, or when a growing social problem is driven by entrenched attitudes in specific communities. The principle of the particular is suborned to the broader, unthinking belief in radical diversity for its own sake. And so liberal universalism gives way to cultural relativism, and liberalism ends up devouring itself.

This is how the intellectual climate deepens the problems we face. But some play their part through deeds, not words. Action Foundation, for example, the charity that supported Ezedi in Newcastle, posts political material on its website, describing the Government’s promise to “stop the boats” as a “malign mantra”. It says its work is to “arrange family reunions” and support those “with no recourse to public funds”.

This is another example of the absurdity of the system. Since 1999, illegal immigrants and asylum seekers have been ineligible for most benefits and social housing. So charities such as Action Foundation fill the gap. But who funds them? Often, and to a considerable degree, it is you. Action Foundation has received grants from central government, Newcastle Council and the National Lottery. It also gets grants from bigger national charities, such as Refugee Action, which in turn receive millions each year from public bodies and other charities, themselves often in receipt of public funds. With your money, these charities campaign against Government policies and use legal action to block the deportation of failed asylum seekers and foreign offenders.

Here, the Church is also complicit. Fake conversions are now common in the asylum system, because they allow the applicant to claim they will be persecuted in their home country. This is how Emad al-Swealmeen – who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday in 2021 – was allowed to stay in the country. Some Anglicans have admitted that while there are no conversions from Islam to Christianity among those in Britain legally, there have been hundreds, probably thousands, of conversions among asylum seekers.

Nobody expects the clergy to turn away those whose hearts may be open to Christ, but the suspicion lingers that many know what they are doing. Bishops constantly rail against the Government for its immigration and asylum policies. Anglican schools are teaching children about “white privilege”. And the Archbishop of Canterbury rushed to embrace Black Lives Matter, calling for white Christians, but not others, to “repent of our own prejudices”, and insisting – contrary to scripture – that “there can be forgiveness” of past generations, “but only if we change the way we behave now”.

Nobody should expect those thwarting Government attempts to control immigration to suddenly desist. Church leaders and migrant charity bosses are motivated by their own agendas. But ministers must get real. Yes, we need radical change to human rights laws, new agreements with other countries, better labour-market regulation and even ID cards. But we cannot allow unprovable claims to prevent the removal of illegal immigrants. And we must stop funding those bent on the destruction of border controls – immediately.

