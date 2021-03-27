Britain nearing vaccine deal with European Union: The Times

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination at Newmarket Racecourse
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Britain is close to striking a vaccine deal with the European Union as soon as this weekend that will remove the threat of the bloc cutting off supplies, The Times reported on Saturday.

Under the agreement the EU will remove its threat to ban the export of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to Britain, it added.

In return, the UK government will agree to forgo some long-term supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that had been due to be exported from Holland, the newspaper reported.

On Friday, the European Medicines Agency approved Halix production site in the Netherlands that makes the AstraZeneca vaccine and a facility in Marburg in Germany producing BioNTech/Pfizer shots.

The EU's clearing of the vaccine site comes as the union is banking on them to boost deliveries in the second quarter and accelerate the slow pace of inoculations in the bloc.

Europe's troubled vaccine rollout has led to a quarrel with Britain, which has imported 21 million doses made in the EU, according to an EU official. Britain says it did a better job negotiating with manufacturers and arranging supply chains.

The EU says that Britain should share more, notably to help make up the shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca shots.

Brussels and London sought to cool tensions on Wednesday, declaring they were working "to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens".

The UK government, Pfizer-BioNTech, and AstraZeneca were not immediately available for comment after office hours.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Our customers are worried about the Suez Canal blockage'

    A freight-forwarding firm says it has 20 containers stranded on the Ever Given container ship.

  • France's Macron: No regrets for rejecting new virus lockdown

    France’s president says he has no reason to be sorry about refusing to impose a third national lockdown earlier this year, even though surging coronavirus infections are straining his country's hospitals and more than 1,000 people with the virus are dying every week. President Emmanuel Macron’s government has stressed the importance of keeping children in school and businesses afloat as the pandemic stretches into a second year. Families of French COVID-19 victims say, however, that Macron has turned a blind eye to their suffering.

  • EU asks Britain, others, to export vaccines as it does

    The head of the European Commission said on Thursday Europe was the biggest vaccine exporter in the world and challenged other producers of COVID-19 jabs to match that openness. The EU has been criticised, especially by vaccine-maker Britain, for "vaccine nationalism" because of its recently introduced vaccine exports monitoring mechanism designed to explain why the EU is not getting the shots it contracted from pharmaceutical companies, notably AstraZeneca. Von der Leyen said that while the EU exported 77 million doses of vaccines since Dec 1, 2020, she was not aware of any vaccine exports from Britain.

  • Over half of Israelis had both COVID vaccine doses

    Over half of Israel's population has had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, its health minister said Thursday (March 25).It's a world-beating roll-out that has helped the country emerge from pandemic closures.Israel began distributing the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in December - with eligibility extended to people over the age of 16.That's around 69% of a population of 9.3 million.Israelis like Barak Zoref say the roll-out is transformative, giving them their freedom back."I think it is very good, it helps us to live freely, not like other countries where they are afraid to live and are in quarantine and all that."In a statement, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said at least 50.07% of the overall population had received both vaccine doses, and some 55.96% the first dose.Director-general of the Israeli Health Ministry Hezi Levi told Reuters he hopes the population eligible for vaccination will be fully inoculated by the end of May.Israel has issued the fully vaccinated, and those who have recovered from COVID-19, with so-called "Green Pass" certificates that allow access to some leisure venues. Since the country eased its nationwide lockdown in late February, most businesses, schools and airports have gradually resumed activity, with caps on capacity. Israel counts East Jerusalem Palestinians as part of its population and has been providing them with vaccines. It has offered shots to Palestinians who work in Israel and settlements in the occupied West Bank too.Palestinian health officials have launched a limited vaccination program in the West Bank and Gaza Strip using doses from Israel, Russia, the UAE and the global COVAX scheme.But Israel has faced international criticism for not doing more to enable Palestinian vaccination - a view Palestinian Ziad Tawfiq shares. "We live under an occupation, even though we say we are a state, we are really not, they are a state that is in control over us through land, air and sea, so they are stronger than us, they are able to obtain all types of vaccines and inoculate all the population, but it is not easy for us to get the vaccines like we think it is."Israel says Palestinians are responsible for such health measures in their self-rule areas.

  • Biden signals willingness to eliminate the filibuster if needed

    The president said the filibuster was "being abused in a gigantic way."

  • Super-cold thunderstorm sets temperature record

    An American satellite records a temperature of -111C at the top of a powerful Pacific storm.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine's global rollout faces more complications

    India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the Anglo-Swedish firm's vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources said. That could delay supplies to dozens of lower-income countries also relying on SII production under the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme backed by the World Health Organization. "We understand that deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income economies participating in the COVAX facility will likely face delays...," the programme's procurement and distributing partner UNICEF told Reuters.

  • This Mark Wahlberg Movie Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 and ‘Intense’ Doesn’t Even Begin to Describe it

    Netflix’s official synopsis reads, “Spenser—an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it—just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first, he gets roped into helping his old boxing...

  • 'The EU could set a very dangerous precedent' - Readers on the week's biggest talking points

    Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, threatened to invoke emergency powers to block vaccine exports to Britain this week as the vaccine row with the EU took another bitter twist. Following the commission's warning, Boris Johnson told MPs on Wednesday that the UK is not taking anything off the table in terms of a British response. Elsewhere this week, it was revealed through leaked Cabinet plans that Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock have agreed to make compulsory vaccinations among care home staff a legal requirement. The decision is reported to have been taken by ministers because of the low take-up of vaccines by staff in care homes. Read on for what our readers had to say about these stories and more of the biggest discussion points of the week. Get involved in future round-ups by joining the Telegraph Community Facebook group. An EU vaccine export ban should trigger tariffs on German cars Telegraph readers expressed their dismay over the escalating vaccine row and joined Matthew Lynn in discussing how the UK should respond to the EU’s threats.

  • North Korea snaps back at Biden over criticism of launches

    North Korea on Saturday snapped back at President Joe Biden’s criticism of its ballistic missile tests, calling his comments a provocation and encroachment on the North’s right to self-defense and vowing to continuously expand its “most thoroughgoing and overwhelming military power.” The statement issued by senior official Ri Pyong Chol came after the North on Thursday tested-fired two short-range missiles off its eastern coast in the first ballistic launches since Biden took office. Experts say the flight data released by South Korea’s military and North Korea’s own description of the tests indicted that the North tested a new solid-fuel weapon that is designed to evade missile defense systems and is potentially nuclear capable.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Lauren Boebert removes guns from interview background but says hammers are ‘as dangerous as assault weapons’

    Lauren Boebert says hammers are as dangerous as assault weapons

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Trump says he prefers press releases to Twitter but will launch competing platform anyway

    ‘I don’t have to be so careful with every word’

  • More than 100,000 were still out of work in Miami-Dade last month

    Approximately 103,000 workers were still looking for jobs in Miami-Dade County in February, Florida officials reported Friday — a sign South Florida’s labor market was still being ravaged by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic despite the kickoff of vaccine campaigns.

  • ‘Baked Alaska’ wants his ankle monitor removed after Capitol riot charge and insists he loves police

    The alt-right personality wrote a song featuring lyrics ‘We love our cops, Our law enforcement, We love our military they’re important’

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions