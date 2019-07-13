Britain needs clearer policy on Iran as tensions heat up, says former Tehran diplomat

British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Duncan (D37) sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul - REUTERS

Britain needs a clearer policy on Iran as any “misunderstanding or miscalculation” could lead to an escalation in the current volatile climate, a former British diplomat in Tehran told the Sunday Telegraph.

“Military chiefs are being very vigilant and doing what they can, but at the top level there are clearly other things that are a priority at present,” said Charles Hollis, who held posts in Iran, as well as Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

“There isn’t much of a coherent foreign policy,” Mr Hollis said, a gap which could potentially be exploited by the Islamic Republic.

While he did not believe either President Donald Trump or Iran is looking to start a war, he cautioned the situation was highly combustible.

The US House of Representatives tried to lower the stakes on Friday, passing a measure requiring Mr Trump to seek congressional approval before authorising military strikes on Iran. The move will likely be met by opposition within the Senate.

Mr Hollis's comments come after a week of sabre-rattling in the region.

British Royal Marines impounded an Iranian supertanker off the coast of Gibraltar last week on suspicion of violating EU sanctions against Syria, where it believed the ship was heading.

Days later, Iranian Revolutionary Guards responded by harassing a Royal Navy ship shadowing a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, forcing it to train its guns on the vessels.

The Foreign Office has been keen to stress it is keeping separate the issues of Iranian threats in Gulf waters, EU sanctions policy on Syria, and the nuclear deal.

But this seems to hold little water with Iran, which sees the UK’s move in Gibraltar as a sign it is not acting in good faith as they attempt to resuscitate the nuclear deal.

“It is quite a nuanced difference,” said Mr Hollis, who is now managing director of risk management company Falanx Assynt. “The big story is the confrontation over the nuclear deal and although this is, legally and diplomatically, a separate issue, in the minds of Iranians it is probably quite a fine distinction.”

After the July 4 incident, Iran announced it had increased its enriching of uranium to above the 3.7 per cent cap agreed under the 2015 accord. Proliferation experts said the amount was so incremental, however, it should be viewed as “a cry for help” rather any statement of intent.