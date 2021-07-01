Britain negotiating with Israel to receive 1m Pfizer jabs in 'swap deal'

James Rothwell
·2 min read
A medical worker tests a woman for the coronavirus at a basketball court turned into a coronavirus testing center, in Binyamina, Israel
Israel is reportedly holding talks with Britain on a vaccine swap deal where around a million soon-to-expire doses of the Pfizer vaccine could be transferred to the UK as soon as next week.

According to the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, the talks are at an "advanced stage," and would allow Israel, which has a vaccine surplus, to trade away doses that are due to expire on July 30.

In return, Channel 12 said Israel's health ministry would receive around a million vaccines that the UK is due to get from Pfizer in September.

Israel, the world's fastest inoculator against Covid-19, has already given two doses of the Pfizer vaccine to nearly 60 per cent of the population, including the vast majority of over-50s.

This has allowed the country to scrap nearly all of its internal Covid restrictions, with restaurants, cafes, schools and cinemas fully reopened.

However, in recent weeks the coronavirus infection rate has risen in Israel to more than 200 cases per day which prompted officials to reimpose a rule on wearing face masks in confined spaces such as shops.

Naftali Bennett, the Israeli prime minister, has called on teenagers to get vaccinated after the government announced that children aged over 12 would be eligible for a jab.

While there is speculation of more restrictions being reimposed - such as limits on gatherings - the rate of deaths and hospitalisations due to Covid remains very low in Israel, in a clear sign that the vaccines are highly effective.

Israel had been due to transfer around a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Palestinian Authority but the deal fell through at the last minute as Palestinian leaders said they would not accept vaccines that were due to expire soon.

The UK has at times struggled with vaccine shortages over the past year. In April, a fall in supply was blamed on delays to a delivery of five million Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from India.

On June 11, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi admitted that supplies were "tight" but insisted that the UK was on course to hit immunisation targets.

The UK has pledged to offer at least one dose to all adults by mid-July.

The Telegraph approached the Israeli health ministry and the UK department of health and social care for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

