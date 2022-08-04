Britain’s Next Says Online Slowing, Returning to Pre-pandemic Levels

Samantha Conti
·4 min read

LONDON — Next, one of the U.K.’s largest and most successful high street retailers, said online growth is slowing and returning to pre-pandemic levels, as shoppers flock to physical stores in the wake of the pandemic.

Next, which sells its own fashion, home and beauty collections, and operates a vast digital platform selling third-party brands, said in a trading statement Thursday that online trends have been “normalizing” after accelerating during lockdown.

More from WWD

It said sales in the first half were “dominated by a sharp reversal of last year’s lockdown trends.”

Sales in physical stores have recovered while online growth “has reverted back to its longer-term trajectory.” It added that other lockdown trends are in retreat, including the craze for home and sporty clothing, while formalwear is on the rise.

In the second quarter ended July 30, online sales at Next edged up 0.2 percent year-over-year, while physical store sales were up 12 percent.

With regard to the online trends, Next pointed out that, in the first half, the compound annual growth rate for sales in the July 2019 through July 2022 period was 13.4 percent, compared with 12.6 percent in the three years between 2016 and 2019.

Next added that online return rates and surplus stock also reverted to pre-lockdown levels at 42 percent. During the pandemic, the retailer said it experienced two years of “exceptionally low returns rates” driven by product mix and the spike in popularity for low-return categories, like home, childrenswear and sportswear.

The trends at Next echo those at Shopify, which announced layoffs last week as online sales retreated post-pandemic.

Tobias Lütke, chief executive officer of Shopify, which services brands looking to sell online, said he believed the share of dollars that travels through e-commerce rather than physical retail “would permanently leap ahead by five or even 10 years,” due to the impact of the pandemic.

“What we see now is the mix reverting to roughly where pre-COVID-19 data would have suggested it should be at this point. Still growing steadily, but it wasn’t a meaningful five-year leap ahead,” he said last week after the company announced plans to cut 10 percent of its workforce.

Total full-price sales at Next rose 5 percent, including finance interest income, 50 million pounds ahead of its previous guidance. The company said it was the result of unusually warm and dry weather in June and July, and a marked return to formal dressing, possibly driven by the “pent-up demand for social events.”

The company, which is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and last year posted sales of 4.86 billion pounds, also raised its profit guidance for the year by 10 million pounds to 860 million pounds, 4.5 percent above last year’s levels.

The bump has come from better-than-expected full-price sales in the first half.

Next warned that the stronger-than-expected sales performance in the second quarter will likely not continue into the second half, and the company is maintaining its sales guidance for the remainder of the year at plus 1 percent.

The company is scheduled to release its first-half results on Sept. 29.

“Our caution stems from two factors, we believe that an unusually warm summer boosted sales in the first half, and we do not expect a similar weather windfall in the second half; and the impact of inflation on consumer spending is likely to worsen in the second half,” the company said.

Next, which also has stakes in high street brands including Reiss; a new joint venture with Gap Inc. in the U.K.; and exclusive distribution partnerships with Victoria’s Secret and Laura Ashley, certainly picked the right day to express its caution.

On Thursday, the Bank of England raised interest rates 0.5 percentage points to 1.75 percent to combat soaring inflation and a severe recession in the U.K. that’s expected to last through next year.

The Bank of England said inflationary pressures in the U.K. and the rest of Europe have “intensified significantly” since May, with a near-doubling in wholesale gas prices owing to Russia’s restriction of gas supplies to Europe and the risk of further curbs.

As a result, energy prices are set to soar in the fall, putting pressure on households.

U.K. Consumer Price Inflation is expected to rise to just over 13 percent in the fourth quarter, and will remain “at very elevated levels” throughout much of 2023, the Bank said.

At the same time, GDP growth in the U.K. is slowing, with the country projected to enter a recession from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • A Really Bad Day Just Got Worse at This Silicon Valley Company

    Robinhood , the troubled brokerage that attracted the attention of Gen Z investors, can not catch a break and is laying off 23% of its employees. Things began with the company announcing it had been issued a multi-million dollar fine. CEO Vlad Tenev said the majority of the layoffs will occur for people working in the operations, marketing and program management departments, according to a blog post.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • 3 Fidelity Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Fidelity Investments is the country’s fourth-largest mutual funds manager with more than $4.3 trillion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2022, the most recently available information. The quality of a fund can be approximated using Morningstar's star ratings, which ranges from 1 star (the lowest quality) to 5 stars (the highest). Here's a look at three of Fidelity's funds that are rated 5 stars by Morningstar.

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    There are plenty of important charts for investors, but there's one very powerful one that demonstrates the most principles for retirement planning. If you interpret this chart correctly, then you'll understand the foundation of portfolio allocation theory. You'll be in great shape if you combine that knowledge with some discipline to build an investment strategy.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions With Missiles Reportedly Overflying TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality,

  • Oracle layoffs also may be affecting Cerner employees

    As Oracle tries to digest its recent Cerner acquisition and respond to market headwinds, reports indicate that the Austin-based tech giant has started eliminating jobs.

  • Moderna aiming to deliver updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters next month

    Moderna Inc. said Wednesday morning that it will have new, updated booster shots for its Covid-19 vaccine ready for delivery in September. Earlier this year, Moderna decided to pursue the development of bivalent vaccines, with each shot comprising 50% the original formula and 50% a new formula. The focus of Moderna's booster efforts over the last eight months has largely been BA.1, the original subvariant of the omicron strain.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.

  • Paramount Q2 Earnings: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in Dogfight with Streaming Costs

    "Top Gun: Maverick" grossed $1 billion before the end of Q2; Paramount's streaming expenses were more than $1.6 billion in the quarter.

  • This Warren Buffett-esque fund must be bought given its huge and unwarranted discount

    Our search for profitable ways to invest in American assets takes a doubly unusual turn today: the shares we have in mind not only trade in London but are those of an investment trust.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

    SSB, AHH, and PCB made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 3, 2022.