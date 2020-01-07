Britain 'not doing enough' to help its nationals detained in Iran as French-Iranian has charge dropped

The UK has been accused of “not doing everything” possible to free its nationals held in Iran after the country dropped espionage charges against an Iranian-French academic but offered no such clemency against British detainees.

Iranian prosecutors have withdrawn the charge of espionage, which carries the death penalty, against Sciences Po University academic Fariba Adelkhah, according to her lawyer and Paris-based support committee, which said it had received confirmation from the French foreign ministry.

She has been moved out of solitary confinement and is permitted regular family visits.

The announcement came amid simmering tensions with the West in the wake of the death of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike last Friday.

However, there has been no such positive development for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a dual British and Iranian citizen who was arrested in Tehran in April 2016 and sentenced to five years in jail by Tehran’s Revolutionary Court on espionage charges that her family insist are "utter lies.”

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran, and whose husband said is going on hunger strike to protest her detention

Speaking to the Telegraph the charity worker's husband Richard Ratcliffe said: "The French seem to be having some success - despite everything going on. It shows (Foreign Secretary Dominic) Raab that he is evidently not doing everything, despite the briefing.”

He has previously said he believed his wife's release was dependent on the interest on a £450 million debt the UK has owed to Iran since the 1970s for a cancelled arms deal.

Last week he said she would join Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a British-Australian academic, in going on hunger strike.

Ms Adelkhah, an expert on Iran and Shiite Islam, was arrested in Tehran in June last year and went on hunger strike on December 24 after she was refused bail.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, slammed her detention as “intolerable” and called for her release "without delay", prompting Iran to castigate France for "unacceptable interference" in internal affairs.

Mr Ratcliffe said France’s decision to meet with the Iranian ambassador over Christmas appears to have helped and that she may have been picked up for a prisoner swap, as was the case with the British-Australian tourists caught flying a drone last year.

British-Australian national Jolie King and her partner Mark Firkin were released from Iranian arrest in October

The prosecution also dropped its case against Ms Adelkhah for "disturbing the public order".