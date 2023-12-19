Britain’s only growth area is regulation and red tape

Adobe and Figma announced the termination of their $20bn merger due to what they considered to be immovable regulatory hurdles this week.

It came after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) claimed the acquisition could substantially reduce competition in provisional findings that effectively ruled out any practical ways forward.

The European Union and United States authorities were also scrutinising the deal but had not announced any conclusions.

At first blush, this case may appear technical. But it speaks to an emerging pattern of out-of-control regulatory behaviour that risks turning the UK into a digital backwater.

The CMA, by holding up deals and inventing novel arguments to do so, is raising eyebrows among investors with billions at stake. It appears to be taking pride in moving faster and harsher than its international counterparts, but this risks grave unintended consequences for the UK business environment.

Figma allows designers to collaborate with developers to build websites. Adobe makes several software design tools, such as Photoshop and Illustrator, that are primarily used to create marketing graphics.

The products do not directly compete, meaning that by traditional understandings of merger control, the acquisition could be pro-competition by delivering greater efficiencies.

It is not difficult to see how integrating one product that allows collaboration with another specialising in graphic design could be a win-win for customers.

After creating uncertainty by holding up the merger for almost 15 months, the CMA raised two issues.

Firstly, that Figma competed with a little-used product called Adobe XD – despite this being a commercial failure and in the process of being discontinued.

Secondly, the CMA raised the prospect that Figma could, someday somehow, compete with Photoshop and Illustrator. This is particularly novel, speculative and problematic reasoning. There is no clear evidence that Figma was developing, let alone capable or even incentivised to create a competitor to Adobe’s flagship products.

If the CMA can just take a look into its crystal ball and block any merger because of a purely theoretical threat, it effectively means unlimited discretionary power to prevent any deal. This creates significant legal and investment uncertainties.

The CMA’s aggressive approach is being noticed by the people who make big investment decisions. David Sacks, a prominent Silicon Valley venture capitalist and member of the “PayPal mafia” with Elon Musk, has been particularly scathing of the CMA’s handling of Adobe/Figma.

“One thing I would say to start-ups is that if the CMA is going to keep holding up deals for a bunch of novel reasons… why in the world would you want to create nexus with the UK?” a frustrated Sacks asked earlier this month.

He also said there is “no way” that he would have set up the European headquarters of his start-up, Yammer, in London today under the current CMA scrutiny.

Chamath Palihapitiya, another American venture capitalist, has similarly warned that the CMA’s approach reduces the incentive to do business in the UK.

The Adobe/Figma case is the latest in a series of questionable decisions. Earlier this year, the CMA got in trouble for blocking Microsoft’s acquisition of gaming company Activision, despite European and American authorities allowing the deal.

In response, Microsoft president Brad Smith said the decision sent a “clear message” that “the European Union is a more attractive place to start a business if you want some day to sell it. The English Channel has never seemed wider”.

Embarrassingly, the CMA ultimately reversed course and allowed the merger with conditions. The CMA is also now looking into the cloud market and Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI.

Venture capitalists investing in start-ups carefully assess how they will make a return or “exit”. For most companies this does not mean listing on the stock exchange, which is expensive and impractical. Instead, start-ups are established with the ultimate hope of being acquired.

By raising the prospect that these acquisitions will be blocked, the CMA sends a clear signal not to invest in British companies. Lawyers are said to be advising Big Tech not to proceed with UK acquisitions over concerns about unpredictable CMA interventions.

There is talk about how the UK may be cut out of future deals. This will ultimately mean a loss of jobs, innovation and growth – exactly what the UK desperately needs.

Underlying the CMA’s new approach appears to be a belief that big must intrinsically be bad and that its role is to interfere to prevent too many mergers.

But this A-Level economics approach to competition, which assumes markets function best with many small firms, misunderstands how competition functions in practice.

Larger companies can use their scale to provide cheaper goods and innovation that benefits consumers. The world’s top research and development spenders are all Big Tech companies, which invest hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

Rishi Sunak’s vision of transforming Britain into a “science and technology superpower” contrasts sharply with the Government’s passive stance towards regulators like the CMA, whose unchecked dominance over the economy has significant repercussions.

Notably, the CMA’s new approach was not approved by Parliament. The Digital Markets Bill, however, endows the CMA with the authority to influence internal product decisions with minimal scrutiny.

Brexit was meant to be an opportunity for the Government to “take back control”, yet it has handed more powers to regulators than ever before. Britain’s economic prospects are now under serious threat. It’s time to rein in the regulators, starting with the CMA.

Matthew Lesh is director of public policy at the Institute of Economic Affairs

