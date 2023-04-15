Britain’s over-cautious pension funds are costing you thousands of pounds

British Pension Funds

Pension funds are costing retirees thousands of pounds by not taking enough risk and ignoring British investment opportunities, leading experts have warned.

Savers’ nest eggs could grow faster if funds backed British infrastructure projects, such as railways and housing – but pension schemes have avoided these investments because of preconceived notions around higher costs and poor liquidity.

This prejudice could be blocking savers from valuable investment opportunities in their own country. Peter Glancy, of Scottish Widows, one of Britain’s largest pension providers, warned that reluctance in the City to back Britain could be costing workers thousands in retirement income.

“Trillions of pounds are sitting in British pension assets,” he said. “We need to create a virtuous cycle: investing this money back into the economy will create more jobs and better companies, which would in turn result in better retirement outcomes for workers.”

The warning comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt vowed to overhaul pension investment rules to follow the Australian and Canadian system, which allow more money to be put into lucrative – but often riskier – assets.

Mr Hunt said on Thursday: “Countries like Australia and Canada have found a way of making sure that they get better returns by consolidating their pension fund industry in a way that makes it easier for them to invest in unlisted and potentially higher growth vehicles and that's the thing I think needs to be worked on.”

All three of Britain’s largest pension funds – the state-backed Nest, the People’s Pension and Now Pensions – underperformed the largest Canadian and Australian schemes in 2022. While Nest lost 10pc of its value last year, the AustralianSuper fund lost just 3pc, and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board gained 6.7pc.

The CPP had the highest allocation to alternative investments, accounting for around half of all its assets, while the Nest fund had just 16pc of its money in these types of investments.

Sonia Kataora, of the consultancy Barnett Waddingham, said the way that British pension funds invested money was in danger of becoming outdated.

She said: “Most funds have relied on investing in stocks and bonds, moving more towards the latter as the worker gets older to avoid too much risk. But last year showed that we can get volatility in the stock market and the bond market at the same time. They are more closely correlated, which makes traditional pension investment strategies much more risky.

“On the other hand, infrastructure projects are not tethered to public stock and equity markets. This can rescue pension savings during volatility.”

Mrs Kataora added that while Britain had the fourth largest pensions market in the world, worth over $2 trillion (£1.6 trillion), its businesses and infrastructure projects often fell into the hands of foreign pension funds.

The operator of the National Lottery, Camelot, was owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan for almost a decade. Meanwhile, AustralianSuper helped to bankroll Heathrow Airport during the pandemic, as well as the King’s Cross redevelopment project in London.

However, critics have suggested that state interference in pension investments must be carefully balanced against the interest of savers.

Tom Selby, of the broker AJ Bell, said: “Pension funds’ duty is to maximise how much savers will receive in retirement. That will involve investment in countries around the world, and while that will include some British assets, it should not be because of some sort of patriotic duty. It should be because it is simply a good investment.”

Unlike most British pension funds, where investment managers must consider the risk appetite of each individual saver, Australian and some Canadian pension funds pool workers’ assets together. This scale means that they are able to take greater risk and secure higher returns.

Mrs Kataora added: “Australia and Canada are way ahead of us in terms of this model. Some Australian ‘superfunds’ have as much of a third of their whole pension scheme in infrastructure assets, whereas in the UK we are talking about 5pc.”

However, these investments often come at a higher cost. Mr Glancy said: “The Australian system is very expensive. Charges can be two to three times as high as they are here. It might work, but there is no guarantee that after costs you will definitely get a bigger pension. There has to be a balance.”

The Government is lining up a move toward a more flexible Australian and Canadian approach, in the shape of “collective defined contribution”, or CDC, schemes. This week the pensions regulator authorised Britain’s first CDC scheme at Royal Mail, which pensions minister Laura Trott praised as a “landmark moment”.

She said: “We have seen the positive effect of these schemes in other countries and our plans to extend our CDC framework will enable more pensioner savers to achieve the retirements they want.”

But Mr Selby warned that there may not be enough appetite for widespread take up. He said: “The Government has spent the best part of 20 years building a retirement system around defined contribution pensions and auto-enrolment – it will have to convince companies that it is in their interest to switch again to a CDC model,” he said.

“If these pension funds are then forced to back Britain, it will not be well received. It may be doable, but would be incredibly difficult to sell as you could have investors piling into complicated, expensive assets.”

The push to invest in British projects comes as foreign direct investment hit a record low of net negative £233bn in 2021, according to official figures.

Mr Selby added: “It is clear why the Government wants to get as much money as possible into British projects. But it must first address the balance between costs, returns and risk.”