Britain pledges $100 million to help keep Ukrainian state running

A drone carrying a Ukrainian national flag flies past Independence Monument to mark the Unity Day in Kyiv
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will provide $100 million (75.6 million pounds) to Ukraine through the World Bank, seeking to keep core state functions running and mitigate financial pressures caused by Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said.

Britain has sought a central role in the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by providing defensive military aid, arguing for tougher sanctions again the Kremlin and offering financial support.

Nevertheless, Johnson's government has faced criticism that its sanctions have been too slow and its refugee programme underwhelming.

The latest round of cash, which is in addition to $290.95 million (220 million pounds) pledged already, could be used to pay public-sector workers in Ukraine or fund pension and social security payments, British authorities said.

"While only Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today's new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation," Johnson added.

The money will be disbursed through the World Bank Multi-Donor Trust Fund, which is designed to fast-track donations to Ukraine and is already used by some other nations.

The funding announcement comes ahead of visits to London by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Netherlands leader Mark Rutte, which Johnson will seek to use to strengthen the international response to the invasion.

The three leaders will hold a news conference on Monday.

($1 = 0.7561 pounds)

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. and Allies In ‘Active Discussion’ on Russian Oil Ban

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is talking to Poland about its plans to provide military aircraft to Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces.

  • Why are WNBA players in Russia? What you need to know

    Griner’s presence in Russia isn’t a surprise as several WNBA players playing in the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League during the offseason were reported to be fleeing the country.

  • Gas Prices Top $4 a Gallon, Highest Since 2008

    Russia's war on Ukraine added to concerns about energy supply issues that have been building for months.

  • Accounting firms KPMG and PwC to exit Russia

    The auditing and consultancy giant KPMG said its Russia and Belarus firm will leave the KPMG network, a move that will affect over 4,500 partners and staff in Russia and Belarus. Separately, PwC agreed PwC Russia will leave its network.

  • Liga MX Riot Highlights a Familiar Hurdle Mexican Soccer Must Overcome

    A soccer game Saturday between defending Liga MX champion Atlas and Querétaro was marred by a violent confrontation between rival fan bases that left a reported 26 people injured, three in serious condition. Ugly video footage on social media platforms showed fans being beaten, kicked, and stripped naked at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro. The game […]

  • Angelina Jolie Arrives in Yemen to Aid Refugees as She Likens Crisis to War in Ukraine

    "Everyone deserves the same compassion," Angelina Jolie wrote of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Yemen, where she's assisting the United Nations Refugee Agency

  • Sioux Falls community gathers at vigil to show support for Ukraine: 'It's everyone's pain right now'

    A crowd of nearly 50 people held a vigil on Sunday afternoon in support of Ukraine, which is currently at war with Russia following an invasion.

  • SpaceX sends additional Starlink terminals to Ukraine

    SpaceX is sending more Starlink terminals to Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • Israeli leader holds multiple calls on Ukraine cease-fire with Zelensky and Putin

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and continued his efforts to promote a cease-fire.Why it matters: Bennett’s overtures are part of a wider effort that includes French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The three leaders are coordinating their outreach to Putin and Zelensky.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Benn

  • Oil Soars as Russian Embargo Talk Fuels Fears of Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared, briefly touching $139 a barrel, in a dramatic start to another tempestuous week after the White House said it was discussing an embargo on Russian supplies, fanning supply fears in an already jittery market.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into

  • U.S. Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing—How Much Worse Will It Get?

    Gas prices hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008, and they could be at $4.25 by Memorial Day. But in some places, it's already much higher.

  • Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia

    Card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced Saturday they will suspend operations in Russia, the latest major US firms to join the business freeze-out of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine envoy to U.S. calls Russia 'terrorist state,' urges tougher sanctions

    Ukraine's envoy to the U.S. called on President Biden's administration to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow and to step up arms supplies to Kyiv. Ambassador Oksana Markarova said Russia should be treated "as a terrorist state."

  • House lawmakers who sided with DeSantis in map fight see their priorities stalled

    “I will veto the congressional reapportionment plan currently being debated by the House. DOA,” DeSantis said on Twitter.

  • Blinken on no-fly zone discussions: We're trying to 'end this war in Ukraine, not start a larger one'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the Biden administration is not considering imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine because U.S. officials are trying to "end this war in Ukraine, not start a larger one."Asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" why the U.S. has ruled out a no-fly zone, Blinken said President Biden has been clear in his goal of keeping the U.S. out of direct conflict with Russia."[The] president's been...

  • Pakistan PM hits back at Western push to condemn Russia

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday blasted world governments who have called on Pakistan to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, insinuating they were treating his country like slaves.Last week, 22 Islamabad-based diplomats released a joint letter calling on the Pakistani government to join the United Nations' resolution in condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine. Pakistan had abstained from voting on the resolution."What do you think...

  • How a Texas war veteran carried the fight over burn pit exposure to the U.S. Supreme Court

    Le Roy Torres suffered illnesses from burn pits in Iraq. Now, the Supreme Court will decide if he can sue Texas DPS to regain his civilian job.

  • Jeremy Swayman is answering Bruins goalie question

    The Boston Bruins had a couple of significant questions to answer at the start of the season and goalie Jeremy Swayman is answering one of the most important questions this season.

  • Zelensky pleads for fighter jets and Russian oil embargo in call with senators

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with U.S. senators on a Zoom call Saturday to introduce an oil embargo on Russia and push Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes to his country, according to multiple sources on the call.Why it matters: Zelensky claimed that an oil embargo would be the most significant sanction the U.S. could impose — more significant than disconnecting Russian banks from the SWIFT financial messaging system, which Western countries agreed to do l

  • WRTV News at 11 | March 5, 2022

    WRTV News at 11 | March 5, 2022