Britain promises, Britain delivers: new batch of M270 MLRS arrives in Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST, 2022, 10:59

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine reported that another batch of British M270 MLRS had arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Quote from Reznikov: "UK promised, UK delivered! More M270 MLRS arrived in Ukraine."

Details: Reznikov thanked his British counterpart Ben Wallace and assured him that the Ukrainian military skillfully uses foreign weapons on the battlefield.

He also noted that other "gifts" from foreign partners will reach Ukraine soon.

Previously: On 15 July, the first M270 long-range multiple-launch missile systems arrived in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

Recommended Stories