'Crazy': Britain puts army on standby as panic buying leaves petrol pumps dry

A BP petrol station that has ran out of fuel is seen in London
Michael Holden, Ben Makori and James Davey
·3 min read

By Michael Holden, Ben Makori and James Davey

LONDON (Reuters) -British drivers expressed frustration on Tuesday as they hunted for hours or sat snarled in queues to fill their tanks after gas stations in major cities ran dry due to a trucker shortage that has prompted the government to put the army on standby.

Queues of drivers snaked back from those petrol stations that were still serving in major cities, though dozens of forecourts were closed with signs saying they had no petrol or diesel, Reuters reporters said.

A post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers, exacerbated by a halt to truck-driving-licence testing during COVID lockdowns, has sown chaos through supply chains, raising the spectre of shortages and price rises in the run up to Christmas.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said a limited number of military tanker drivers had been put on a state of readiness to be deployed to deliver fuel if necessary.

"I can't believe it - it's crazy," said David Scade, a 33-year-old delivery driver who drove for hours searching for fuel in London.

"They keep saying there is no shortage but I suppose everyone is panicking now," said Scade who was filling up at a Shell gas station in London.

Fights broke out at some English petrol stations as drivers jostled for fuel. Medics said health workers should be given priority to fill their cars to keep the health service working.

An air of chaos has gripped the world's fifth largest economy in recent weeks as the shortage of truckers strained supply chains and a spike in European wholesale natural gas prices tipped energy companies into bankruptcy.

Retailers, truckers and logistics companies have warned that prices for everything from energy to Christmas gifts will have to rise.

CHRISTMAS SUPPLY?

British ministers, fuel companies and petrol stations say there are sufficient supplies of fuel but that the lack of truckers combined with panic buying has drained the system.

Such is the gravity of the situation that the British Medical Association has called for health workers to get priority access to fuel to ensure the health service can operate.

The demand for fuel has meant that 50% to 90% of pumps were dry in some areas of Britain, according the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents independent fuel retailers who account for 65% of all the 8,380 UK forecourts.

The government on Sunday announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers. But some Polish hauliers said that offer was laughable and that few would be likely to take it up.

Hauliers, petrol stations and retailers say there are no quick fixes as the shortfall of truck drivers - estimated at about 100,000 - was so acute, and because transporting fuel demands additional training and licensing.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) urged the government to broaden the size and scope of the scheme to attract the truckers needed to keep Christmas supplies on track.

"To avoid disappointment for millions of households during the festive season we urge the government to rapidly extend this programme, both in size and scope, to HGV drivers in all sectors of the retail industry," Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the BRC, said.

"It will take many months before there are enough new British drivers to cover the shortfall," Opie said.

(Writing by Michael Holden and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Alistair Bell and Philippa Fletcher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding

    The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had sold out their fuel, with the rest “partly dry and running out soon.”

  • U.K. puts army tanker drivers on standby to help with fuel shortages

    The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said Sunday that about two-thirds of its members had run out of fuel, as the truck driver shortage set off rounds of gas panic-buying.

  • Bond Yield Spike Spurs Growth-Into-Value Rotation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- As Treasury yields pushed higher after a hawkish tilt from the Federal Reserve last week, some of the world’s largest technology companies continued to sell off.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA slide in

  • Micron’s Earnings to More Than Double in Q4, Revenue to Jump Over 30%

    The world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer, Micron Technology, is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.33 per share, representing year-over-year growth of more than 115% from $1.08 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • Chefs' Picks: The Best New Places to Eat and Drink in Tel Aviv

    Some of the biggest names in Israeli cuisine share what's hot (and what's not) in the Mediterranean city.

  • Things You Should Never Order From Room Service

    Everything tastes better from the comfort of a cushy hotel bed—except shrimp cocktail.

  • U.K. Petrol Prices Barely Budge in Week of Supply Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesU.K. gasoline prices barely budged in the last week as a shortage of delivery drivers prompted panic buying.Pump prices inched up just 0.3 pence to 135.19 pence ($1.84) pe

  • 'Gaslighting' GOP Governor Ripped For Hypocrisy After Getting Caught In Scandal

    Kristi Noem tried not to directly address the issue.

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • Melania Trump's Reported Reaction to Leaving the White House Suggests She Really Did Care After All

    Former first lady Melania Trump of the infamous “I don’t really care do u?” jacket has been dogged with rumors that she never enjoyed the White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave — in fact, her failure to pack up and move herself and son Barron Trump to […]

  • Idaho COVID Insanity Shows How Much Worse the GOP Can Get

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesAs the morgues and ICUs in Idaho overflow with COVID patients, Republican Governor Brad Little said he would fine businesses with over 100 employees if they enacted a mask mandate.It’s an insane stance rooted in his desire not to give his challenger, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, any cause to attack him as she guns for his job.Dying people be damned, as Republicans turn against each other in contests up and down the ballot and across the coun

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Israel Iron Dome Vote That Left Her in Tears: 'Yes, I Wept'

    The New York representative and leading progressive addressed her constituents about her choice

  • Yellen Declines to Take IMF Chief’s Calls in Scandal’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has declined to return calls from the beleaguered head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, since a scandal broke, indicating that the Biden administration’s withholding of support for her goes beyond its public statements.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets

  • Social Democrats' win in Germany could shake up Europe

    BERLIN — Angela Merkel's political farewell was spoiled Sunday night when the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly claimed victory in Germany's elections, just four years after suffering their worst loss since World War II.Why it matters: The stunning political comeback could swing the balance of power in Germany leftward after 16 years of rule by Merkel's conservative bloc, and it could lay the groundwork for a more ambitious European Union.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh

  • GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said Tucker Carlson is correct about white nationalist 'replacement' conspiracy theory and called ADL racist

    Carlson said the theory, promoted by violent extremists, is "the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries."

  • Hungary, Ukraine summon ambassadors over Russian gas supply deal spat

    BUDAPEST/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine and Hungary summoned one anothers's ambassadors on Tuesday over Budapest's signing of a new long-term gas deal with Russia, which Kyiv regards as a threat to its national security. Hungary accused Ukraine of meddling in its internal affairs on Monday after Kyiv criticised it over the signing of a new 15-year natural gas supply deal with Russia's Gazprom. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday Ukraine's ambassador was being summoned over what he described as attempts by Ukraine to block the gas supply deal.

  • Liz Cheney flips Trump's insult on him, tweeting: 'I like Republican presidents who win re-election'

    Trump sent out a meme of Cheney and former President George W. Bush's faces morphed together after Bush announced his official support for Cheney.

  • The return of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has become a nationalist moment for China

    State media used her return as proof that the fate of Chinese citizens is closely intertwined with that of the Communist Party.

  • Xi Takes a Page From Mao’s Red Playbook

    Feng Li/GettyIn the 1985 blockbuster Back to the Future, California teen Marty McFly journeyed back in time to save his present. The film’s universal themes are known around the world, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping appears to have internalized them as he approaches the most fraught moment of his political career. What Xi lacks in a time-traveling DeLorean, however, he more than makes up for with the theory of “continuous revolution,” as first championed by Mao Zedong.Xi’s re-election campaign, w

  • Fiona Hill said Trump's deadly Jan. 6 'self-coup' attempt showed the ways he'd made the US more like Putin's Russia

    Trump during his tenure "came to more closely resemble Putin in political practice" than any of his predecessors, Hill said.