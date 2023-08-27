Britain has a rare chance to break its cycle of decline

Jeremy Hunt has an opportunity to reset monetary policy to focus on driving future growth - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The good, the bad and the unnecessary. This is how I described Britain’s disparate recent experience with quantitative easing (QE) and monetary policy, when I testified to the Treasury select committee recently.

The good was in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis. Depression was averted, with fiscal policy playing its part too.

The unnecessary was the prolonged period of cheap money over the ensuing decade. It did untold damage.

The bad, meanwhile, was the kamikaze printing of money in the wake of the pandemic, alongside 0.1pc policy rates. This fed inflation and left the taxpayer with a huge bill.

The Bank of England estimates that the Treasury will have to transfer £150bn of taxpayers’ money by 2033 to cover the cost of QE. It may be higher as the legacy of policy mistakes lingers.

However, there is some good news. The factors that drove inflation have been reversed. Supply-side pressures owing to the pandemic and war have gone and monetary policy has tightened. Thus inflation will decelerate and boost spending power as real incomes rise.

Importantly, wages and excess demand were not the drivers of inflation. Wages are playing catch-up with a deterioration in living conditions that has engulfed Western Europe since the 2008 crisis.

However, we know from experience that second-round effects can ensure inflation’s persistence. These include wage increases in excess of productivity, companies’ pricing power and higher inflation expectations. Hence the Bank of England, with a self-made credibility gap, has a bias to tighten.

Data over the last week suggest that it is time for a shift in the policy debate. The economy is weak and policy ought to focus on averting recession and challenging consensus-thinking on how to boost future growth.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) outlined that core inflation is trending down but is still high. It was 6.8pc in July versus 7.3pc in May.

Also, the latest monthly data showed the budget deficit falling more quickly than expected, but it too is still high. Notably, in July, tax receipts were £65.6bn and £3.9bn above a year earlier, boosted by inflation and the economy’s continued resilience.

While both core inflation and budget deficit statistics can be interpreted in different ways, improving but still poor, there was no hiding from the other news, which was disappointing.

The composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) that covers services and manufacturing fell to a 31-month low in August, and into recession territory. Not that it is any consolation, but the PMIs show a worse picture in the euro area.

Significantly, the UK’s services sector is slipping into recession and the CBI Distributive Trades survey showed a slump in retail sales in August.

Importantly, the Bank of England released research confirming what has been obvious for some time: higher interest rates are causing corporate distress.

This is something I have warned about. More firms are experiencing debt servicing distress, although it is not yet as bad as during the 2008 financial crisis.

All this fits with a strong case to stop raising rates. Monetary policy tightening works with a long and variable lag, possibly 12 months or more.

Also, even when policy rates have peaked the Bank will still be selling its huge stock of gilts, thus keeping upward pressure on long-term yields and thus on borrowing and mortgage rates.

Policy rates not rising does not mean they should or will be cut any time soon. This weekend at Jackson Hole in Wyoming, central bankers are gathering for their annual jamboree. Group-think among Western central bankers is finally being forced to change.

Before the pandemic, their thinking at Jackson Hole was that very low policy rates were justified.

Now the mood-swing should signal the end of cheap money, with positive real interest rates needed to keep inflation at bay. This means rates staying high and above inflation once it falls.

While it makes sense to have a reset on monetary policy, it offers an opportunity in Britain to rethink fiscal and supply-side policy, too.

Before the Autumn Statement, there needs to be a debate about the fiscal room for manoeuvre.

Unless there is an upward revision to official growth projections, a pro-cyclical policy will ensue. Because of high yields and his own fiscal rules the Chancellor will have little room to act.

If expected growth is low, more of the budget deficit is seen as structural as opposed to being cyclical.

The consensus is that with growth low and debt high, rising public spending means higher taxes. This drowns out the case for tax cuts or increased short-term spending when needed, such as now.

There needs to be even more ambition about supply-side action too, regardless of fiscal policy.

Since 2008 we have relied on monetary policy as the shock absorber to economic ills. It meant we didn’t address problems elsewhere.

Since 2008 some economies have focused on competitiveness and prospered. Silicon Valley and Ireland are good examples. We should be asking what we can do to make Britain more competitive by encouraging investment and innovation.

The UK has also relied for too long on cheap labour. The alternative should be embraced, to ensure businesses invest more in existing workers and boost skills. In this context it is welcome, too, to see the Living Wage Foundation’s campaign to improve security of hours alongside the living wage.

We know what is needed to boost investment and improve growth potential: sound macroeconomic policy on the level, predictability and simplicity of tax; sufficient finance for companies, including small and medium-sized ones; a skilled labour force; supportive and functioning infrastructure; a lack of bureaucracy or risk-averse regulation; and future expected demand.

Policy must focus on getting the incentives right for these. And easing planning rules to help boost housing supply is critical.

In economic terms the outlook is the good, the bad and the opportunity. The good is falling inflation; the bad is weak growth; the opportunity is after resetting monetary policy to focus on fiscal policy, the supply side and investment.

Gerard Lyons is chief economic strategist at Netwealth.

