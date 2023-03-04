Britain ready to 'go further' with deregulation in Brexit battle to protect City

A general view of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain - FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Britain will "go further" with post-Brexit financial deregulation if needed to protect London's status as an international hub, the City minister has promised, amid fears of an exodus by major companies.

Andrew Griffith said that the Square Mile will be boosted by reforms already in train, but vowed to do more if required.

It follows widespread consternation about the future of the City after British microchip champion Arm snubbed the London stock market for a blockbuster listing in New York.

Writing for the Telegraph, Mr Griffith said: "If we need to go further, then we will. The Financial Services and Markets Bill will complete its journey through Parliament in the coming weeks.

"It grants us the power to quickly and effectively repeal and replace burdensome pages of European Union laws, and establishes a broader regulatory framework that is smarter, agile, and – crucially – proportionate to the risks posed."

He added that the government is already reforming the UK’s prospectus regime and forcing regulators to drive international competitiveness, as well as reforming pension rules known as Solvency II so that fund managers can divert more money into infrastructure.

Mr Griffith said: “As City minister, I have always been of the view that we need to go further – and not just rely on past success.

"I never forget that firms have a choice where to locate or to raise or invest capital.

"The UK must compete for every pound, dollar or euro of that business with the Government providing the supportive environment in which to do so."

Arm's decision to list in America has sparked a blame game within Whitehall, with UK officials blaming regulatory red tape for driving the business to list in New York.

Under Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules, public companies must gain investor approval for transactions with related parties.

This would have potentially forced Arm to get approval before making deals with the many other tech companies owned by its Japanese parent company, Softbank.

The rules are far more relaxed in the US, where companies are required to simply disclose that a transaction is taking place.

The FCA, which declined to comment, had been in talks with Arm and was reportedly prepared to relax the rules for the microchip company.

But one government insider told the Financial Times that the FCA was not flexible enough: “They were asked to think big but they thought small.”

The regulator is currently looking at ways to make the rules for listing on London’s stock market less onerous, having opened a consultation on the listing regime last year.

However, there are fears that the proposals will be too late to prevent a wave of other companies following suit as President Joe Biden offers tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for companies to move to the US.

Several other microchip companies held talks with the White House last week. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 building materials business CRH said on Thursday that it would shift its primary listing to New York.

WANdisco, a London-listed data company valued at nearly £1bn, considering making the same move according to a Sky News report on Saturday.

Arm’s confirmation of a US-only listing was a huge blow for Rishi Sunak who had lobbied hard to convince the Softbank-owned tech company to pursue a dual listing in London.

The business has committed to growing its presence in the UK by adding staff in Bristol, and wil remain headquartered in the country.

Mr Griffith said: "Ultimately different companies will have unique features and competing reasons to list in capital markets across the globe.

"And in the case of Arm, while it has chosen to list in the US, it is notable that in the same breath it confirms plans to open a new innovative hub in Bristol – and has committed to further building their business in the UK, with its headquarters, operations and material intellectual property remaining here."