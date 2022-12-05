Britain in recession until end of next year, warns CBI - latest updates

CBI director general Tony Danker with Rishi Sunak at the lobby group's annual conference - Jacob King/PA Wire

Britain will be in recession until the end of next year, with the economy weighed down by the triple whammy of high inflation, low growth and weak investment by businesses, according to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

The country is already in a recession that will last until the end of 2023, according to the business lobbying group, which has downgraded its outlook for next year to a 0.4pc contraction, having previously predicted 1pc growth.

Although the CBI believes inflation peaked at 11.1pc in October, it predicts it will remain significantly above the Bank of England's 2pc target throughout 2023, ending the year at 3.9pc.

That will continue the squeeze on households and, therefore, also on consumer spending, which will in turn weigh on business investment. The CBI thinks this will falling from mid-2023 onwards.

Its outlook improves for 2024, when it believes the economy will grow by 1.6pc, thanks to inflation falling and the squeeze on households alleviating.

Tony Danker, the CBI's director-general, said: "Britain is in stagflation – with rocketing inflation, negative growth, falling productivity and business investment.

"We will see a lost decade of growth if action isn't taken. GDP is a simple multiplier of two factors: people and their productivity. But we don't have people we need, nor the productivity."

07:56 AM

Rail unions refuse to save Christmas from ‘catastrophe’ after rejecting 8pc pay rise

Rail unions have rejected an eight per cent pay offer that would have averted debilitating Christmas train strikes.

Robert Mendick, Oliver Gill and Daniel Martin have the latest:

The walkouts later this month threaten to wreck the holiday travel plans of millions of people. The rejection of the offer from rail bosses means national strikes are set to go ahead on Dec 13 and 14, and again on Dec 16 and 17. It comes amid a spate of industrial action during advent, with nurses set to walk out for two days and Royal Mail workers planning strikes in the busiest period for Christmas deliveries. Ambulance workers and civil servants, including Border Force officials, have also backed strike action but are yet to confirm dates.

See our calendar showing all the strike action taking place this month.

07:52 AM

UK must 'start taking action' on investment, says CBI

Confederation of British Industry director general Tony Danker said the UK must "start taking action" on investment if it is going to avoid a recession that is "longer and deeper than it needs to be".

He warned most businesses are going into 2023 "not really sure what to do", thinking "there may be some growth left in the economy" but "all the headwinds" are telling them they should "plan for recession".

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "If we're going to avoid this recession being longer and deeper than it needs to be, then we need to start taking action the Prime Minister himself recommended earlier in the year.

"We have to start to take these seriously... or we're not going to change that pattern of low business investment."

07:48 AM

Oil rises as G7 price cap comes into force

Oil prices have begun to rise this morning after the G7 and EU price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force.

The West wants to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.

The G7 nations and Australia on Friday agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after European Union members overcame resistance from Poland. Russia is the world's second-largest oil exporter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the world had shown weakness by setting the cap at that level while Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday it was a gross interference that contradicted the rules of free trade.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, is worth more than $86 a barrel, up 0.8pc this morning, while US-produced West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is 0.9pc to nearly $81.

07:42 AM

Vodafone boss's departure comes after share price decline

Nick Read's departure comes after a 35pc decline in Vodafone's share price this year, from a high of 139.5p in February to 91.1p on Friday.

Vodafone's shares last traded at that level in October 2002, after the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s burst and technology stocks tumbled around the world.

During his four years in charge, Mr Read led the mobile group through the pandemic, sold assets to increase its focus on Europe and Africa, and spun out its towers infrastructure into a separate unit.

Despite the changes its shares had remained in the doldrums and the group cut its full-year outlook last month.

07:12 AM

Vodafone boss to step down

Vodafone chief executive Nick Read - Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Vodafone chief executive Nick Read is to step down.

Margherita Della Valle has been appointed in an interim role.

Jean-François van Boxmeer, chairman of Vodafone, said:

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Nick for his commitment and significant contribution to Vodafone as group chief executive and throughout his career spanning more than two decades with the company. During his four years as chief executive, he led Vodafone through the pandemic, ensuring that our customers remained connected with their families and businesses. He has focused Vodafone in Europe and Africa as a converged connectivity provider and led the industry in Europe in unlocking value from tower infrastructure. Margherita has recently been taking a broader operational role within the company and the board fully supports her as interim group chief executive.

06:59 AM

Good morning

If England's World Cup victory has put you in a good mood that you want to savour, you may not want to read the CBI's latest outlook for the British economy.

Britain will fall into a year-long recession, with the CBI's director-general blaming "stagflation" caused by high inflation, low growth and weak business investment.

It predicts a contraction in the economy through 2023, then growth of 1.6pc in 2024, although it believes business investment will still be 9pc below its pre-Covid level two years from now.

By the end of its forecast, UK GDP will remains 8pc below its pre-Covid trend from 2010 to 2019, and 27pc below its pre-financial crisis trend.

5 things to start your day

1) British Gas requests to shut down dozens of companies over unpaid bills - Winding-up petitions mark a more aggressive approach to post-pandemic debt collection

2) Opec cartel warns of immediate action on oil output ahead of Russia sanctions - Warning comes as EU caps Russian oil at $60 a barrel in bid against Moscow

3) EU to overhaul state aid rules in response to Biden’s green energy plans - Subsidies risk sparking an exodus of cash from Europe

4) Roll out congestion charges nationwide, bus operators tell ministers - Proposal includes a £7 daily charge to make buses more attractive

5) Workers at hazardous nuclear waste site test positive for drugs - Random testing has been carried out on 741 workers over the past year

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mostly higher and oil prices rose after the European Union and the G7 agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports.

Hong Kong's benchmark jumped 3.8pc and the Shanghai Composite added 1.6pc.

Hopes for fewer disruptions to manufacturing and trade have risen as Chinese authorities begin lifting some of the most onerous restrictions imposed to contain outbreaks of the coronavirus, even as they say their zero-Covid strategy is still in place.

China recently saw several days of protests across cities including Shanghai and Beijing as public frustration with the Covid-19 curbs boiled into unrest. Some demanded Chinese President Xi Jinping step down in an extraordinary show of public dissent in a society over which the ruling Communist Party exercises near total control.

In other Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.2pc to 27,820.40 and the Kospi in Seoul shed 0.6pc to 2,419.32.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 715 points at 19,392.45 and the Shanghai Composite added 52 points to 3,207.94. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.3pc to 7,325.60.