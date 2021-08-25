Britain records 35,847 COVID-19 cases, 149 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain recorded 35,847 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 30,838 on Tuesday, and 149 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 174 the previous day, according to government data.

Since mid-July when lockdown restrictions were lifted, Britain has been reporting a steady increase, excluding daily fluctuations, in deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days. Cases have also been rising since the start of August.

Deaths in the last seven days are up 13.4% on the week before, while cases are up 12.1%, the data showed.

