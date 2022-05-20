Britain reduce COVID alert level as Omicron subsides

People wearing masks walk in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reduced its COVID-19 alert level from four to three on Friday, saying the Omicron-variant wave of the virus was subsiding and healthcare pressures continued to decrease in all nations.

"Based on advice from UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency), we the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England Medical Director have recommended to ministers that COVID Alert Level should move from level four to level three," the chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said in a statement.

The alert level was raised on Dec. 12 when Omicron was spreading rapidly.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former NYC Mayor de Blasio runs for Congress in new New York district

    Former New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said on Friday he would make a run for Congress in the newly created 10th district of New York, which includes parts of Manhattan and his home base of Brooklyn. De Blasio will join several other Democrats running in the Aug. 23 primary including state Senators Brad Hoylman and Simcha Felder and assembly members Yuh-Line Niou, Robert Carroll and Jo Anne Simon, according to local media. De Blasio, who served two terms as mayor before leaving office in December, said he was proud of having shepherded the city through the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biden visits Samsung, pushing pact to rival China

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden landed in South Korea on Friday, his first stop on his inaugural trip to Asia, and toured a massive Samsung Electronics semiconductor plant.The visit is meant to restore and ensure the flow of critical manufacturing supplies, and comes as Biden faces monumental challenges on a multitude of fronts: supply chain snarls spurring soaring inflation, a war in Ukraine sparking renewed tensions with Moscow, and a leader in North Korea apparently intent on ramping up nuclear and missile testing.He arrived at the facility south of Seoul to deliver a message of economic security in an age of uncertainty.“Global semiconductor shortage has caused shortfall on consumer goods, especially automobiles, and it's contributing to higher prices around the world. And now Putin’s brutal unprovoked war in Ukraine has further spotlighted the needs to secure our critical supply chains so, our economy, our economic and our national security are not dependent on countries that don’t share our values.”That line about values, likely directed at China, a chief global competitor in producing advanced chips for mobile phones, computing and artificial intelligence.Countering China's presence in the region is a key Biden theme on the trip, which is set to inaugurate what Biden has termed the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.“So much, so much, of future of the world is going to be written here, in the Indo-Pacific, over the next several decades. We're standing at an inflection point of history where the decisions we make today will have far-reaching impacts on the world we leave for our children tomorrow.”Biden met with newly-inaugurated South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol, and the two leaders toured the Samsung plant.The White House called the facility a model for a new $17 billion factory that Samsung plans to build in Taylor, Texas.South Korea has to tread somewhat carefully, because Beijing is Seoul's chief trading partner. And China opposes Biden's new IPEF.Biden's meetings continue on Saturday, and the matter of North Korea is expected to top the agenda.Leader Kim Jong Un abandoned a freeze on intercontinental ballistic missile testing and appears poised to resume testing nuclear bombs.

  • Czechs considering 'all options' regarding China's 16+1 group

    The Czech Republic is considering "all options" concerning its engagement with the China-led 16+1 platform for cooperation with central and east European states, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Several past Czech governments as well as President Milos Zeman have been keen to deepen ties with China, but the interest has cooled since a series of failed Chinese investment projects, Czech warnings against Chinese 5G telecoms technology and a change of government in Prague last year. The new Czech centre-right cabinet has pledged to build up relations with democracies including self-ruled Taiwan - which China sees as a breakaway province - and put its China policies under review.

  • ‘We are awash in guns’: Chicago police superintendent addresses mass shooting on Near North Side and promises more police officers at ‘longstanding’ problem corner

    CHICAGO — A mass shooting that started with a brawl among two groups of young people left two killed and seven wounded late Thursday, blocks from the Magnificent Mile, according to Chicago police, who say they have one person in custody. An additional victim had suffered burns, possibly from being injured on the nearby CTA Red Line subway, according to a witness and a Chicago Fire Dept. ...

  • Vladimir Putin’s Secret Grandchild Is a Zelensky, Says Report

    Jakub Dabrowski/ReutersAs is often the case with sisters, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged daughters is publicly defying him while the other is defending her daddy dearest. His supposed youngest daughter, Katerina Tikhonova—a dancer—has flown to Munich, Germany, more than 50 times in recent years, according to a report by Russian media outlet iStores and Germany’s Der Spiegel, which surely places her near the top of his list of “pro-West Russians” who he has dissed, saying “thei

  • Pranksters Troll Sen. Ted Cruz With An Unforgettable Autograph Attempt

    The Texas senator received an uncomfortable reminder of a career low point.

  • Videos show Russian soldiers leading a group of Ukrainian captives at gunpoint moments before they were executed in Bucha, report says

    A New York Times investigation included video that showed Ukrainian captives being marched in a single file while flanked by armed Russian troops.

  • Netherlands announces that they can no longer send any more howitzers to Ukraine

    Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte said that his country could no longer supply Ukraine with the Panzerhaubitzen 2000 armored howitzer, since investments in its own armed forces are needed, Ukrinform reported on May 19.

  • GOP Anti-Abortion Witness: DC Electricity Comes From Burning Fetuses

    “The next time you turn on the light, think of the incinerators," Catherine Glenn Foster told Congress while under oath on Wednesday.

  • Madison Cawthorn foes who published a damaging nude video launch campaign to 'fire' Lauren Boebert

    The first tweet by @FireBoebert says, "Hi @RepBoebert - Ask @RepCawthorn about us. We look forwarding to getting to know you."

  • A 1-year-old boy died after being raped by 2 Russian soldiers, Ukraine says

    The Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights said the boy's death was part of dozens of report of sexual crimes it receives every day.

  • Trump Hand-Wrote Strategy Notes for Overturning the Election

    BRANDON BELLPresident Donald Trump was so deeply involved in the desperate, last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election results that he hand-wrote strategy notes, hired at least ten lawyers to work on just one court case, and spoke regularly with one of his lead lawyers both directly and through six conduits.John Eastman, the law professor tapped by Trump to craft a legal strategy to keep him in power, detailed those extensive communications in a new court filing late Thursday as he argued i

  • Ivanka Trump May Have Been More at Odds With Her Democrat In-Laws Than We Knew

    Kellyanne Conway is dishing new details about her time in the Donald Trump administration in her new book, Here’s the Deal: A Memoir, which comes out Tuesday, May 24. The former White House aide and campaign manager is giving insight into Ivanka Trump’s marriage to Jared Kushner, which possibly reveals that their decision to become […]

  • Russian ‘security elite’ understands that the war is lost, Bellingcat says

    There is growing understanding among Russian “security elite” that Russia's war against Ukraine has already been lost, Christo Grozev, an investigative journalist of Bellingcat media outlet has said, according to a report by Radio Liberty.

  • Arizona prisoner Frank Atwood requests execution using nitrogen instead of cyanide gas

    Death row prisoner Frank Atwood wants to reject the Arizona Department of Corrections protocols to use cyanide for a gas chamber execution.

  • Trump-Endorsed Candidate Backs Banning Birth Control

    Jacky Eubanks, who is running for Michigan state Senate, said “sex ought to be between one man and one woman in the confines of marriage.”

  • A prison cell, blood and 'zombies': Trevor Reed describes detention in Russia

    Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed described his experience in a Russian psychiatric facility in an interview broadcast on Friday, detailing squalid conditions amid severely mentally ill inmates. Reed, detained in Russia in 2019, was freed on April 28 in a prisoner swap that took place amid the most tense bilateral relations in decades over the war in Ukraine. In excerpts from an interview with CNN, Reed said he was held with seven other prisoners in a cell at a psychiatric treatment facility.

  • Trump leaves Pennsylvania GOP fuming over 'cockamamie election.' Next up: Georgia.

    Former President Donald Trump worked his Pennsylvania primary endorsements to make him look like a winner, but exasperated Republicans in the state say the end

  • Fox News Host Halts Remarks on Buffalo Shooter: ‘We’re Gonna Let Them Adjudicate That’ (Video)

    Harris Faulkner made sure her guest's points went largely unaddressed

  • Republican Panic Grows After Mastriano Wins

    The aftershocks of Tuesday’s big primaries are still rumbling across Pennsylvania, but one impact is already clear: Republican voters’ choice of Doug Mastriano in the governor’s race is giving the GOP fits. Conversations with Republican strategists, donors and lobbyists in and outside of Pennsylvania in recent days reveal a party seething with anxiety, dissension and score-settling over Mastriano’s nomination. In the run-up to Tuesday night, Republicans openly used words and phrases such as “sui