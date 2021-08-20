Britain reports 37,314 new COVID cases, 114 deaths

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre hosted at the Heaven nightclub in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 37,314 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Friday, and a further 114 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 36,572 new cases reported on Thursday and 113 deaths.

The number of cases has been steadily rising this month after Britain lifted COVID social distancing restrictions and other measures to contain the disease in mid-July.

The number of recorded infections was up almost 10% in the last week compared to the previous seven days.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton)

