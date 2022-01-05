Britain reports record COVID-19 prevalence as Omicron surges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alistair Smout
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Alistair Smout

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported record COVID-19 prevalence for the last week of 2021 on Wednesday, with one in 15 people in England infected.

The increasing number of cases has put huge strains on public services such as hospitals, which face staff shortages and growing admissions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted imposing stringent lockdown measures in England. Instead, he has bet that a vaccine booster drive and caution among the population will be enough to constrain the latest wave of infections, despite the arrival of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

More than 220,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded on one day in the last week, and the provision of services and testing capacity is increasingly under strain.

In England, the estimated COVID-19 prevalence was one in 15 for the week ending Dec. 31 -- over 6% of the population and up from an estimate of one in 25 for the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said.

ONS figures also showed record prevalence in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. In all, an estimated nearly 3.75 million people were infected across the United Kingdom.

The Omicron variant has had the biggest impact in London, where one in 10 people tested positive.

Johnson said on Tuesday that England had a chance to "ride out" the surge in COVID-19 infections without shutting down the economy, thanks to vaccinations and evidence that Omicron is milder than previous variants.

Despite this, he warned of substantial disruption from staff absences as people self-isolate. He will update parliament later on Wednesday on his COVID-19 strategy.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday that people without COVID-19 symptoms who test positive on a rapid lateral flow test in England will not need to confirm the result with a PCR test that needs to go to the lab for processing, a move designed to ease pressure on the testing system.

(Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amid Omicron surge, UK PM Johnson resists another lockdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that England could withstand a surge in COVID-19 infections without shutting down the economy as Britain reported another record daily high in cases, fuelled by the Omicron variant. Johnson has resisted imposing stringent lockdown measures in England, betting that a vaccine booster drive and caution among the population would be enough to constrain the latest wave. The United Kingdom reported 218,724 new COVID cases on Tuesday, a new record for the number of cases reported on a single day - although a figure that also was skewed by reporting lags over the holidays.

  • "Supersonic" rise in French COVID-19 cases in coming days, government says

    PARIS (Reuters) -A "supersonic" rise in French COVID-19 cases is set to continue in the coming days and there are no signs of the trend reversing, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. He also said that infections were reaching "stratospheric levels" in the Ile-de-France region around Paris and some other parts of France and said that the situation in hospitals could worsen in coming weeks. Attal also said that the government has decreed a health state of emergency in the French regions of Guadeloupe, Guyana, Mayotte, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélémy, where the infection rate is soaring.

  • Schools reopen amid record COVID surge

    Monday was back to in-person learning for most school districts throughout LA, despite record COVID case numbers over the holiday weekend.

  • Spanish students to go back to school after Christmas break, despite Omicron

    MADRID (Reuters) -Students at Spanish schools and universities will return to class in-person when the new term begins on Jan. 10, the Health Minister said on Tuesday, ending speculation that record COVID-19 infections might trigger a return to distance learning. Cases have hit new highs since the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected. Omicron accounted for around 43% of cases in the week before Christmas, Spanish health authorities said on Monday.

  • What is the Climatarian diet? Foods you can eat to minimize your carbon footprint in 2022

    If your New Year's resolution is to help combat climate change, the food you eat could make a big difference.

  • Bake sale heroes: Cookie makers at charity, church sales offer their favorite recipes

    Add cheer to your holiday celebrations with the favorite cookies chosen by cookie sale bakers. The oldest is 98; these people know what they're doing!

  • Covid: Cathay Pacific flights cut after Hong Kong clampdown

    The announcement comes after the city tightened its coronavirus quarantine regulations for aircrew.

  • COVID testing policy put under the microscope as Omicron sweeps world

    Britain and Israel are overhauling their COVID-19 testing policies as governments seek to reduce the burden on laboratories and struggle with tight supplies of kits amid soaring infection rates fuelled by the Omicron variant. Demand for testing kits has squeezed supply. Last week, queues formed outside pharmacies in Spain's capital Madrid in what has become a common scene since Omicron began driving up infections.

  • England to suspend PCR confirmation of positive rapid COVID tests

    LONDON (Reuters) -People who test positive for COVID-19 on rapid lateral flow tests will not need to confirm their results with a follow-up PCR test if they are not showing symptoms, the UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday. Britain is reporting record daily case numbers, and the UKHSA said that the high prevalence meant the chance of a false positive from a lateral flow device (LFD) was low. The move could also reduce the burden on the testing system, and reduce confusion if the test results contradict each other.

  • Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 counts of fraud

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan details the conclusion to the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes as jurors decided on guilty verdicts to several of the fraud and conspiracy charges.

  • Puerto Rico battles COVID-19 surge, imposes new measures

    Puerto Rico on Tuesday imposed new measures to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases that has overwhelmed medical staff in the U.S. territory and led to temporary shortages of testing kits. All private businesses that cater to the public must close from midnight to 5 a.m., no alcohol will be sold during those hours and gatherings of more than 250 people are banned. The government has reported more than 201,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,300 deaths.

  • 14 Valentine's Day Cookies We Love to Bake

    This year, forget the box of chocolates and turn to these Valentine's Day cookie recipes instead. Make them personal, giant renditions of the beloved conversation heart candies or try your hand at marbled Valentine's Day sugar cookies. Then, there are our Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies, which resemble a bouquet of roses, and some creative, no-bake flirty fortune "cookies" for those who appreciate a good joke.

  • Judge Blocks Navy's Discipline of SEALs for Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

    Members of the Navy's special warfare community have sued to block the vaccine mandate based on religious grounds.

  • Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike in deal with Israel

    A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 140 days to protest being imprisoned without charge agreed Tuesday to end his fast after reaching a deal with Israel to be released next month, his lawyer said. Hisham Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old father of five and a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, is among several Palestinians who have gone on hunger strike to protest being held under “administrative detention,” a controversial measure Israel says is needed for security.

  • RFL to tell clubs to fulfil fixtures or forfeit them in event of Covid outbreaks

    Failure to fulfil a fixture in the new season will result in the match being awarded to the opposition with a score of 48-0.

  • Ramsey set to leave Juventus, says Allegri

    Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is an "outgoing player" and could leave Juventus this month, the Turin giants' coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Wednesday.

  • NY Mayor Adams reacts to criticisms over comments about ‘low-skill’ workers and their ‘academic’ background

    The newly-inducted mayor of New York City is catching flack for recent comments made about the city’s “low-skill workers” during […] The post NY Mayor Adams reacts to criticisms over comments about ‘low-skill’ workers and their ‘academic’ background appeared first on TheGrio.

  • India sets South Africa 240 to win 2nd test, level series

    South Africa needs 240 runs to win the second test against India and level the series, and the team made a solid start to its chase Wednesday by reaching 34-0 at tea on the third day. Aiden Markram hit five fluent fours for his 24 not out and captain Dean Elgar was 10 not out, leaving the Proteas 206 runs short of sending the three-test series to a decider in Cape Town. India, which won the first test, still had hopes of bowling South Africa out and clinching its first series win in the country.

  • Extra responsibility spurs Thakur to career-best performance

    The extra responsibility of effectively becoming India’s third seamer spurred Shardul Thakur to a career-best performance on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday.

  • January outlook: New year begins with pattern flip-flops across Canada

    While December featured a clearly defined (and contrasting) temperature pattern across Canada, that will not be the case for most of January. A few major pattern upheavals are expected through this month.