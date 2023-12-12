In Britain we satirise the powerful and laugh at the pompous. Not in the UAE

Pitt the Younger gets lampooned: Britain has a long tradition of mocking its leaders. Abu Dhabi does not - James Gillray/"Political ravishment, or the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street in danger!'," 1797

I don’t know what the Cop28 summit in Dubai achieved for the environment, but it was a gift to satirists. As if the base irony of world leaders flying in, expending countless gallons of jet fuel to grandstand about climate change wasn’t delicious enough, the chief coordinator of the charade turned out to be the head of one of the world’s biggest oil fields, Sultan Al Jaber.

On closer inspection, the UAE more generally appears to be brimming with potential for the sketch writer. There’s the fact that, with all the money in the world, they use it to create such masterpieces as an artificial island shaped like a palm tree, a monument modelled after a photo frame and a motorway intersection that’s a dead ringer for Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham. There’s the jarring clash of extreme wealth and appalling labour conditions, artifice and debt – with castles literally built on sand.

The UAE, however, possesses no tradition of free speech or poking fun at the powerful. The country ranks 145th in the global press freedom index. Those who know it well have said that its leaders do not even understand the principle of a free press. Lord Hague recently recounted a telling anecdote from his time as foreign secretary. A senior Emirati rang him up to complain about the BBC’s coverage of events there. Despite Lord Hague’s best efforts to explain that the corporation enjoyed editorial independence, his caller simply couldn’t get his head around it. “In his world,” wrote Hague, “there was no clear separation between private and public interest, or between national policy and media coverage.” British journalists working on UAE publications have been similarly scathing about the self-censorship and editorial interference that prevails.

The UAE’s example is a reminder that what we take for granted in the UK – the ability to mock our rulers – is a rare privilege. Indeed, as one of the Telegraph’s parliamentary sketch writers I feel extremely fortunate. The sketch-writing tradition dates to the 18th century – a time when reporting on Parliament directly was forbidden – so hacks used innuendo, pseudonyms and other creative ways to convey events in the Commons. The idea was to paint a verbal picture of proceedings for those who weren’t there, and of course, to make people laugh.

An eye for small, ridiculous detail can prove as effective a satirical stick as righteous anger. Charles Dickens, a parliamentary reporter in the 1830s, used mundane descriptions to show folly and absurdity, vividly depicting a peer shovelling down his dinner at one of the Palace of Westminster eateries: “Mark the air with which he gloats over that Stilton, as he removes the napkin which has been placed beneath his chin to catch the superfluous gravy of the steak.”

The calibre of sketch writers may not be what it was, and debates no longer proceed behind closed doors, but the same iconoclastic tradition lives on. We use humour to puncture egos, to mock the limitations of our politicians and to skewer hypocrisy as we see it.

It’s no coincidence that sketch-writing is an institution unique to Britain. Pointing out the absurdities inherent in national life has long been key to our culture – from Pope and Dr Johnson to Gillray and the cartoonists of 18th-century London. Even The Canterbury Tales can be seen as an extended sketch, satirising a cross-section of Medieval society.

The flipside of the mockery is the gift of laughing at oneself. Mr Bennet in Pride and Prejudice sums this up perfectly: “For what do we live, but to make sport for our neighbours, and laugh at them in our turn?” Societies that can’t mock themselves are doomed; and the best response to a bad joke is not to laugh.

UK politicians, by and large, get this. Parliamentarians generally take their lampooning in good humour. MPs will sometimes tell us that they enjoyed reading a particular sketch at their expense. Ministers often have the most scathing sketches or caricature cartoons framed in their downstairs lavatories. Mr Bennet would be proud.

By contrast, the UAE is a place which necessarily can’t tolerate irony, perhaps because the internal contradictions are simply too great. Take Dubai, a city lauded by “progressive” celebrities and influencers but accused of being run on slave labour. A recent Bloomberg article on COP28 described Sheikh Al Jaber as “controlling and thin-skinned to media criticism”. The UAE champions specific legal reforms, but, as Suzanne Moore points out, in reality women live as unequal citizens.

Yes, they have made progress in social and diplomatic affairs – including the normalisation of relations with Israel. Following the Abraham Accords, the UAE is the only Arab country in the Middle East now teaching Holocaust education in schools. Still, there is no doubt that the UAE takes a very different view of freedom of expression.

This matters because the fund seeking to take over the Telegraph and The Spectator is backed by Abu Dhabi, part of the UAE, and most of the money is coming from Sheikh Mansour, who is vice-president and deputy prime minister of the Gulf state. As Lord Moore has argued on these pages, there is no meaningful distinction between the ruling family, the state and businesses in the UAE. Many newspapers in the West have foreign owners, but ownership by a foreign state would cross a Rubicon.

Former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, who is facilitating the potential takeover, insists that editorial independence will be maintained. Yet beyond these verbal assurances, how confident can we really be? Mr Zucker also says that the UAE’s motivations are purely financial. Yet the Telegraph Media Group – although profitable – hardly carries Emirate-level financial clout. We must then conclude that this takeover owes more to soft power and influence, which introduces the obvious spectre of editorial meddling – otherwise what would be the point? Some will say that this is merely the free market in action. Yet the lack now of an open auction in which all prospective buyers could participate surely belies this.

Our audience senses this, too. Columnists have a close and trusted relationship with their readership, and dozens have emailed me saying they’ll cancel their subscriptions if the deal goes ahead. This newspaper, and The Spectator, are time-honoured British institutions. They are also living, breathing organisms that “belong” to our readers too. We fritter away our inheritance – free speech, the right to mock and tease the mighty – at our peril.

