UK vaccine roll-out to be slower than hoped, deliveries to pick up from May

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in Bradford
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday that global supply bumps meant its vaccine roll-out would be slower than hoped in coming weeks but it expected deliveries to increase again in May, June and July.

British Health officials warned on Wednesday that the world's fastest big economy roll-out of the vaccine would face a significant reduction in supplies from March 29.

Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc said their delivery schedules had not been impacted, and Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick refused to be drawn on whether the issue was due to a problem with supply from India.

"We have less supply than we might have hoped for the coming weeks but we expect it to increase again later," Jenrick told the BBC.

"The vaccine roll-out will be slightly slower than we might have hoped but not slower than the target," he said. "We have every reason to believe that supply will increase in the months of May, June and July."

Britain is on track to have given a first COVID-19 shot to half of all adults in the next few days, making it one of the fastest countries to roll out a vaccine.

So far 25.27 million people in the United Kingdom have had a vaccine, around 48% of adults.

"We always said right from the beginning that a new manufacturing process would have its lumps and bumps and that has been the case in the past and I'm sure it will be in the future," Jenrick told Sky.

"We're sourcing vaccines from all over the world and we are experiencing occasionally some issues and that's led to this, this issue with some supply in the coming weeks," he said.

Asked if the issue was supply from India, Jenrick declined to discuss specific contracts.

He said Britain remained on track to have vaccinated priority groups by April 15 and all adults by the end of July.

The European Union threatened on Wednesday to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens facing a third wave of the pandemic that would jeopardise plans to restart travel this summer.

The threat from European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen was disappointing, Jenrick said.

"I was surprised and disappointed by those comments but the prime minister had spoken earlier in the year to Ursula von der Leyen and she gave a very clear commitment, which was that the EU would not engage in this sort of activity, that contractual responsibilities would be honoured.

"And that's exactly what we intend to do and I hope and expect the EU to stick to their side of the bargain."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young and Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • FBI under pressure to tackle anti-Asian hate crime in wake of Atlanta shootings

    Asian American leaders dismayed that discrimination and harassment continues to be downplayed by federal and local police A makeshift memorial outside the Gold Spa in Atlanta. Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/AP Federal and local law enforcement agencies are under pressure to increase efforts to combat the rising tide of hate crimes against Asian Americans in the wake of the Atlanta, Georgia spa shootings that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent. The FBI and other police forces are facing criticism for levels of reporting of hate crimes that remain abysmally low, despite several attempts by Congress to highlight the outrages. Asian American community leaders expressed dismay on Wednesday, a day after the shootings at three massage parlors, that the discrimination and harassment historically faced by their communities continued to be downplayed. “It’s taken six Asian American women dying in one day to get people to pay attention to this,” Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF) told the Guardian. “Record keeping of hate crimes against Asian Americans is so low because they are not even willing to accept that we are discriminated against and harassed because of our race.” In the latest statistics for hate crimes compiled by the FBI for 2019, a total of 4,930 victims were identified where race or ethnicity was the motive. Of those, 4.4% were victims of anti-Asian bias, compared with 48.5% of anti-black and 14.1% of anti-Hispanic bias. The data is widely accepted to be a gross understatement of the hate crime problem in America today, including for Asian Americans. A federal law has been in place since 1990 requiring records to be kept on hate crimes, but it is largely ineffective as individual police forces are under no obligation to participate. As a result, almost 90% of the law enforcement organizations involved in the 2019 hate crimes study reported no incidents at all – a blank filing that many civil rights advocates regard as frankly unbelievable. On top of that, a federal report released in February found that more than 40% of hate crimes are never reported to authorities. “We don’t even have a clear picture of the true amount of hate crime in the US. The FBI can tell you how many bank robberies occurred last year, but they can’t tell you a real assessment of bias crimes,” said Michael German of the Brennan Center for Justice who worked in the 1990s as an undercover FBI agent infiltrating white supremacist groups. German pointed out that between 2017 and 2018 there were 230,000 violent hate crimes, according to a Department of Justice survey of victims. Yet over the same period the DoJ only prosecuted 50 hate crime cases. “That’s an indication of the lack of interest and priority that the federal government pays to this subject,” German said. It’s taken six Asian American women dying in one day to get people to pay attention to this Sung Yeon Choimorrow In the absence of any credible official figures, Asian American groups have attempted to fill the void by collecting self-reported data themselves. On the eve of the Atlanta shootings, the group Stop AAPI Hate released a new report itemizing 3,795 incidents of verbal harassment, physical assault, workplace discrimination and other forms of bias that occurred during the pandemic. The group said the incidents represented “only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur, but it does show how vulnerable Asian Americans are to discrimination”. Asian Americans Advancing Justice is another group that encourages self-reporting of hate and harassment through its hate tracker, StandAgainstHatred.org. Marita Etcubañez, the organization’s senior director of strategic initiatives, said that the chronic under-reporting of hate incidents had many causes, including individuals’ reluctance to engage with law enforcement and lack of language support. “Many immigrants are distrustful of government and aren’t confident that they will get the help and support they need if they do report,” she said. Women and older Asian Americans appear to have been especially targeted in the wave of incidents ranging from verbal assaults to brutal attacks. In January Vicha Ratanapakdee, 84, was fatally attacked on the streets of San Francisco. Choimorrow said that there had been a surge in hate incidents during the pandemic. Her group, NAPAWF, had conducted a soon-to-be-published survey that found that about 50% of Chinese American women in the sample had experienced racist slurs in public, rising to 64% of Korean American women. She said that she could personally attest to that. “I have experienced racism directed at me around the pandemic just walking around my Chicago neighborhood. I’ve had a man chasing me and my daughter down the street yelling ‘Go back to China and take your virus with you!’” The precise motivation of the male Atlanta spa shooter remains unclear, with some reports suggesting it may have been more of a sexual than a racial nature. But fears among Asian Americans have been elevated by the killings, coming as they do on top of the spike in hate incidents that followed the former US president Donald Trump’s xenophobic description of coronavirus as the “Chinese virus”. Joe Biden addressed the shootings on Wednesday. “Whatever the motivation here, I know Asian Americans, they are very concerned, because as you know I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans, and it’s troubling,” he said. In his first week in office, the president signed an executive order designed to combat racism and xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. It condemned “inflammatory and xenophobic rhetoric” without mentioning Trump by name. The order also instructed the US attorney general, since confirmed as the former federal judge Merrick Garland, to “expand collection of data and public reporting regarding hate incidents”. German said that in the wake of the Atlanta shootings the justice department would now be in the spotlight. “Garland will be under pressure to do more. The public is concerned about hate crimes and the significant uptick in violence against Asian Americans,” he said.

  • Atlanta officer under fire for saying massage parlour shooter was having a ‘bad day’

    Calls for Captain Baker’s resignation grow as old racist social media post resurfaces

  • Map shows which states offer COVID-19 vaccines to everyone

    The U.S. is hurtling forward with its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and some states, including Alaska and Mississippi, have tossed out eligibility requirements and will allow anyone 16 years old and older to get a shot. At least three states -- Connecticut, Michigan and Ohio -- have announced they'll open vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and up in the coming weeks. Currently, 21 states and Washington, D.C. allow anyone 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions to receive a vaccine.

  • 21 states, led by Texas and Montana, sue to revive Keystone XL pipeline

    Attorneys general from 21 states on Wednesday sued to to overturn President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

  • EU chief warns of action to protect pledged vaccine supplies

    The European Union’s chief executive warned Wednesday that the EU would not hesitate to take action, including possible export restrictions, to ensure it receives the supplies of coronavirus vaccines the 27-nation bloc was promised. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU has approved the export of some 41 million vaccine doses to 33 countries in the last six weeks and believes that it stands at the forefront of international vaccine-sharing efforts. “We are exporting to countries that are themselves producing vaccines, and we think this is an invitation to be open, so that we also see exports from those countries coming back to the European Union,” von der Leyen said.

  • McConnell just ruled out any Republican support for tax hikes to pay for a Biden infrastructure package

    McConnell's comments set the stage for Democrats to bypass the GOP on a follow-up economic recovery bill, similar to how the stimulus package passed.

  • Pfizer says it is on course to deliver UK COVID vaccine supplies

    Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it was on track to meet its delivery targets for COVID-19 shots in the United Kingdom in line with an agreed monthly schedule, after Britain warned of a significant reduction in its available supplies of vaccines. "We can confirm that Q1 deliveries remain on track and continue to progress in line with the monthly schedule," said a spokeswoman for Pfizer. Britain is rolling out Pfizer's vaccine along with one made by AstraZeneca.

  • Operation Varsity: How the rich and famous cheated the US university system

    The Tiger King producer on his new film about the scam involving US stars such as Felicity Huffman.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • The men who died in the plane that crashed on a Broward street were experienced pilots

    Both of the men who died on a single-engine plane that crashed into an SUV on a Pembroke Pines street near North Perry Airport, killing a 4-year-old boy, were FAA certified pilots.

  • Billie Eilish should've just handed Megan Thee Stallion her Grammy Award if she thought the rapper deserved it

    Like Macklemore and Adele before her, Eilish's acceptance speech for record of the year did nothing to address the racial bias at play in her success.

  • Breyer mum as some liberals urge him to quit Supreme Court

    Forgive progressives who aren't looking forward to the sequel of their personal “Nightmare on First Street," a Supreme Court succession story. The original followed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision to forgo retirement from the high court, located on First Street in Washington, when Democrats controlled the White House and the Senate during six years of Barack Obama's presidency, until 2015. Despite some pointed warnings of what might happen, Ginsburg remained on the bench until her death last year at age 87.

  • Japan to end virus emergency in Tokyo despite rebound fears

    Japan on Thursday will approve ending a monthslong state of emergency in Tokyo set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, despite concerns of a resurgence ahead of the spring party season and next week's Olympic torch relay. Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures have been under emergency measures since Jan. 7, mainly requests for restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m. and take preventive measures, as well as asking companies and employees to do more remote work. Similar emergency measures were lifted in six urban areas late last month.

  • 'The Crown' creator doesn't want to dive into storylines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but he needs to reconsider.

    The creator of "The Crown" plans to end the show nearly a decade before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's blind date. That's a big mistake.

  • Mars rover sends back grinding, squealing sounds of driving

    NASA’s newest Mars rover has sent back the first-ever sounds of driving on the red planet — a grinding, clanking, banging affair that by Earth standards would be pretty worrisome. The noises made by Perseverance's six metal wheels and suspension on the first test drive two weeks ago are part of a 16-minute raw audio feed released Wednesday by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “If I heard these sounds driving my car, I’d pull over and call for a tow,” Dave Gruel, an engineer on the rover team, said in a written NASA statement.

  • Seth Meyers Takes Down Tucker Carlson’s Anti-Vaxxer BS

    NBCFox News can’t figure out how it’s supposed to feel about the COVID-19 vaccine.On the one hand, hosts like Sean Hannity want President Joe Biden to personally thank Donald Trump for aiding in its creation. On the other, Tucker Carlson is quickly going full anti-vaxxer, claiming that they are not as effective as they should be and just might be part of a larger government conspiracy (claims that are totally unfounded).“There seems to be some tension at Fox over whether Trump deserves credit for this miraculous medical breakthrough that will save the world,” Seth Meyers said Wednesday, “or whether the vaccines are actually part of a sinister plot to do… something bad, it’s not clear what.”From there, the Late Night host played a recent clip of “human catamaran” Tucker Carlson questioning how “necessary” it is to even take the vaccine at all. Pulling out his SNL-level impression of the Fox host, Meyers went on a long rant that ended with a theory about vaccinations taking away his bladder control.“All these questions have already been answered,” he said. “You could save yourself the trouble of writing your nightly monologue by just using Google. But maybe he doesn’t know how. That would explain why he always looks like Templeton the rat trying to read Charlotte’s web.”How Comedian Nate Bargatze Pulled Off the Funniest Stand-Up Special of the COVID EraMeyers carefully explained to Carlson and any of the millions of elderly viewers who watch his show every night that the vaccine trial data clearly shows how “highly safe and effective” they are.“It’s necessary to take the vaccine if, say, you’re not Tucker Carlson and you can’t do your cushy TV job from the safety of your studio bubble,” he said, “where I’m certain no one is allowed within six feet of you even when there isn’t a pandemic because they might accidentally make eye contact with you and have their souls devoured.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • House Republicans vote to approve restoring earmarks after decade-long ban

    House Democrats introduced earmark reforms in late February, and the GOP just voted to repeal its outright ban of them. The Senate hasn't voted yet.

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle just sold their Hamptons house for $8 million - nearly double what they paid for it in 2019. Look inside the 7-bedroom home.

    The couple bought the house for $4.4 million in the summer of 2019. They're now looking for a home in Florida.

  • How US special operators use a Vietnam War-era method to get into and out of dangerous spots quickly

    The Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction system provides special-operations units with more choices when planning operations in the Pacific theater.

  • Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets U.S. submarine parts approval

    Taiwan's newly-appointed defence minister said on Wednesday it has strengthened deployments in the disputed South China Sea and that the United States has approved the export of sensitive technology to equip Taiwan's new submarine fleet. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself.