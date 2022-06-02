Britain says Russia has taken control over most of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russia has taken control of most of Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday.

Britain said Ukraine likely remained in control of the river line in crossing sites between Sievierodonetsk and the neighbouring town of Lysychansk, and in the city of Lyman.

In both locations, Ukrainian forces have destroyed existing bridges, the ministry added in the intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Russians control 70% of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, citing a provincial governor.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

