Britain’s schools are failing to make our children financially self-sufficient

Baroness Helena Morrissey DBE is a City ‘superwoman’ who, among other senior roles, ran Newton Investment Management for 15 years while supporting a family of 11. She also founded the 30 Percent Club, which seeks to bring more women on to company boards

My nine children have very different attitudes to money: a few are interested to the point of checking share prices daily and wanting a City career; others’ eyes glaze over at the very mention of finance.

They range from spendthrift (usually the disinterested ones) to extremely frugal. At this time of year, the differences are starker than ever, as some write extensive money-no-object Christmas lists, while their siblings declare they need and want nothing at all.

Richard and I have brought them up similarly in many respects but, like most families, our financial fortunes have ebbed and flowed over the years. We had little disposable income when the eldest were small, and most when our middle children were hitting their teens.

Even so, their birth order seems uncorrelated with individual spender/saver mentalities. In fact, nothing seems to explain it – including their schooling.

Our eldest is 32, the youngest 14, so Richard and I have seen dramatic changes in educational priorities and practices over the years, but haven’t noticed any increased emphasis on financial education – even though it’s been a compulsory part of the national curriculum for 11 to 16-year-olds for the past decade.

I quizzed my youngest daughter on the subject. I am a big fan of Bea’s single-sex independent day school, where they teach the girls entrepreneurship, technology, team sports – and, most importantly, confidence and courage (the school displays a miniature copy of Wall Street’s “Fearless Girl” statue as its mascot).

It’s a very different emphasis than her oldest sisters’ schools. Bea has benefitted from a “Life Skills” class once a week since Year 7, covering a broad range of topics along the lines of the Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE) syllabus. But after three years, I was disappointed that Bea hasn’t yet learned about money at school – either that, or she’s completely forgotten those lessons.

‘My youngest daughter’s school displays a miniature copy of Wall Street’s Fearless Girl statue as its mascot’ - Angela Weiss/AFP

If her memory’s gone blank, she’s far from alone. Financial education may be mandatory, but a report published in May from money charity MyBNK and Compare the Market suggests that only 29pc of young people remember receiving any financial literacy lessons at all. Of those who did, they said the teaching time averaged less than an hour a month. Just two-fifths were financially literate.

In 2017, the FCA conducted its first “Financial Lives” survey “to understand the financial lives” of UK adults, and found that half were potentially vulnerable – and those who were more exposed were twice as likely to have taken out high-cost credit.

Fast forward to today’s cost of living crisis, and a third of British adults say they are in financial difficulty and/or struggling to pay bills. Being financially educated doesn’t immunise us from money stresses, but helps us avoid the pitfalls and be more resilient.

Today, thanks to charities, individuals and government initiatives, there is no shortage of resources to teach young people the essentials. Martin Lewis has written a comprehensive textbook, Your Money Matters, available free online, and created videos on topics such as “What is a credit card?” and “What is a mortgage?”.

The content is great but if children haven’t already developed the right habits and curiosity about finance, lessons about “delayed gratification” are going to go over their head. It’s perhaps no surprise that despite all these wonderful resources, nothing appears to be sticking.

The Prime Minister at least seems to have acknowledged that this is an issue, given his recently revealed plans to overhaul A-levels, and introduce lessons in filing a tax return, budgeting and making investments.

Good habits start young – much earlier than 11. MoneyHelper (a government-backed service) suggests children are forming attitudes around money by the age of five, and we should start talking to them about it at three or four, when they understand that some things cost more than others, money needs to be kept safe, and different coins and notes have different values.

I still remember feeling frustrated aged five, when having just learned to count in shillings and pence, decimal currency was introduced (although counting in 10s was a lot easier). After patiently teaching me all over again, my dad then explained how shops were taking advantage of the new currency to raise prices, giving me an early, somewhat stretching, lesson about inflation as well.

Instead of a few quickly forgotten lessons in the classroom for teenagers, I’m convinced that financial literacy needs to be approached in much the same way as actual literacy. For the best and fastest results when teaching young children to read, parents and teachers need to work together. We do another double act when it comes to times tables, telling the time on an analogue clock – and counting money. But that should be just the start of children’s financial education.

The wonderful thing about money is its tangibility – there are real life daily opportunities for fun, barely noticeable “lessons” to gradually build up a child’s money confidence.

Aged eight, Bea was obsessed with making slime, requiring strange ingredients: craft glue, bicarbonate of soda, contact lens fluid, dyes and decorations like glitter or beads, plus containers to keep it all fresh. She had a small weekly allowance, but kept asking for extra money to buy things she “needed” for slime.

Together, we went through what everything cost and how she might make more slime for less. Bea realised that bigger cartons of glue were cost-effective, but absorbed several weeks’ pocket money. We struck a bargain so she received an advance, but no top-up. She shopped around for the best deals and bought supplies that lasted longer than her pocket money freeze.

It was a lesson that stuck – now, when Bea wants to buy skincare or make-up, she comparison-shops and looks carefully at volumes.

Bea also has a GoHenry app, which sweeps a weekly allowance from my bank account that she can spend using a debit card (important, given many shops don’t accept cash) – or save and see her balance grow.

If she’s out and about and needs emergency money, I can make an instant transfer. And every time she spends, I get a notification and can remonstrate if she spends too much on snacks. Bea’s quickly learned that if she has a Bubbleology drink today, there’ll be no money left for one tomorrow – an instant lesson in budgeting.

Today, both parents and teachers may feel they lack the expertise themselves to help the next generation be more financially literate. It is inevitable, I’m afraid, that there will be more economic shocks in years to come. Unless we take financial education more seriously, the cycle of debt, bad decisions and vulnerability will repeat itself.

Let’s put learning about money right up there alongside reading, writing or arithmetic, not the afterthought it is today.

The prize will be worth it: a generation with enough mastery of money matters to minimise financial problems and make the most of opportunities over their lifetime.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.