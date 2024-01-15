Britain to send 20,000 troops to NATO training

The deployment will include 16,000 British Army troops stationed in Eastern Europe

The UK is planning to send 20,000 military personnel to participate in a large-scale NATO training exercise that will take place across Europe in the first half of this year, news agency Reuters reported on Jan. 15.

Britain will send military personnel, ships and aircraft to Europe as part of NATO Steadfast Defender 24, aimed at practicing the defense of its eastern flank.

The deployment includes 16,000 British Army personnel based in Eastern Europe from February to June, and an aircraft carrier strike group. The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and reconnaissance aircraft will also be involved.

"I can announce today that UK will be sending some 20,000 personnel to take part in one of NATO's largest deployments since the end of the Cold War," said UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps.

The military will join forces with colleagues from 30 NATO countries and Sweden, providing a crucial deterrent against the threat from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Shapps added.



