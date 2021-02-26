Britain sets out blueprint to keep fintech 'crown' after Brexit

EU Commission President von der Leyen and British PM Johnson meet in Brussels
Huw Jones
·2 min read

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit, COVID-19 and overseas competition are challenging fintech's future, and Britain should act to stay competitive for the sector, a government-backed review said on Friday.

Britain's departure from the European Union has cut the sector's access to the world's biggest single market, making the UK less attractive for fintechs wanting to expand cross-border.

The review headed by Ron Kalifa, former CEO of payments fintech Worldpay, sets out a "strategy and delivery model" that includes a new billion pound start-up fund and fast-tracking work visas for hiring the best talent globally.

"It's about underpinning financial services and our place in the world, and bringing innovation into mainstream banking," Kalifa told Reuters.

Britain has a 10% share of the global fintech market, generating 11 billion pounds ($15.6 billion) in revenue.

"This review will make an important contribution to our plan to retain the UK's fintech crown," finance minister Rishi Sunak said, adding the government will respond in due course.

The review said Brexit, heavy investment in fintech by Australia, Canada and Singapore, and the need to be nimbler as COVID-19 accelerates digitalisation of finance all mean the sector's future in Britain is not assured.

Britain increasingly needs to represent itself as a strong fintech scale-up destination as well as one for start-ups, it added.

The review recommends more flexible listing rules for fintechs to catch up with New York.

"Leaving the EU and access to the single market going away is a big deal, so the UK has to do something significant to make fintechs stay here," said Kay Swinburne, vice chair of financial services at consultants KPMG and a contributor to the review.

The review seeks to join the dots on fintech policy across government departments and regulators, and marshal private sector efforts under a new Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT).

"There is no framework but bits of individual policies, and nowhere does it come together," said Rachel Kent, a lawyer at Hogan Lovells and contributor to the review.

Britain pioneered "sandboxes" to allow fintechs to test products on real consumers under supervision, and the review says regulators should move to the next stage and set up "scale-boxes" to help fintechs navigate red tape to grow.

"It's a question of knowing who to call when there's a problem," Swinburne said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Hugh Lawson and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • Israel says half its population has received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Israel has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to 50% of its population, while 35% have received the full two-dose course, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Friday. Israel counts East Jerusalem Palestinians, who have been included in the vaccine campaign that began on Dec. 19, as part of the 9.3 million population. Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip are not part of the Israeli campaign.

  • Don't be selfish - get a COVID shot, says UK's Queen Elizabeth

    Britain's 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who last month had her first COVID-19 vaccination dose, has encouraged the public to follow suit, saying it did not hurt and those who were wary should think of others. The monarch and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who is currently in hospital with a non-COVID infection, received their shots from a household doctor at the queen’s Windsor Castle residence, with their age putting them in the priority group for England’s coronavirus vaccine rollout. "Once you've had a vaccine you have a feeling of you know, you're protected which I think is very important and as far as I could make out it was quite harmless," the queen said in a video call with health officials overseeing inoculations across the four nations of the United Kingdom.

  • Queensland skies light up as Chinese space burns up in atmosphere

    "I thought it was a meteorite at first, but later as it split, my mate and I began thinking it was space junk," said Jasper Nash, who filmed one of the videos circulating on social media. Professor Jonti Horner of the University of Southern Queensland's Centre for Astrophysics said the light show came from the re-entry of a Chinese rocket launched in November 2019, carrying a satellite into orbit.

  • NASA backs concepts for deep-drilling Mars rover and interstellar-object probe

    The latest crop of NASA-backed concepts for far-out space exploration includes “borebots” that could drill as far as a mile beneath the Martian surface in search of liquid water, and a nuclear-powered spacecraft that could intercept interstellar objects as they zip through our solar system. Researchers in Washington state are behind both of those ideas. The borebots and the interstellar-object checker are among 16 proposals winning Phase I funding from the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts program, or NIAC. For more than two decades, NIAC (which started out as the NASA Institute for Advanced Concepts) has backed early-stage projects that could… Read More

  • German man charged with giving Bundestag floor plans to Russian intelligence

    German federal prosecutors have charged a German citizen with espionage, saying he passed floor plans of the Bundestag parliament building to Russian intelligence. The man, identified only as Jens F., obtained PDF files with the floor plans during the course of his work for a company that was hired to maintain electrical equipment in the Bundestag's buildings, the prosecutor's office said in a statement. The charges could further strain ties between Russia and Germany, which protested at the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny shortly after he returned to Russia from months of convalescence in Germany following his poisoning, allegedly by Russian state security services, last year.

  • Analysis: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields

    Some hedge fund managers are getting concerned about the money that has flooded into high-flying stocks like Tesla and the popular ARK fund as bond yields spike and growth stocks take a hit. The popularity of stocks like Tesla helped Cathie Wood's $26.6 billion ARK Innovation ETF become the top-performing actively managed U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar last year. But even as shares of Tesla plunged this week and Wood's fund fell, she increased the fund's bet on the automaker.

  • Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Could Be 30% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Ciena Corporation ( NYSE:CIEN ) by taking the...

  • TaxAct vs. TurboTax: Which Is the Best Tax Software?

    Preparing and filing your taxes isn't usually a pleasant experience -- unless you're expecting to receive a large tax refund. On top of paying a large portion of your income to the government, you'll...

  • U.S. audit report cites 'weaknesses' in FAA certification of Boeing 737 MAX

    The U.S. Transportation Department's inspector general faulted "weaknesses" in U.S. government certification of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that was grounded for 20 months after two crashes killed 346 people, according to a report released Wednesday. The 63-page report said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not have a complete understanding of a Boeing Co safety system tied to both crashes and said "much work remains" to address outstanding issues. Boeing said it has "undertaken significant changes to reinforce our safety practices, and we have already made progress" on recommendations outlined in the report.

  • Wall Street's 'fear gauge' is in a bubble, says J.P. Morgan

    Wall Street's "fear gauge" is in a bubble, according to analysts at J.P. Morgan. Investor appetite for protective options has kept the Cboe Volatility Index elevated despite muted moves on the benchmark S&P 500, according to the bank. The gap between investor expectations for volatility in U.S. stocks, as measured by the VIX, and actual moves on the S&P 500 is near its highest levels over the past 30 years, said Marko Kolanovic, J.P. Morgan's global head of macro quantitative and derivatives strategy.

  • Saudi Arabia Is Paid to Borrow in Second-Ever Euro Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia joined the ranks of countries that get paid to borrow in euros as the outlook for the kingdom turns favorable with a recovery in oil prices.The world’s largest crude-oil exporter sold 1.5 billion euros of bonds ($1.8 billion), the second time it’s issued debt in the common currency, after attracting orders for more than three times the notes on offer, according to a statement on the Finance Ministry’s website.The Chinese government, which has the same rating as Saudi Arabia from Moody’s Investors Service, issued debt in euros at a negative rate for the first time last year.1 billion euros of Saudi Arabia’s three-year notes were priced at 40 basis points over midswaps, compared with initial price guidance of about 60 basis points, according to people familiar with the matter500 million euros of nine-year securities were priced at 70 basis points over midswaps, compared with roughly 90 basis points at the start of the saleThe yields were minus 0.057% for the three-year debt and 0.646% for nine-year notesBorrowers are clamoring for euro debt because of the relatively low costs and a hefty base of buyers in Europe looking for returns outside their region. While global central banks remain accommodative and are unlikely to raise interest rates before 2023, markets are signaling inflation is finally coming to the developed world.The kingdom’s offering could prompt its Gulf Cooperation Council neighbors to tap the euro bond market, according to Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging-market debt at Union Investment in Frankfurt. “A successful Saudi placement in euros will have a strong signaling effect for other higher-rated GCC sovereigns like Qatar or Abu Dhabi,” he said.“It’s also about investor diversification,” Dergachev said. The euro deal “will deepen the relationship with more European accounts,” he said.Saudi Arabia expects public debt to increase to 937 billion riyals ($250 billion) by the end of 2021, reaching more than 30% of economic output, according to government forecasts. The government said in its annual borrowing plan it intends to secure most of the external debt needed to fund this year’s deficit by June.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has estimated the kingdom may need to borrow $10 billion abroad in 2021.The offer follows a $5 billion deal at the end of January, which drew orders for more than four times the notes on sale. The yield on the kingdom’s $2.75 billion bond maturing in 2033 has risen more than 20 basis points to 2.59% since their issuance.BNP Paribas SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc are global coordinators for the new sale, and Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Standard Chartered Plc and Samba Capital are the passive joint bookrunners.(Updates with pricing details starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lockdown Boosted Savings, But BOE Doubts Much More Will Be Spent

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy makers are sounding a note of caution about how much excess savings built up during Covid-19 lockdowns will be spent once the economy reopens.The central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has estimated that as much as 250 billion pounds ($352 billion) will accumulate in the accounts of consumers who were unable to go on holiday, shop or eat out as much as usual. The pace of the recovery depends on whether they spend it or hold onto the savings.While the bank’s official forecast is for 5% of that money to reappear, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told lawmakers Wednesday that the demographics of those with the biggest deposits point away from a splurge. The richest households built up the most cash and are least likely to spend, while the poorest were hit hardest by restrictions that closed their workplaces.“A lot of these savings are in the form of liquid assets or deposits, so maybe they could be spent more quickly, but equally they are skewed toward people who are better off -- the old -- who already have savings and are maybe less inclined than the average person to spend out of accumulated assets,” Broadbent said. “The skew itself is noticeable and in and of itself would tend to make you want to aim for a slightly lower number.”His stance was backed by fellow policy maker Jonathan Haskel, who cited the central bank’s latest biannual household survey with NMG Consulting. It found that 70% of people plan to continue to hold excess savings in their bank accounts instead of spending them.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Given the amount of fuel available and the experience over the summer last year when restrictions were eased and spending picked up rapidly, our view is there’s a bigger risk of consumer spending rebounding faster than we expect once the economy is reopened.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Read his full INSIGHT here.Haldane has presented a more upbeat view in recent weeks. He termed the central bank’s 5% assumption “conservative” in an opinion piece for the Daily Mail newspaper earlier this month and said he sees potential for “much more, perhaps even most of this savings pool to leak into the economy, fueling a faster recovery.”“A year from now, annual growth could be in the double digits,” he wrote. “The economy is poised like a coiled spring.”One thing much of the rate setting committee can agree on is the outsize effect a small change in consumers’ behavior could have on the U.K.’s path out of the crisis. Gertjan Vlieghe explained his own uncertainty in a speech last week:“Given that we have never experienced an economic situation quite like the one we are now in, a wide range of outcomes are possible,” Vlieghe said. “Given the scale of the amounts involved, even small changes in the assumed propensity to spend out of these accumulated savings lead to large changes in the expected out-turns for consumption and the economy as a whole.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Surging bond yields lead global equities to tumble

    A jump in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday led a gauge of global equity markets to tumble as investors sold the high-flying tech stocks that fueled Wall Street's rally to record highs and took precautions against the threat of inflation. Gold prices fell more than 2% as the surge in Treasury yields and strong U.S. economic data dented demand for the traditional inflation hedge. Higher bond yields have increased the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

  • Reddit recovers from hour-long outage amid heavy trading in GameStop

    Videogame retailer GameStop, which had closed up about 104% on Wednesday and was once again a favorite pick on the WallStreetBets page, doubled in extended trading, even as the social media platform was not fully functional. The firm had on Tuesday said its finance head Jim Bell will step down next month. Reddit, now more famous for its day-trading forum where individual traders recently triggered a rally in many shorted stocks, has faced several outages in recent months.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Recover Nicely

    The stock markets initially fell during the trading session on Wednesday due to a spike in 10 year yields but have turned around yet again.

  • Former Mining Exec Details Suitcase Full of Cash He Used to Seal Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Glencore director said he used to fly the world carrying a bag full of cash to secure deals for the commodity trader, evidence of the industry’s longstanding history of corruption, a problem it’s still grappling with today.“I used to go with 500,000 pounds to London,” Paul Wyler who was one of Glencore’s most senior executives and a board director until 2002, said in an interview for The World for Sale, a book on the history of the commodity trading industry.In those days paying so-called “commissions” was both legal and even tax-deductible for a Swiss company, Wyler said, adding that Glencore’s past as a private company -- it went public in 2011 -- had been helpful. “We had advantages if we wanted to pay commissions. So if we wanted to pay certain things, we didn’t have to declare it in our annual report.”While Wyler put down his suitcase almost twenty years ago, some of the largest commodity traders face investigations today into alleged wrongdoing in countries from Democratic Republic of Congo to Brazil.“Unfortunately this is something that has plagued the commodity industry,” Torbjorn Tornqvist, the co-founder of oil trader Gunvor Group Ltd., said of bribery and corruption. “There’s a lot of skeletons and many of them, most of them, will never be surfaced.”The current range of investigations echoes the early 1980s, when Marc Rich, founder of the company that became Glencore, was indicted for tax evasion and buying oil from Iran in defiance of sanctions. The saga, which brought Rich infamy, has long haunted public perception of the industry.Glencore, the world’s largest commodity trader, is currently being investigated by authorities in the U.S., U.K., Brazil and Switzerland. The trading house has said the U.S. Department of Justice has requested records dating from 2007 onwards, several years after Wyler left the company.Trafigura Group, the second-largest metals and oil trader, faces charges in Brazil that it paid kickbacks to win business with the state oil company. Trafigura has denied the allegations. Vitol Group, the largest oil trader, in December admitted to bribing government officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico -- in some instances as recently as July 2020.Wyler acknowledged the corruption in Glencore’s history, but insisted: “It’s not like that we got the business only because we paid everybody off.”“In many countries it was just a no-go,” said Wyler, who contemporaries say would probably have become CEO of Glencore if Ivan Glasenberg, the company’s current boss, hadn’t been chosen instead. “You couldn’t pay commissions in Japan, or you couldn’t pay commissions in Chile, or in most of Western Europe it wasn’t really that widespread. In South America, yes... And, yes, in China it was very corrupt.”A Glencore spokesman declined to comment. The company has previously said that it takes ethics and compliance seriously, and that will cooperate with the investigations into it.Although largely unknown beyond the world of commodity trading, companies like Glencore, Vitol, Trafigura and Cargill Inc. have become crucial cogs in the global economy, making billions of dollars of profit every year and supplying a large share of the essential goods of modern life, from crude oil to wheat and copper.Other traders spoke of an industry where conflict has been seen as an opportunity for profit.Igor Vishnevskiy, the former head of Glencore’s Moscow office, described the company’s successful trades in Tajikistan in the midst of the bloodiest conflict of the disintegration of the Soviet Union in the 1990s: “It was a stunning business, actually, because it was a civil war.”Many say that the industry, under pressure from investigators and regulators, has changed. Several large trading houses have cut back on their use of agents, the third parties which in some cases were seen as a means for outsourcing bribe-paying.Tornqvist, the Gunvor CEO whose company was forced to pay $95 million by Swiss prosecutors in 2019 after one of its employees bribed officials in the Republic of the Congo and Ivory Coast to secure oil deals, said: “The old-style traders, the Marc Rich diehard breed, some of them don’t quite get it. Until they’re sitting and talking with the FBI. Then they get it.”(This story is based on extracts from Blas and Farchy’s book, The World for Sale, to be published tomorrow in the U.K. by Random House Business and by Oxford University Press in the U.S. on March 1.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's What Charlie Munger Just Said About SPACs

    Legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman Charlie Munger is no fan of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), the hottest trend on Wall Street for bringing young companies public. "I think it must end badly, but I don't know when," the 97-year-old Munger said about SPACs, responding to a question at the Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO) annual meeting in Los Angeles on Wednesday. SPACs have emerged as a popular way for companies to go public and avoid the normal road-show scrutiny that comes with a more traditional initial public offering.

  • BOE Rate-Hike Bets Pick Up Leaving Option Traders Wanting More

    (Bloomberg) -- Unimaginable just six months ago, investors are piling in to bets that will pay out if the Bank of England raises interest rates for the first time since 2018.The central bank sparked the game-changing moment earlier this month, after policy makers signaled optimism that the U.K.’s vaccine push would see growth rebound from the worst recession in more than 300 years. Officials further emphasized that sub-zero rates weren’t an imminent prospect, even as a report on their feasibility encouraged preparation for such a scenario.This marked a sharp turnaround from September when the BOE first flagged such a report was being undertaken, rubbing salt in to the wounds of traders who joined crowded bets on interest rates falling below 0% for the first time ever.Money markets can double current expectations and price in a 25 basis-point rate hike over two or three years, according to Bob Stoutjesdijk, a Rotterdam-based fund manager at Robeco Institutional Asset Management who cited higher U.K. growth and inflation rates later this year, the nation’s proneness to price increases and the continued global reflation theme.Traders are targeting even more rate hikes for further ahead, buying options on short-sterling futures that will pay off if the central bank raises rates 100 basis points by the end of 2024, compared to 50 basis points now.The Bank Rate was last seen above 1% over a decade ago when the central bank slashed interest rates by more than 400 basis points in response to the global financial crisis.Money markets have almost erased BOE easing bets, pricing two basis points of cuts by early next year, ahead of testimonies later Wednesday by policy makers including Governor Andrew Bailey and Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent.(Adds BOE rate pricing in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong Gives HK$120 Billion Boost to Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong gave consumers a boost with spending vouchers and loans for the unemployed, while hitting investors with a planned tax hike on stock trading.Financial Secretary Paul Chan outlined HK$120 billion ($15.5 billion) of fiscal support in his budget Wednesday to spur consumption and ease joblessness in an economy that’s slowly recovering after two years of recession. To boost revenue, he proposed raising the stamp duty on trading to 0.13% from 0.1%, sparking a selloff in equities.Chan said the focus of the budget is on stabilizing an economy hit by political and social unrest in 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic last year. After a record contraction of 6.1% last year, the economy will grow in a range of 3.5%-5.5% in 2021, he said.At the same time, Chan is seeking to rein in the budget deficit by raising revenue. The deficit is expected to narrow from a record of about HK$260 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31 to HK$101.6 billion in the coming year -- or 3.6% of gross domestic product.That compares with a deficit target of 2.2% for financial rival Singapore and a global average of 8.5% in 2021, according to International Monetary Fund projections.“The relief measures to support enterprises and individuals contained in this year’s budget are not as generous as those in the last year,” said Kenneth Wong, a tax partner at PwC Hong Kong. “We understand there is a need for the government to balance the budget and generate additional revenue such as raising stamp duty. However, we hope that this is just a temporary measure.”The announcement on the planned trading-tax hike sent Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index down 3% on the day, led by an 8.8% drop in Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. Mainland-based funds sold a record $2.6 billion worth of Hong Kong stocks through exchange links with Shenzhen and Shanghai.Chan said the planned hike is “not a high percentage in terms of an increase and we’ve taken into account the need to remain competitive.”Read More: Hong Kong’s First Trading Tax Hike Since 1993 Pummels StocksTransaction costs are just one factor that affects investor behavior and the stock market should continue to perform well, said Sarah Chan, a tax partner at Deloitte China. “However, we strongly recommend the government to continue to review the impact of this measure,” she said.Spending VouchersThe consumption vouchers should help stimulate spending, benefiting restaurants, retailers and tourism businesses knocked by virus shutdowns last year. Retail sales in the city have plummeted and unemployment surged to the highest in more than 16 years.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Long-term scarring in Hong Kong’s economy is a major risk without effective support for hard-hit sectors -- a situation the government intends to address in its budget for next fiscal year.High-frequency data show the economy is starting to look up at last. New cases of Covid-19 have continued to retreat, and a vaccination programwill start Friday-- Chang Shu, chief Asia economistClick here for the full reportIris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV, said spending coupons could be an “inefficient and an ineffective tool during Covid.” Administration costs would be higher compared with cash handouts, she said.The government announced almost HK$320 billion in virus stimulus last year to support industries and the economy, centered on a HK$10,000 cash handout to residents and a wage subsidy program to stem job losses.Other highlights of the budget speech:Tax rebates provided with a cap of HK$10,000Loan guarantees for unemployed capped at HK$80,000 per person. The government will set aside HK$15 billion for the program; loans will carry 1% interest, with applicants given a moratorium on repayments for first yearConsumption vouchers to cost about HK$36 billionHK$1 billion of subsidies for older buildingsSeries of measures to support tourism, including HK$765 million to the Hong Kong Tourism Board to revive the industryHK$6.6 billion to create about 30,000 “time-limited jobs” for a period of up to 12 monthsLand sale program for coming year totals 15 residential and three commercial sitesHK$500 million to enhance facilities in country parks, including lookout points, treetop adventure and glamping sites, improving toilet facilitiesRegistration tax for private cars increased by 15% and the vehicle license fee raised by 30%(Updates with additional comments from analysts and Chan.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Markets Move Higher As Tech Stocks Rebound

    Meanwhile, traders will pay close attention to rising Treasury yields.