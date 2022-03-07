Britain sets out 'dirty money' crackdown, wants to hobble Russia's Putin

Russian President Putin meets with St Petersburg Governor Beglov in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Piper and Andrew MacAskill
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

By Elizabeth Piper and Andrew MacAskill

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain set out ways it would crack down on "dirty money" on Monday, introducing new legislation to "hobble" Russian President Vladimir Putin by making it more difficult for those close to him to use London as their playground.

The much-delayed Economic Crime Bill comes as lawmakers from across the political spectrum call on the government to do more to stop the flow of Russian cash into London, dubbed by some as "Londongrad", in response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

But while anti-corruption campaigners said some of the measures to try to force property owners to reveal their identities and strengthen unexplained wealth orders, they said without new funding, law enforcement agencies would struggle.

The new law shows the government is "determined to root out the dirty money in our economy, and importantly, to hobble Putin and his cronies," interior minister Priti Patel told parliament.

Duncan Hames, Transparency International UK's director of policy, said the most significant step was a new register requiring anonymous foreign owners of British property to reveal their identities to stop some from hiding behind shell firms.

"It is a seismic change it will bring into the open ownership of companies that are registered elsewhere in the world, and in that respect, it is really ambitious and ground-breaking, but as with all these things it is not enough to write good rules, you have to commit to enforcing them," he said.

London has long been a top destination for Russian money and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to crack down on those using the capital as a luxury playground, enjoying upmarket hotels and educating their children at fee-paying schools.

But Johnson has come under fire for being slow to impose sanctions and asset freezes on Russia oligarchs and those close to Putin's administration after the invasion of Ukraine.

HIDDEN WEALTH

The main opposition Labour Party suggest the governing Conservative Party might be in thrall of Russian donors, receiving around 1.9 million pounds from them since Johnson took power. Conservative officials say the party does due diligence on all donations and only accepts those from British citizens.

The government denies that there is any delay in imposing sanctions but says it needs to make sure it has solid legal cases to support them after criticism that it was taking too long to target people with links to Putin.

Italian police have seized villas in its most prestigious locations such as Lake Como and yachts worth 143 million euros from five high-profile Russians, while France has seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin.

Transparency International said 1.5 billion pounds-worth of property had been bought by Russians accused of corruption or links to the Kremlin. Some 830 million pounds-worth of this total is owned via offshore companies.

The new law will introduce the Register of Overseas Entities but will give anonymous foreign owners of property six months to reveal their real identities - a measure the opposition Labour Party gave them too much time to move assets elsewhere.

Some lawmakers called on the government to go further, asking ministers to allow the seizure of British assets from those oligarchs suspected of having links to Putin even before the authorities had imposed sanctions. It was unlikely the government would go so far.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Republicans pursue new sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Florida lawmakers have proposed a slew of new sanctions and other measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Residents of Ukraine's Irpin say time may be running out to get to safety

    Hundreds of people streamed out of Irpin on Monday to escape Russian forces advancing towards the nearby Ukrainian capital Kyiv, some saying there were only a few residents left in the town badly damaged by recent shelling. The numbers crossing the Irpin river and moving south towards Kyiv were lower than on recent days, although their passage was easier than on Sunday when heavy shelling and mortar fire killed at least four civilians trying to flee. Ukrainian troops have been fighting invading Russian forces around Irpin, some 25 km (15 miles) northwest of Kyiv, for days, and some residents feared it was only a matter of time before local defences crumbled.

  • U.S. lawmakers put pressure on Biden to help with transfer of European aircraft to Ukraine

    Members of the U.S. Congress pushed President Joe Biden's administration on Monday to facilitate the immediate transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from NATO and Eastern European countries, after a plea on Saturday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin calling for Washington to commit to replace any donated jets with upgraded Western aircraft, including through concessionary financing and loans as well as subsidized pricing.

  • Blinken, Israel's Lapid discuss Ukraine-Russia diplomacy, Iran nuclear talks

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met in the Latvian capital of Riga on Monday to discuss Israel's diplomatic initiative to end Russia's war with Ukraine. The pair would also discuss the talks in Vienna on a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Lapid said in remarks at the start of the meeting with reporters present.

  • Ukrainian girl sings ‘Let It Go’ in Kyiv shelter

    A video posted to social media of a young girl singing the localized version of “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen” for a crowd of civilians huddled in a shelter in Kyiv has gone viral. According to information provided to CNN, the girl was asked to perform after saying she wanted to be a singer when she grows up. The video has received praise from many prominent musicians, including “Frozen” star Idina Menzel.

  • Florida surgeon general says state will recommend against giving COVID-19 vaccine to healthy children

    During a panel hosted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that denounced COVID-19 mitigation measures, the state’s surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, said the Department Health will recommend against healthy children taking the vaccine.

  • Benedict Cumberbatch reacts to Sam Elliott's 'very odd' criticism of 'Power of the Dog'

    Benedict Cumberbatch speaks out after Sam Elliott slams his Oscar-nominated film "The Power of the Dog,” calling the 77-year-old’s comments “very odd."

  • William Barr: Trump is full of bull – but I’ll vote for him

    Barr’s book reveals he told Trump he was ‘like a bull in a bull ring’ – in return, Trump calls his former attorney general a ‘horse’ Donald Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, in the Rose Garden in 2019. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA Donald Trump’s last attorney general, William Barr, told the former US president he was “like a bull in a bull ring” and “someone’s going to come and put a sword through your head”. In return, Trump called his former attorney general a “horse” who had b

  • Voices: Putin’s war against Ukraine is not genocide – this is why we should not conflate the two

    There is no doubt Putin cares little about how many die for his cause, but this is not genocide, it is war

  • Making everyday payments in Russia just got harder

    Visa, Mastercard and American Express are suspending operations in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the companies said. Why it matters: Sanctions and divestment from the business community have increasingly isolated Russia from the rest of the world. Businesses operating there have a limited ability to collect revenue or pay workers and suppliers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “We are compelled

  • Disney CEO Addresses ‘Disappointment’ at Not Acknowledging Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

    Bob Chapek issued a statement of support for the LGBTQ+ community amid funding Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill backers.

  • Intel (INTC) Launches vPro Platform for Business Productivity

    Intel's (INTC) latest platform provides the highest performance and most comprehensive security for businesses of all sizes.

  • SCOTUS will not review Bill Cosby case

    Cosby was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison but was released last summer.

  • Oligarch who said sanctions wouldn't help frozen out of firm

    Investment firm LetterOne said Mikhail Fridman's shareholdings had been "frozen indefinitely".

  • Boeing suspends buying titanium from Russia, assures of 'sufficient supply'

    "Our inventory and diversity of titanium sources provide sufficient supply for airplane production," the planemaker said in an emailed statement. VSMPO-Avisma in a statement said it "regrets" the suspension of contracts with long-term partner. The titanium supplier is now reorienting its sales policy to other markets, according to its statement.

  • Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia

    STORY: U.S. payment firms Visa and Mastercard joined the growing list of businesses suspending operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.On Saturday, both companies said that soon all transactions initiated with their cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country, while cards issued outside of Russia will no longer work within it. U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the decisions by the companies in a call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.Ukraine's central bank chief Kyrylo Shevchenko told Nikkei Asia that he and Zelenskiy had urged the two firms to suspend their Russian operations to increase pressure on the regime over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a 'special military operation'. Visa and Mastercard stand to lose significant business from Russia, with both firms reporting that their net revenues from the country last year was about 4% of their totals. But the move could also mean more disruption for Russians who are bracing for an uncertain future of spiraling inflation, economic hardship, and an even sharper squeeze on imported goods. However, Russia has been taking steps to increase the independence of its financial system for years.It set up its own banking messaging system as an alternative to global payments system SWIFT, as well as its own card payment system which began operating in 2015. They were part of Moscow's efforts to develop homegrown financial tools to mirror Western ones to protect the country in case sanctions are broadened.

  • Iran Paves Way for Sanctions Relief, Seals Atomic-Probe Pact

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis FearsIran paved the way for sanctions relief by agreeing to help end a contentious nuclear investigation, removing one of the final hurdles to an atomic deal t

  • Gas prices hitting just below $4.50 at some pumps in the Poconos

    Monroe County residents have been feeling significant financial impacts due to gas prices.

  • The U.S. is not working toward regime change in Russia, Blinken says

    The U.S. is not working toward regime change in Russia, Blinken says

  • US, Poland in talks to help Ukraine acquire warplanes

    The United States is considering a deal with Poland to send U.S. warplanes to Warsaw to replace any Soviet-era fighter jets the NATO country sends to Ukraine.