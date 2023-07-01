Britain’s slavish devotion to the NHS is crushing the economy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday unveiled a plan to tackle staffing shortages at NHS - POOL/via REUTERS

Another 60,000 doctors. An extra 170,000 nurses. And 71,000 more ancillary staff. There was plenty to commend in the Prime Minister’s Rishi Sunak’s long-term workforce plan for the National Health Service (NHS) published on Friday.

Finding ways of speeding up medical degrees, and training more British doctors rather than importing the skills we need makes a lot of sense.

We were told that this could save taxpayers £10bn, a drop in the ocean when compared with its annual budget.

In reality, our obsession with the NHS, and with a relentlessly expanding public sector, means that taxes are going to rise and rise – and until we find a way to control that, the economy won’t ever recover.

There can be no doubt that the NHS has become too reliant on foreign doctors, and expensive agency workers just to keep itself from collapse.

With more than 100,000 vacancies at any one time, and with record sickness and absenteeism levels, the NHS desperately needs more staff just to cope with the people it is already treating, not to mention reducing the seven million-people long waiting list.

It makes sense to increase the number of places on medical and nursing degree courses, and potentially reduce the training time. It will help keep the service running more smoothly.

Here’s the problem, however. Our healthcare system is becoming extremely expensive, and the more we spend the narrower the marginal gains.

The rejuvenation plan, according to the health secretary, will cost us £2.4bn in the short-term, with this investment leading to savings down the line.

We can add that to the mounting cost of the triple lock on pensions, which the Labour Party recommitted itself to this week, rising welfare costs as five million people are too “unwell” to work, and a possible bail-out of the water companies and any other industry bankrupted by useless regulation.

Everywhere you look the state’s tentacles are reaching further across our economy; no wonder the UK’s national debt has crept above 100pc of GDP.

The demands of the state are already pushing the tax burden up to record highs. Only this week, we learned that the 45pc top rate, which when it was first introduced a decade ago was designed to be paid by only a tiny minority of top earners, is rapidly turning into a mainstream tax after all.

With the threshold reduced to £125,000 in the March Budget, and with inflation boosting nominal if not real salaries, the number of people paying it is expected to double in this financial year and hit 862,000. We can expect this trend to continue.

And, of course, it is following the same path as the 40pc rate, first introduced for a tiny minority of the top earners, but which is now more or less the standard rate for many middle-earners.

Currently 5.6 million people will pay the rate this year, equivalent to one in six taxpayers. A projected one in five taxpayers will be pulled into this band by 2027 as thresholds remain frozen.

That comes on top of inheritance taxes, another levy that has been hugely widened by frozen thresholds, with the numbers of people paying it rising from 33,000 to 40,000 – a 20-year high – in the last year alone.

Companies are paying a third more in corporation tax than they were a year ago, and anyone unlucky enough to be drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea will be paying a windfall tax as well. This list goes on and on. Britain is slowly being squeezed until the pips squeak.

Take the 45pc tax rate, and the way the numbers paying it have doubled over the last year. Add in National Insurance charges, and tapered personal allowances, and very soon, anyone earning more than £100,000 a year could be forced to hand over more than half their earnings in taxes.

This could have catastrophic economic consequences.

For a start, it will bring a disincentive effect, driving people to emigrate to other countries with more favourable tax regimes.

We are already seeing signs that people are getting out, with the UK ranking third in the world for the number of high net worth individuals leaving the country after China and India, according to some reports.

It could mean that many two-earner couples with children will decide that one of them might as well stop working because it is impossible to cover childcare costs, even with the Government’s recent funding announcement, on tax rates of more than 50pc.

And it will deter companies from locating to the UK, given that we will very soon have some of the highest rates of personal taxation in the developed world just for mid-level executives. It is a toxic mix, and one that will not be sustainable for very long.

Our slavish devotion to the NHS, and to expanding the scope of the regulatory and welfare state, is crushing the life out of the economy.

It makes perfect sense to train more doctors and nurses in the UK, and to make sure there are plenty of new graduates coming through the system to fill the vacancies in the healthcare system.

But we should not pretend that this is a panacea. Without a root-and-branch overhaul, around half of day-to-day government spending will go towards an underperforming service (compared with many peers) that struggles to treat patients.

The real reform to the NHS won’t be to the way it recruits people, but to the way it is financed.

