Britain starts coal plant after gas prices surge

Britain has fired up two coal units at one of its power plants to help keep up with energy supply demands.

National Grid ESO asked Électricité de France to heat up the units at its West Burton A power station in Lincolnshire following an increase in gas prices.

While the British government hopes to phase out coal-generated power by 2024, the alternative energy the country uses is either providing insufficient power or becoming too expensive, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Wind power produces energy for Britain but at a varying rate. Monday morning's power report showed wind power produced 474 megawatts, much less than the 14,286 megawatts that wind power produced on May 21.

Gas prices have also led to a return to coal as the price for gas has now jumped to £219.46 ($303) per megawatt-hour on Monday morning, according to Bloomberg. The result has forced Britain to return to using coal in order to keep up with its energy demands.

