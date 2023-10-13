Britain unveils new coins inspired by natural world

STORY: The Royal Mint released a video of the coins being manufactured, with each coin displaying a unique image of Britain’s flora and fauna.

The one pence coin features a hazel dormouse, described by the Royal Mint as a “fitting” presence for the smallest of the country’s currency units, a press release said.

The two pence and five pence feature a red squirrel and oak tree leaf respectively.

The new designs are expected to enter circulation towards the end of 2023.