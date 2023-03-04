In Britain, ‘warm hubs’ emerge to beat soaring energy costs

JILL LAWLESS
·5 min read

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON, England (AP) — On a blustery late-winter day in Shakespeare’s birthplace, the foyer of the Other Place theater is a cozy refuge. Visitors are having meetings over coffee, checking emails, writing poetry, learning to sew.

It looks and feels like an arty café in the pictureque streets of Stratford-upon-Avon, but it’s a “warm hub” set up by the Royal Shakespeare Company drama troupe to welcome people struggling to heat their homes because of sky-high energy prices.

Warm hubs have sprouted across Britain by the thousands this winter as soaring food and energy prices drive millions to turn down the thermostat or skimp on hot meals. Research by the opposition Labour Party counted almost 13,000 such hubs, funded by a mix of charities, community groups and the government and nestled in libraries, churches, community centers and even a tearoom at King Charles III's Highgrove country estate.

Wendy Freeman, an artist, writer and seventh-generation Stratfordian, heard about the RSC’s warm hub from a friend. She lives in “a tiny house with no central heating” and relies on a coal fire for warmth. Like many, she has cut back in response to the cost-of-living crisis driven by the highest inflation since the 1980s.

“You just adapt,” said Freeman, 69, who was using the center as a warm, quiet place to work on a poem. “Little things, like putting less water in the kettle. I was brought up with ‘save the pennies, and the pounds will look after themselves.’ I always cook from scratch and eat what’s in season.

“But it’s nice to go somewhere warm,” she added.

A perfect storm of Russia's war in Ukraine, lingering pandemic disruption and economic aftershocks of Brexit is putting more people in Britain under financial strain. Households and businesses were hit especially hard after Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove up the cost of natural gas needed for heating and helped push the U.K. to the precipice of a recession.

The U.K.’s annual inflation rate was just above 10% in January, with food prices up almost 17% over the year. Some 62% of adults are using less natural gas or electricity to save money, according to the Office for National Statistics. A quarter of households regularly run out of money for essentials, pollster Survation found.

Though oil and natural gas prices have fallen from last year's peaks, the average British household energy bill is still double what it was a year ago. Costs for many are due to rise by another 20% on April 1 when a government-set price cap goes up.

Anne Bolger, a retired math teacher, happened across the warm hub during a walk one day and has come back every week since. She drops in to check emails, prep for math tutoring or do a jigsaw puzzle.

“Today’s the day that I’m appreciating it, because home is freezing,” she said.

The hub runs one afternoon a week in the smallest of the RSC's three theaters. On Tuesday, the space held a mixture of theater staff, actors on the way to rehearsals and visitors looking to get warm. Organizers provide puzzles, games, toys for children, free tea, coffee and Wi-Fi — even a sewing table.

“I like the fact that it’s such a creative space,” said Bolger, 66. “People are having meetings there, they’re talking, they’re working. I just feel a bit more alive than sitting at home, a bit more connected.”

That’s just what organizers want to hear. They say warm hubs exist to ease loneliness as well as energy poverty.

“The warmth is in the welcome as much as a warm building to come to,” said Nicola Salmon, who oversees the hub as the RSC's creative place-making manager. “There is always somebody here to chat to.”

Stratford, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of London, is a prosperous town that makes a good living from William Shakespeare, its most famous son. Even on a wintry weekday, tourists traipse though streets of half-timbered Tudor buildings to see the house where the Bard was born, visit the schoolroom where he studied and stand over his grave in the medieval Holy Trinity Church.

The RSC is one of Stratford’s main cultural attractions and major employers. Salmon says the warm hub is part of the company’s efforts to get closer to its surrounding community, a town that “is often perceived as affluent and well-off” but contains “areas of great deprivation.”

Like Britain’s food banks — now numbering an estimated 2,500 — warm hubs are a crisis measure showing signs of becoming permanent.

The Warwickshire Rural Community Council, a charity covering the county around Stratford, set up a mobile warm hub — a minibus-turned-pop-up outdoor café — in 2021 as pandemic restrictions plunged many rural residents into isolation.

A year ago, the charity ran five hubs across the county, with backing from Cadent, the private company that distributes much of Britain's heating gas. As winter hit and energy bills soared, the number mushroomed to 90, providing everything from meals to repair workshops and slow-cooking courses meant to reduce gas use.

About 30 of the hubs will stay open this summer — with a view to becoming permanent — and the mobile hub will be on the road five days a week.

“People say we shouldn’t be in this situation, and we shouldn’t be,” said Jackie Holcroft, the charity’s warm hubs manager. “But we are. And I think one of the most amazing things is that you’ve got hundreds, thousands of volunteers around Warwickshire and they’re all coming together to make a difference.”

The RSC’s warm space will close at the end of March, but the company is already planning for its return next year.

“I’ll miss it like crazy,” said Bolger, one of the regulars. “I’m not hoping that the fuel crisis goes on forever, but I am hoping this place will stay open.”

Recommended Stories

  • What Florida’s Dying Oranges Tell Us About How Commodity Markets Work

    Florida-grown oranges, which were once used to make more than 90% of the U.S.’s orange juice, might be going extinct. WSJ’s David Uberti explains how volatility in commodity markets impacts the price you pay for orange juice. Graphic: Miki Katoni

  • Lavrov Draws Laughter After Claiming Ukraine Attacked Russia

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s assertion that the west used Ukraine to start a war with Moscow was met with a ripple of laughter during a live event in New Delhi on Friday, March 3.Speaking about Russia-India relations at the Observer Research Foundation (OBR) Raisina Dialogue 2023 event in New Delhi, Lavrov began to respond to an audience question about how the war in Ukraine impacted Russia’s energy strategy.“The war, which we are trying to stop, and which was launched against us using the Ukrain–” Lavrov began, before audience laugher cut off his statement.“–Ukrainian people…” he continued. “…influenced the policy of Russia,” of not relying on partners in the west.Lavrov also made an unsubstantiated claim about damage to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. OBR chair Sunjoy Joshi, who was hosting the event, left both assertions unchallenged.India’s relationship with Russia has not publicly wavered since Moscow launched its full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022. Credit: Observer Research Foundation via Storyful

  • Ukraine ally Kallas fights for reelection in Estonia vote

    Estonia, which is providing Ukraine with more weapons than any other country relative to its economic might, is holding a general election Sunday that will determine whether it can sustain that high level of support. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, 45, has emerged in the past year of war as one of Europe's most outspoken supporters of Ukraine. A Baltic nation of 1.3 million people that borders Russia to the east, Estonia broke away from the Soviet Union in 1991 and has taken a clear Western course, joining NATO and the European Union.

  • Ukraine latest: Numerous Bakhmut attacks still being repelled, says Kyiv

    Moscow's lengthy assault in eastern Donetsk continues to be met with force, Ukraine's military says.

  • Joe Biden Has Advocated Cutting Social Security Benefits 3 Times

    Though President Biden has claimed he'll stop all efforts to cut Social Security, his previous actions over five decades on Capitol Hill show otherwise.

  • Russia close to encircling Ukraine's Bakhmut after months of fighting

    CHASIV YAR, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian artillery pounded the last routes out of Bakhmut on Friday, aiming to complete the encirclement of the besieged Ukrainian city and bring Moscow closer to its first major victory in half a year after the bloodiest battle of the war. The head of Russia's Wagner private army said the city, which has been blasted to ruins in Russia's more than seven month onslaught, was almost completely surrounded with only one road still open for Ukraine's troops. Reuters observed intense Russian shelling of routes leading west out of Bakhmut, an apparent attempt to block Ukrainian forces' access in and out of the city.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Defense Chief Makes Rare Visit to Troops

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsiPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleUkraine’s armed forces said Russian troops continue their bid to cut off Bakhmut. The comment comes a day after Yevgeny Prigoz

  • Volkswagen's Scout to build $2 billion plant in South Carolina

    Volkswagen's off-road brand Scout Motors said on Friday it would build a $2 billion manufacturing plant near Columbia, South Carolina, for trucks and SUVs. In May, VW said it would reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the United States, offering new electric pickup and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs). Scout, an independent U.S. company owned by Volkswagen Group, is currently evaluating the potential for outside investment.

  • UPDATE 1-Volkswagen's Scout to build $2 bln plant in South Carolina

    Volkswagen's off-road brand Scout Motors said on Friday it would build a $2 billion manufacturing plant near Columbia, South Carolina, for trucks and SUVs. In May, VW said it would reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the United States, offering new electric pickup and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs). Scout, an independent U.S. company owned by Volkswagen Group, is currently evaluating the potential for outside investment.

  • Earnings Miss: Sibanye Stillwater Limited Missed EPS By 21% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

    Sibanye Stillwater Limited ( JSE:SSW ) missed earnings with its latest yearly results, disappointing overly-optimistic...

  • Aurubis' (ETR:NDA) three-year earnings growth trails the strong shareholder returns

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can...

  • Vitesco Technologies Group's (ETR:VTSC) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to...

  • The past five years for Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) investors has not been profitable

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common...

  • CRH Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

    CRH ( LON:CRH ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$32.7b (up 5.6% from FY 2021). Net income...

  • In Chicago, adapting electric buses to winter’s challenges

    The No. 66 bus is packed on a recent weekday afternoon as it starts and stops its way from Chicago's near west side to Navy Pier along the Lake Michigan shore. The seats and windows squeak and rattle just like a regular diesel bus, but no one seems to notice the high-pitched whine of the electric motor that makes it go.

  • 5 Major Tech Players Competing With ChatGPT Technology

    Here we present five tech giants, BABA, BIDU, META, GOOGL and SNAP, which are set to compete with Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI.

  • Nigeria opposition renews calls to overturn election result

    Nigeria's opposition renewed calls for the election result to be overturned on Thursday, a day after the country announced its new president-elect. “We won the election and we will prove it to Nigerians,” third-place Labour Party candidate Peter Obi said at a news conference in the capital. Hours later, second-place candidate Atiku Abubakar with the Peoples Democratic Party also rejected defeat and said he was consulting with his lawyers on how to challenge the outcome.

  • Nigeria's Obi says he, not Tinubu, won presidential election

    ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi said on Thursday he had won Saturday's election, called Bola Tinubu's victory fraudulent and promised to claim the top job through legal means. Tinubu, the ruling party candidate, was declared president-elect of Africa's most populous nation on Wednesday, having won 37% of the vote. The main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who came second with 29% of the vote, also said later in the day that he would challenge the result in court as fraudulent.

  • Tesla stock pops after China sales jump year-over-year

    Tesla says its January price cuts for Chinese-made vehicles are still generating strong demand.