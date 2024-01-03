When a New Britain woman didn't report to work, police checked her home. What they found.

Bucks County law enforcement are investigating a suspected murder-suicide last week involving a New Britain Township couple found dead in their home.

New Britain Township Police Chief Richard Clowser is not releasing the names of the dead at this point.

Clowser confirmed that police conducted a well-being check on Dec. 28 at a home in the 100 block of Ashmont Way in the Chalfont section of the township at the request of an employer. The employer said a 64-year-old woman who lived at the home failed to report to work for two days.

When police arrived at the home, they found the doors locked and vehicles in the driveway. A neighbor told officers they had not seen the residents, a married couple, for several days, Clowser said.

When officers forced entry into the home, they found the woman dead of apparent blunt force trauma to her head, Clowser said. Her 63-year-old husband was found dead in the garage after apparently completing suicide.

A preliminary investigation by New Britain Township police, Bucks County Detectives and the Bucks County Coroner’s office found the deaths were likely a murder-suicide and no other people were involved. Clowser confirmed police have not had any prior contact with either of the residents.

The official cause and manner of death are pending official classification pending toxicology results, Clowser added.

The Bucks County Coroner’s Office did not respond to an email seeking information on the autopsy results.

