Britain's 'blindingly cool' engineering innovation

The CT scanner as envisioned by Ted Humble-Smith: "It's a hell of an invention"

Ted Humble-Smith is a conceptual still-life photographer. He's well known for his fashion work. Ted can take a lipstick or a watch and with his extraordinary vision and skill turn the beautiful into something even more gorgeous.

But speak to him for just a few minutes and it's clear he sees not just the colour and form of his subjects, but the engineering that underpins their design.

In fact, it's obvious Ted has a passion for it. He points to the 4-inch stiletto heel.

"Everyone laughs when I talk about it," he told me. "But you have this thing that's so elegant, so beautiful - and yet at the same time, there has to be some serious engineering and mathematics in there as well.

"Eight stones at least is going through a square centimetre. These are big loads but you rarely see people snap their heels these days."

Ted has just put his inquisitive eye to a project for the Royal Academy of Engineering.

He's produced a series of images to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the MacRobert Award, which honours examples of remarkable British innovation. From the aerodynamic design of the Severn Bridge to the composite wing of an Airbus jet.

2019 winner - Bombardier: The company developed a resin-infused advanced composite wing that now features on the Airbus A220 More

The photos are clearly conceptual in nature but the ideas that went into their creation are drawn directly from conversations with the engineers involved.

Ted took their explanations, extracted the essence and then reimagined his subjects. His favourite photo - at the moment; the choice changes - is the EMI X-ray brain scanner, the world's first computed tomography (CT) machine to be used in a clinical setting (MacRobert winner: 1972).

An illuminated, transparent skull is cut through by a rotating disc. The visual narrative describes the process through which X-rays are able to build a picture of the brain, slice by slice.

"It's a hell of an invention," says Ted. "When you consider that if you wanted to look inside someone's brain previously, you basically had to take it out, slice it on a bacon slicer and then put it on a lightbox. The CT scanner is phenomenal."

1989 winner - British Gas: There's a hidden realm under our feet where "intelligent pig" devices inspect pipelines More

Ted builds many of the objects he photographs. At first glance, you might think he's done everything in a software package on his computer. You'd be wrong.

Ted uses models that have been lit in interesting ways and captured under different exposures. For sure, some image frames have been stacked and any scaffolding, such as rods and wires, has been digitally erased. But you'd be able to hold his MacRobert models in your hands.

Witness the picture he produced of Quantel Paintbox (MacRobert winner: 1988). Wholly apposite in this context.

1988 winner - Quantel Ltd: TV weather forecasters were among the first to adopt Paintbox. It allowed them to dump magnetic stick-on clouds on their maps More