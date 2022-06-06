Britain's Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a vote of no-confidence by lawmakers in his governing Conservative Party. (Matt Dunham / Pool Photo)

Britain’s governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote Monday that could oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson from power, after months of growing discontent with a divisive politician whose career has survived multiple ups and downs.

If Johnson loses the vote among the 359 Conservative lawmakers, the party will choose a new leader, who will become prime minister. If he wins, he is insulated from another leadership challenge for a year under party rules.

While Johnson has weathered many political storms, he has recently struggled to turn the page on months of ethics scandals, most notably over rule-breaking parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Revelations that the prime minister and his staff repeatedly flouted restrictions they imposed on Britain in 2020 and 2021 have fueled outrage in the country at the scandal known as “partygate.”

Conservative Party official Graham Brady announced Monday that he had received enough letters from Conservative lawmakers demanding a vote on Johnson’s leadership to trigger one. That happens if 54 Tory lawmakers — 15% of the party's group in the House of Commons — write to Brady.

“The threshold of 15% has been passed," Brady said. He said the secret ballot would take place in person in the House of Commons on Monday evening.

Johnson's Downing Street office said the prime minister welcomed the vote.

“Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities," the prime minister's office said.

Late last month, an investigator’s report on what has become known as “partygate” slammed a culture of rule-breaking inside the prime minister’s 10 Downing St. office.

Civil service investigator Sue Gray described alcohol-fueled bashes held by Downing Street staff members in 2020 and 2021, when pandemic restrictions imposed by Johnson's government prevented British residents from socializing or even visiting dying relatives.

Gray said the “senior leadership team” must bear responsibility for “failures of leadership and judgment.”

After the report was published, the prime minister said he was “humbled” and took “full responsibility” — but insisted that it was now time to “move on” and focus on Britain’s battered economy and the war in Ukraine.

But a growing number of Conservatives feel that Johnson, the charismatic leader who won them a huge parliamentary majority in 2019, is now a liability.

If Johnson is ousted it would spark a Conservative leadership contest, in which several prominent government ministers are likely to run.

Conservative lawmaker Roger Gale, a Johnson critic, said that “we have some very good alternatives to the prime minister so we’re not short of choice.

“Any single one of those people in my view would make a better prime minister than the one that we’ve got at the moment,” he told the BBC.

Discontent seems to have come to a head over a parliamentary break that coincided with celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. For many, the four-day long weekend was a chance to relax, but there was no respite for Johnson, who was booed by some onlookers as he arrived for a service in the queen’s honor at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

Cabinet minister Steve Barclay, a Johnson ally, said toppling the leader now would be “indefensible.”

“The problems we face aren’t easy to solve,” he wrote on the Conservative Home website. “Democracies around the world are all currently facing similar challenges. But under Boris Johnson’s leadership, our plan for jobs shows how we are navigating through these global challenges.

“To disrupt that progress now would be inexcusable to many who lent their vote to us for the first time at the last general election, and who want to see our Prime Minister deliver the changes promised for their communities.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.