Britain's courts are open to abuse by wealthy men, says woman sued for Facebook defamation

When Nicola Coates was pushed against a sofa by her husband who put his hands on her throat and "tried to strangle" her she thought it would be one of the most terrifying experiences of her life.

In fact, those fleeting moments in which she feared that she might die were just the beginning of a much bigger ordeal.

Her description of the attack on Facebook, written in the heat of the moment as she struggled to come to terms with spending Christmas apart from her son, was later dissected word for word by a judge who admitted that he didn’t understand social media.

Using a Victorian law the comment was defined by the Oxford English Dictionary and it was ruled on that basis she had defamed her husband by implying that he was trying to kill her.

Now, just days after that decision was overturned by the highest court in the land, she has spoken in detail about her experience for the first time.

Miss Coates, who was named in court papers as Stocker but has now reverted to her maiden name, believes the British Courts are being “abused by rich men” and need to “catch up” with the realities of modern life.

“I think there is a pattern of women being threatened with the courts and to be quite honest most people don’t want to go through what I have been through,” she said.

“The whole judiciary needs to catch up and they need to realise that courts are being used to silence and control women, and that’s not being recognised. In some cases it’s an extension of the abusive relationship that is already there.”

Ronald Stocker and Deborah Bligh arriving for the Supreme Court hearing More

The family courts are particularly vulnerable to abuse and men with the “bigger cheque books” can hire multiple barristers and bring the case back to court again and again, she warned.

Many people would have walked away as they saw the legal bills soaring to almost £200,000, but as she celebrated her victory Miss Coates said: “I never wanted to give up because I knew I told the truth.”

She fell in love with Ronald Stocker and they married in 1999 before she gave birth to their only son.

But the cracks soon began to show and in 2003 an argument escalated into the incident which years later would be relived in court rooms as the topic of her Facebook post.

The police arrived around two hours later as she was packing her bags and found reddening on her neck still.

“Maybe it would have been better if I had left him then, but I didn’t and you can’t change that,” said Miss Coates.

They stayed together for another seven years but in the end she “chose to leave, which was possibly my biggest crime in the world”.

Nicola Coates has reverted to her maiden name after her divorce from Mr Stocker Credit: JULIAN SIMMONDS More