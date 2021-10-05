Britain's COVID-19 cases down by 2% over past week

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has reported 33,869 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Tuesday, meaning cases reported between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 were down 2.3% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 166 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day total down by nearly 16% from the previous week.

A total of 48.99 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of Oct. 4 and 45.02 million people had received a second dose.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)

