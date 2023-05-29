Britain's failed ruling class would rather destroy the country than fix its problems

Sunak Starmer - Arthur Edwards/PA

There is no delicate way of putting it: the British governing class has completely lost the plot. It would rather risk some kind of economic collapse or populist backlash than actually deal with any of the country’s problems. Bereft of values and captured by institutional pessimism, our politicians are incapable of decisive action. Numbed by groupthink, and poisoned by ministerial turf wars, the Civil Service has been rendered inoperable. The British governing machine is broken; we are heading for total systems failure.

The suggestion that the Government could encourage supermarkets to impose caps on the price of essentials like milk and eggs in response to food inflation is a case in point. Introducing price controls in a market that is operating on very tight profit margins is a textbook recipe for mayhem. It is likely to fuel shortages, as well as calls for similar interventions in the rental and mortgage markets.

Rishi Sunak must know this. And yet the governing machine is so defective that politicians prefer to embrace superficially popular quick-fix solutions – even at the risk of driving the economy into disaster – rather than do anything even remotely challenging. If it really wanted to sustainably lower food prices, No 10 could radically liberalise trade post-Brexit, flooding cheaper US goods into the market. Or it could relax environmental rules that make home-grown foods more expensive. But it won’t. That would upset the farming and green lobbies. It would also involve forcing the Civil Service to implement any kind of serious departure from EU rules.

This preference for risking the future of the country over taking tough decisions is now a hallmark of the British system. Take the refusal to confront, more broadly, the real reasons behind the country’s inflation fiasco. The Bank of England engaged in reckless money printing during the pandemic. It then refused to accept that price rises were spiralling out of control until it was too late. And yet there has been no attempt to get to the bottom of the destructive groupthink that brought about these colossal errors.

This is despite the fact that the blob's adoption of homeopathic New Keynesian pseudo-science is one of the great scandals of our time. In a sane world, there would be a reckoning over the way Westminster's 'experts' came to be mesmerised by an economic theory that no basis in reality (a deficiency that it obscures though trivial mathematics and garbage modelling). Questions would be asked about officialdom's enchantment with a school of economics that is of almost total irrelevance in a fiat currency system and fatally ignores the links between the money supply and inflation. In a remotely functional political system, the Government would also be pushing for an overhaul of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, which has disintegrated into an old-boys network of second-rate Treasury economists.

There would also be an urgent investigation into the more fundamental economic sickness that the Bank of England’s Covid QE binge has so painfully exposed. Because this isn’t really a new problem. We have endured almost two decades of economic stagnation, caused in part by Treasury penny-pinching, that has been covered up by the Bank’s “emergency” monetary policy actions. Plenty of respected economists have been warning for years that the house of cards was destined to collapse. They were ridiculed and ignored.

While Whitehall tediously chews over the “sacred” independence of the Bank for the umpteenth time, No 10 maintains a craven silence. Ministers are apparently so cowed by the experience of Liz Truss that they are prepared to let the Bank get away with unprecedented failures.

Then there’s that other ticking time bomb, mass immigration. It is obvious even to those of us who are liberally-minded on the issue that, in the wake of broken Brexit promises and a housebuilding slowdown, high levels of cheap-wage immigration are not politically sustainable. The rational response would be a drive to get at least 20 per cent of economically inactive Britons – in particular those looking after elderly relatives and single mothers who want flexible roles – into work.

And yet, plans to reform the care sector have been shelved. Liz Truss’s mission to make childcare cheaper through deregulation, deemed too alt-libertarian, is gathering dust. Welfare reform is judged too contentious. With labour shortages keeping inflation sticky, the country’s only recourse remains importing hundreds of thousands of migrant workers every year. With Nigel Farage flirting with a dramatic comeback, this is a recipe for a backlash so furious the Conservatives may struggle to survive it.

But chronic issue avoidance does not only afflict the Tories. Labour has provided no compelling answer to the basic conundrum of how social democratic governments can finance a generous welfare state with the end of cheap money. It has nothing to say about immigration. Although it talks boldly of a new national mission on NHS reform, it dodges all of the health service’s biggest challenges – from its unworkable funding model to the need to train more doctors.

How did Britain end up like this? Blairite Third Way politics, devoid of principle beyond “capturing the centre ground”, has a lot to answer for. It is hard to imagine a Tory party with a confident philosophy on free markets contemplating price caps; nor a Labour Party committed to a high-wage economy proving so bashful about the country’s addiction to mass migration. Institutionalised back-covering, and a total breakdown in trust between ministers and officials, meanwhile, mean that any policy that is difficult or controversial is increasingly impossible to deliver.

A Ground Zero moment of implosion may now be unavoidable. At that point, we can only hope that at least one of the two major parties rediscovers its core beliefs, and regains the stomach to fight for them. Big messy wars will need to be fought – starting with a breakup of the Treasury, bringing an end to its reign of terror.

For now, though, things look pretty bleak. In complex systems theory, a system becomes pathological when it gets to the point where measures being taken to maintain equilibrium are actually destroying the system. A system is also classed as fatally neurotic when it deems the psychological cost of detaching from the status quo to be too great, even if failure to adapt threatens its own destruction. There is little doubt that the British ruling class strongly exhibits both of these symptoms. And things will get a lot worse before they get better.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.