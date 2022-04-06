Food industry risks 'permanent damage' over worker shortages

Britain's food industry in peril over lack of workers, warn MPs - BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's food industry risks “permanent damage” if ministers do not act now to address labour shortages, MPs have warned, as farmers scramble to cope with waves of higher costs.

MPs on the environment, food and rural affairs select committee lashed out at the Government response to concerns over a lack of workers, saying industry chiefs had made “valiant attempts” but that “ministers failed to understand the issues and even sought to pass the blame onto the sector”.

Neil Parish, the Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton and chairman of the committee, said: “In 2021 farmers faced an extraordinary situation – crops were left to rot in the fields and healthy pigs were culled due to a lack of workers.

“This has serious implications for the well-being of the people who put food on our tables today and in the future. The Government’s attitude to the plight of food and farming workers was particularly disappointing.”

They warned that the sector “faces permanent shrinkage if a failure to address its acute labour shortages leads to wage rises, price increases, reduced competitiveness and, ultimately, food production being exported abroad and increased imports”. It is currently worth more than £100bn.

An estimated 35,000 pigs were culled on farms last year after a shortage of butchers meant meat processors were forced to reduce production lines.

MPs called for George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, to provide “direct support” to pig farmers, which has been pleading for help for months. Last month, Zoe Davies, chief executive of the National Pig Association, said there had been little in the Chancellor's Spring Statement which would directly ease some of the pressures on farmers.

Pig farmers lost about £39 for every pig in the last three months of 2021, Ms Davies said, which was likely to have worsened this year. She blamed higher feed and energy prices, while the price of pork in supermarkets has remained steady.

“We'll just see a mass exodus if the Government doesn't step in. We won't have a British pig industry by the summer,” Ms Davies said last month.

Story continues

It comes as inflation bites across the food industry, with dairy farmers last week holding crisis talks in Brussels over soaring costs. Industry bosses told The Telegraph that the price of a pint was on course to jump by 50pc.

MPs said major changes were needed to prevent Britain having to rely more on foreign food suppliers. It said efforts to help with a worker shortage in the food industry could include reviewing immigration rules to make it less complex and less expensive for employers to bring workers in from abroad.

They said the seasonal worker pilot scheme should also be made permanent: “However, a reliance on overseas labour must be reduced in preference for a long-term labour strategy that grows and develops home-grown talent.”